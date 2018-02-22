Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kylie Jenner, Ed Sheeran & More
Kylie Jenner talks about daughter Stormi. Plus, Ed Sheeran and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 40
"Still staring at her all day. She looks just like me when I was a baby."
— Kylie Jenner, responding to a fan who asked how daughter Stormi was doing, on Twitter
2 of 40
"I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way."
— Ed Sheeran, addressing his ring, which fiancée Cherry Seaborn made for him, on Lorraine
3 of 40
"Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent. Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong."
— Ryan Coogler, on the success of his film, Black Panther, in a moving letter
4 of 40
"Right here, right now, it just doesn't feel right. My fear is that if I were to be broken again, I'm not full enough right now to recover from that."
— Ben Higgins, revealing he hasn't recovered from his split from ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell, on the Bachelor Winter Games
5 of 40
"I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger."
— Jane Seymour, posing for Playboy at 67, to the publication
6 of 40
"These issues Hank [and] I are having in our home which we are [trying] to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family."
— Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, revealing she and husband Hank are going through a rough patch, on Instagram
7 of 40
"I knew it was important but I guess I just never realized exactly how important it is."
— Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, on how being severely dehydrated led to her "terrifying" pregnancy scare, on Instagram
9 of 40
"We’ve never been better. Thanks."
— Mike Fisher, addressing speculation he and wife Carrie Underwood are on the brink of a breakup, on Instagram
10 of 40
“I was shocked by how good it looks! This rocks! I look really hot. It’s like a new me."
— Ramona Singer, debuting her shorter 'do, to PEOPLE
11 of 40
"I see that there's something there, but I also find her much more magical than I see myself. She's really wonderful."
— Natalie Portman, on Millie Bobby Brown being her look-alike, to MTV News
12 of 40
"I started to hallucinate on like day 2 which was fantastic. It was pretty wonderful. I was doing tai chi with my own energy."
— Ashton Kutcher, revealing he fasted for a week in the woods following his divorce from ex Demi Moore, on Armchair Expert
13 of 40
"It's not like she was intentionally trying to ruin the song, and in Fergie's defense, we don’t know what Francis Scott Key was thinking when he wrote the 'Star-Spangled Banner.' Maybe he wanted it to be sexy."
— Jimmy Kimmel, addressing Fergie's jazzy take on the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
14 of 40
"I loved it from the minute I read it."
— Danai Gurira, on her wig-throwing scene in Black Panther, to PEOPLE
15 of 40
"It's amazing to see what happened when I just took some time off for myself, looked around and found ways to appreciate life."
— Aaron Carter, on how he overcame his demons in treatment, to PEOPLE
16 of 40
"Every mother, everywhere, regardless of race or background deserves to have a healthy pregnancy and birth."
— Serena Williams, opening up about her health complications after welcoming daughter Alexis and how they relate to the problems women have worldwide, in an opinion piece on CNN.com
17 of 40
"I didn’t know who he was but I saw him and I noticed that he was gorgeous … How could I not have known it was him?"
— Diane Keaton, on being starstruck after seeing Chris Martin at Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
18 of 40
"… Right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom — seeing her do that, I just thought, ‘I want to be with this person forever and ever.' "
— Oscar Isaac, on the 'tons of reasons' he and his wife married before welcoming their child, GQ Style
19 of 40
"God—– right it's Black History Month. That's what I'm saying, no white girls 'til March 1."
— Jamie Foxx, addressing the success of Black Panther, to TMZ
20 of 40
"If people thought I was confident, it was really just the way I masked my insecurity, because I didn't want people to really get to know the real me."
— Joanna Gaines, revealing that her insecurities stem from being bullied in school, to Darling magazine
21 of 40
"I had a moment of insecurity. I surprised myself. I was like, 'What does that mean?' "
— Camila Cabello, opening up about Blue Ivy Carter shushing parents Beyoncé and JAY-Z during her Grammys speech, on BBC Radio 1
22 of 40
"I try and maintain it, but sometimes it’s out of your control. But I think I’m very blessed to be in the situation I’m in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year."
— Kendall Jenner, on her battle with anxiety, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
23 of 40
"I'd like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth."
— Jennifer Lawrence, on wanting to get to the bottom of the stars' rumored riff, during a TimesTalks Q&A
24 of 40
"For anyone out there who has bad skin — and actual bad skin, not the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for for a few days and it will get better — I feel your pain. We’ll get there, we will. Promise."
— Lorde, on dealing with acne, on her Instagram Story
25 of 40
"At some point in my life, I allowed my obsession with being thin to consume me, and I refused to make room in my mind for any other concerns."
— Camila Mendes, reflecting on her past eating disorders, on Instagram
26 of 40
"… It's amazing when any kind of dam breaks and people feel they’ve got the numbers to say, no, you’ll be safe to say whatever has happened to you."
— Robert Pattinson, on the #MeToo movement, during the Berlin Film Festival
27 of 40
"Happy birthday baby. God I miss you."
— Courtney Love, honoring late husband Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 51st birthday, on Instagram
28 of 40
“We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely."
— Presley Gerber, on how the modeling industry is more bearable because of his and sister Kaia's bond, to PEOPLE
29 of 40
"I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."
— Fergie, apologizing for her controversial national anthem performance, in a statement to PEOPLE
30 of 40
"I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name."
— Chrissy Teigen, revealing she and husband John Legend don't have a name for their son, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
31 of 40
"Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."
— Lionel Richie, on his daughter's relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick, to The Daily Telegraph
32 of 40
"Just saw it with Stedman. It's Phenomenal!! Layers and layers of it. [Wakanda] ForEveeeerrrr!"
— Oprah Winfrey, sharing her Black Panther review, on Twitter
33 of 40
"Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure. You can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless."
— Khloé Kardashian, on having sex while pregnant, on her website
34 of 40
"When you physically see how a man is with a child, and if the man really desires to be a father, and you know that you are that block between that happening, you just don’t feel right about yourself every single day."
— Jeannie Mai, on a 'big main factor' that led to her divorce, on The Real
35 of 40
"It's starting to become very real. I don't think it becomes real until this point … now we're fighting over names."
— Robert Herjavec, opening up about his and wife Kym Johnson's twins on the way, to PEOPLE
36 of 40
"It's harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn't need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she's gaining something her body needed. So she's up and at it immediately and I had a hard time."
— Francia Raisa, on the recovery time after donating her kidney to BFF Selena Gomez, on Harry
37 of 40
"One or the other says, 'Say something nice.' And the other one has to say something nice … and the other [person] has to go right after."
— Ashley Graham, on how she and husband Justin Ervin make up after a fight, to PEOPLE
38 of 40
“We thought we loved each other when we were engaged, and then marriage is a whole new level. It’s just fun to see the love continually grow everyday."
— Brooks Laich, on newlywed life with wife Julianne Hough, to PEOPLE
39 of 40
"I just don't want him to be a model. Actually, no — baby, I want you to model. I want you to get up and model every single day — because they rebel, right?"
— Tyra Banks, revealing she doesn't want her son to be a model, to PEOPLE
40 of 40
"… When we started skating together, we were just friends at first. We had a really good relationship and just as we got older, we sort of fell in love on the ice and realized that we should be together."
— Evan Bates, on his and skating partner Madison Chock's relationship off the ice, to PEOPLE