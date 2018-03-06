Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Khloé Kardashian, Solange Knowles & More
Khloé Kardashian on the moment she found out she was having a girl. Plus, Solange Knowles and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 20
"When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know. And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock."
— Khloé Kardashian, on being "in shock" when she found out she was having a girl, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
2 of 20
"I feel so incredibly humbled and beyond grateful that you have allowed me to do this work. And to now be rewarded for that, it just blows my mind."
— Solange Knowles, accepting the 2018 artist of the year award from the Harvard Foundation, at the event
3 of 20
"Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must."
— Emma Watson, poking fun at her misspelled Time's Up tattoo, on Twitter
4 of 20
"Well, in truth it wasn't so much a proposal as a ‘we’re in love, we’re both married, what the f— do we do about it?'"
— Andrew Lloyd Webber, on his love affair with Sarah Brightman, in his memoir, Unmasked
5 of 20
"Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?"
— Jennifer Garner, jokingly revealing what she was thinking about at her viral Oscars moment, on Instagram Story
6 of 20
"I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is @ShawnMendes."
— Adam Rippon, on finally meeting his crush, Shawn Mendes, on Twitter
7 of 20
"He's a lovely kid, I mean really he’s a kid and he’s a charmer. Hugely talented. I said to him tonight in the words of Arnold [Schwarzenegger], ‘You’ll be back.’ This is probably it for me. He’s got years."
— Gary Oldman, on fellow Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, to the press room after his Academy Award win
8 of 20
"Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means!"
— Tiffany Haddish, on meeting Brad Pitt at the 2018 Academy Awards, to Kelly Ripa
9 of 20
"It's clear that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I've been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump."
— Chelsea Clinton, admitting she and Ivanka Trump have "not spoken … in a long time," on The Late Show
10 of 20
"… I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am."
— Lee Pace, revealing he's "a member of the queer community" after declining to label his sexuality, on Twitter
11 of 20
"I started to cry backstage when I was telling [the Black Panther cast not only] how much the film meant to me as a woman, but how much it meant to me as a mother."
— Sandra Bullock, on the emotional impact of Black Panther as the mother to a black son, to Access Hollywood
12 of 20
"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel."
— Miranda Lambert, opening up about pouring her emotions into her music, during her concert in Tennessee
13 of 20
"There will be a bit of an exploration of marriage with regards to Randall and Beth going through times that aren’t all sunshine and rainbows."
— Sterling K. Brown, offering up details about season 3 of This Is Us, to PEOPLE
14 of 20
"I kind of didn’t dare to dream of things like this because I didn’t want to be disappointed."
— Allison Janney, admitting she had given up on her dream of winning an Oscar, to reporters in the Oscars press room
15 of 20
"Men screwed up so badly, women started dating fish."
— Jimmy Kimmel, poking fun at Guillermo del Toro's film, The Shape of Water, at the Oscars
16 of 20
“I can’t think of a day that’s gone by that someone hasn’t said and they still say to me ‘I’m praying for you.’ To know that people from all walks of life and all faiths are lifting you up, it’s the most remarkable feeling you can have."
— Robin Roberts, reflecting on her health battle five years after returning to GMA following her cancer diagnosis, to PEOPLE
17 of 20
"Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé."
— Tiffany Haddish, responding to Beyoncé's verse on a new track that might be addressing the Girls Trip star, on Twitter
18 of 20
"I don’t always turn into this masculine alter ego that like jumps into shark-ridden waters just to make my friends laugh. It’s not every time, I think it might be rum. The only time I drink rum is on vacation."
— Jennifer Lawrence, revealing she has a drunken alter ego named Gail, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
19 of 20
“I was the poster child of ‘I’m brave and I love who I am and I’m here,' And [now] I was the opposite. I was crumbling in my bed, like, ‘I want to stay here and get through."
— Meghan Trainor, opening up about experiencing a "deep hole of depression and anxiety" after health woes threatened her career, to The Sun
20 of 20
"Missing being a girlfriend on tour w this country boy."
— Gwen Stefani, sharing a cute couple selfie with Blake Shelton, who is currently on tour, on Instagram Story
See Also
More
More
FULL EPISODE | People Now Tuesday March 6, 2018
Breaking Down Last Night's Shocking Bachelor Finale, Plus Princess Kate Steps Out During Third Trimester
Kaia Gerber Slays Paris Fashion Week, Plus Kim Kardashian West, Freida Pinto & More
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social