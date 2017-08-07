Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kylie Jenner, Kate Beckinsale & More
Kylie Jenner opens up about her life in the spotlight. Plus, Kate Beckinsale, Alexis Bledel and more
"I feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think. I'm getting the bug again, where I just want to run away. I just don't know who I'm doing it for."
— Kylie Jenner, on paying the price for life in the spotlight, on Life of Kylie
"I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid's well-being first, and share a sense of humor, you're sort of halfway there."
— Kate Beckinsale, on co-parenting with ex Michael Sheen, on Chelsea
"I had a little attitude. And our boss really liked that a lot. She [was] like, 'That's our girl!' And I was like, 'Are you guys gonna bring me back?' She was like, 'I like that [the attitude]. That's perfect.' "
— Alexis Bledel, on her Gilmore Girls audition, on The Late Show
"This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me."
— Aaron Carter, on coming out as bisexual, on Twitter
"Stop giving men trophies for doing the bare minimum."
— Tess Holliday, responding to a man's viral post about loving his "curvy" wife, on Instagram
"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more."
— Lili Reinhart, wishing boyfriend Cole Sprouse a happy 25th birthday, on Instagram
"I drank a lot of bourbon onscreen. We didn't know what to do."
— Stephen Colbert, on gaining 15 lbs. since Donald Trump's presidential win, to InStyle
"It's possible to be grateful for the opportunity and respectful of the colleagues and the people that I work with and still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth."
— Daniel Dae Kim, on his sudden Hawaii Five-O exit, at the Television Critics Association panel
"That's a shame. I don't think she's the kind of woman to take marriage lightly."
— Lisa Vanderpump, on Real Housewives of New York star Luann D'Agostino's split, to E! News
"[My niece] Tesla's little cousin is coming soon."
Christina Perri, announcing she's expecting her first child, on Instagram
