Celebrity
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kristen Stewart, Demi Lovato & More
Kristen Stewart gets candid about her sexuality. Plus, Demi Lovato, Sofia Vergara and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 30
"I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of."
— Kristen Stewart, on her sexuality, to Harper's Bazaar
2 of 30
"It's something that I have, it's not who I am."
— Demi Lovato, addressing those who solely label her as bipolar, to Elvis Duran
3 of 30
"It's like torture for me. I'm in a bad mood two hours before, I'm in a bad mood while I'm doing it, I'm in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class."
— Sofia Vergara, on her disdain for working out, to Women's Health
4 of 30
"I'd rather them be nuclear physicists or brain surgeons. But I can't control that. So if they want to be entertainers, I'll support it."
— Nick Cannon, on twins Moroccan and Monroe, to E! News
5 of 30
"You don't often see women in their 60s playing romantic leads, yet you will see men in their 60s playing romantic leads with costars who are decades younger."
— Jessica Lange, on ageism in the entertainment industry, to AARP Magazine
6 of 30
"Ten more seconds went by and she was like, 'Please, can I watch a real movie?' We're like, 'Fine! Just put on Moana! I don't care!' "
— Channing Tatum, on showing daughter Everly his and wife Jenna's movie, Step Up, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
7 of 30
"I just wanted one last hug for you and to no [sic] how much I really love you #ripdad🙏 #daddysgirl."
— Mel B, remembering her late father, Martin Brown, on Instagram
8 of 30
"It was like I lost my confidence. I felt like I did in the seventh grade when I got bullied. I didn't believe in myself, I made myself a victim."
— Jenny Slate, on working at Saturday Night Live, to Marie Claire
9 of 30
"I always hoped I would have a boy. Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited."
— Lauren Conrad, on finding out the sex of her baby, in this week's issue of PEOPLE
10 of 30
"I've never picked up a racket. I was so ignorant that when we first met, I had never even watched a match on television."
— Alexis Ohanian, on not being a tennis fan before meeting fiancé Serena Williams, Jimmy Kimmel Live
11 of 30
"I love being my mother's daughter, and it's something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie."
— Billie Lourd, on how she's becoming her own person in the wake of Carrie Fisher's death, to Town & Country
12 of 30
"I really threw myself into it, and that became everything, to the point where I didn't even socialize. And then after, like, 10 years of that, at age 27, I realized, 'Man, I'm so depressed. On the surface my life seems pretty good— I have a career and everything — but I feel isolated and lonely.' "
— James Franco, on launching his acting career at 17, to OUT magazine
13 of 30
"We're even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future. We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I'm in awe of us everyday!"
— Alicia Keys, celebrating her 7th wedding anniversary with husband Swizz Beatz, on Instagram
14 of 30
"I don't want to spend 10 hours away a day from my child, so those things factor into it for me. I'm a mom now and that comes first, you know?"
— Peta Murgatroyd, on whether or not she'd return to Dancing with the Stars, to Entertainment Tonight
15 of 30
"With the events unfolding today, the story needed to see the light of day. My hope is that a dialogue comes out of this film that can begin to humanize a situation that often feels very abstract."
— Kathryn Bigelow, on why she chose to direct Detroit, based on the city's five-day long riots in 1967, to Variety
16 of 30
"Thank goodness for [my family] because otherwise I'd be a depressive mess, like a blob on the floor eating cake balls consistently."
— Jessica Biel, on working on her "intense" new TV series, to PEOPLE
17 of 30
"I'm ready to have my fiancé by my side. There are so many things I get to do and he's not with me, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, he would love this so much.' We're just ready to be normal and be with each other."
— Rachel Lindsay, on looking forward to going public with her relationship, to PEOPLE
18 of 30
"I never knew the human heart was capable of holding this much love."
— Justin Baldoni, posting a pic of wife Emily and daughter Maiya, on Instagram
19 of 30
"I've certainly said things online where I've thought, oh boy, I'm fortunate that there's some precedent for me acting like a jackass. If I were somebody like, Condoleeza Rice, it might be a bit different. But you have to set precedents at some point."
— Ryan Reynolds, on his social media antics, to Men's Health
20 of 30
"I guess it depends on your definition, but for us, that was fresh and exciting. It was something new."
— Scott Foley, jokingly recounting about his son pooping at the dinner table, to PEOPLE
21 of 30
"If I say, 'I'm so in love with him all the time,' then you get that eye-rolling, 'Oh, her life is so great, she's so perfect.' So it's, like, my defense mechanism."
— Blake Lively, on loving husband Ryan Reynolds "most of the time," to Glamour
22 of 30
"I mean, it's kind of like what teenage relationships are and that's what makes it sort of feel like that. But, everyone kind of wanted it to be, like, No, they should be happy and having fun, that's what people want, that's the teen romance thing."
— Robert Pattinson, on making his Twilight character really serious, on The Howard Stern Show
23 of 30
"You've got to listen to your body … I felt very conflicted because I couldn't figure out what I was depressed about. But it's very real."
— Eric Dane, on battling depression, on Today
24 of 30
"Kris Jenner looking like a snack. I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad"
— Khloé Kardashian, posting a bikini-clad photo of her mom, on Instagram
25 of 30
"Here's to circles."
— Garth Brooks, revealing that Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet was once his security guard, on Instagram
26 of 30
"I thought I was going to fall apart being pregnant and postpartum."
— Amanda Seyfried, on taking antidepressants while expecting, on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy
27 of 30
"You are all light and love. What a blessed bundle! Thank you for allowing us to love you and celebrate you this weekend. I will never forget all the love in that room! I'm so excited for you. And always here for you. Xo."
— Kerry Washington, celebrating Scandal costar Katie Lowes at her baby shower, on Instagram
28 of 30
"A huge part of Chester's legacy will be the memories we hold of him in our hearts. He was an enthusiastic, playful father, an honest, passionate musician, and a loyal friend."
— Dave Phoenix Farrell, on late Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington, on Twitter
29 of 30
"My teammates all joke, they call me 'grandma.'"
— Aly Raisman, on loving to catch up on sleep, to PEOPLE
30 of 30
"Pre – HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARNOLD!!!! As long as you live and beyond, you're always going to be the BIG MAN."
— Sylvester Stallone, celebrating Arnold Schwarzenegger's 70th birthday, on Instagram
See Also
More
More
Cancer Survivor & Sweet Valley High Star Brittany Daniel on Her Wedding Day: 'I Fought So Hard to Be There'
5 Years and Going Strong! Renee Zellweger Steps Out with Rocker Boyfriend Doyle Bramhall in New York
Surprise! From Mickey and Grant to Jen and Justin: Stars' Secret Weddings
Sam Shepard Revealed He Was Engaged to Jessica Lange — and How His 'Bad Behaviors' Ruined The Romance — in Letters