Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kylie Jenner, Aaron Paul & More
Kylie Jenner talks about her makeup empire. Plus, Aaron Paul and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 6
"I was just trying to keep up with myself. All businesses, every company, makes little mistakes here and there. Growing it in front of so many people all of a sudden was kind of hard."
— Kylie Jenner, on growing her empire in the spotlight, to Love Magazine
2 of 6
"I'm not going to be polishing my shotgun or anything, but yeah."
— Aaron Paul, on being a future protective dad, at a The Path panel
3 of 6
"As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I've had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018."
— Kendall Jenner, announcing she's quitting her app, in a message on KendallJ.com
4 of 6
"@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies…He's verrry handsome though."
— Blake Lively, trolling husband Ryan Reynolds and his baking attempt, on Instagram
5 of 6
"I would like to have more Oscars than anybody. Meryl Streep must feel pretty good, you know?"
— Val Kilmer, on his film career aspirations, to The Hollywood Reporter
6 of 6
"When you have someone that is your best friend, your family, your lover, your homie and all in one, it's like, 'Wow.' You don’t have to think about it, it doesn’t take much effort, you know what I mean? It's just that support and it feels really beautiful."
— Becky G, on boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, to E! News