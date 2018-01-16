Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Khloé Kardashian, Dakota Johnson & More 

Khloé Kardashian talks about sharing her pregnancy news. Plus, Dakota Johnson and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 20

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"I'm happy that I get to talk about it now with my sisters and my mom. It's just so emotional. This is literally [my mom's] dream. She nudges me every day about freezing my f—ing eggs, so I feel really blessed."

— Khloé Kardashian, on sharing her pregnancy news with her loved ones, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

2 of 20

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"Fundamentally, I'm open and warm. At my core, I'm a bleeding heart. But when your life is exposed and when the movie that exposes your life is exposing your emotions and your body, it can be very scary."

— Dakota Johnson, on filming the Fifty Shades franchise, to Allure

3 of 20

Serena Williams/Instagram

"My personal experience was not great but it was MY experience and I’m happy it happened to me. It made me stronger and it made me appreciate women — both women with and without kids — even more. We are powerful!!!"

— Serena Williams, on her daughter's labor and the difficult complications that followed, on Facebook

4 of 20

Millie Bobby Brown/Twitter

"Shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without."

— Millie Bobby Brown, on shaving her head for Stranger Things, on Twitter

5 of 20

CBS News

"I've been in this business for 40 years. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look, from nowhere Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here with any protection. I've seen it all."

— Sharon Stone, bursting into laughter when asked if she'd ever experienced sexual harassment, on CBS Sunday

6 of 20

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

"YES I color my real hair! This is all my own hair and I'm about 75% gray."

— Kim Zolciak-Biermann, sharing a pic of her real hair, on Instagram

7 of 20

Alex Livesey/Getty

"Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl. But lately…I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams. I am not afraid to tell my story anymore."

— Simone Biles, revealing she was sexually abused by USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, on Twitter

8 of 20

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

"If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body – I have an athletic build and healthy curves."

— Nina Agdal, revealing she was body shamed by a magazine, on Instagram

9 of 20

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"It's hard. I really would love to have the experience [of pregnancy] once, but I feel like God is going to tell me."

— Maria Menounos, revealing she's considering surrogacy to start a family, to PEOPLE

10 of 20

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"Eliza's story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality. The abuse of children."

— Jamie Lee Curtis, on costar Eliza Dushku's molestation claims, in an essay on The Huffington Post

11 of 20

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

"I don't need to be rushed or be told what to do. Its my life! I belong to me not to the world."

— Cardi B, asking for privacy amid fiancé Offset's cheating allegations, on Twitter

12 of 20

James Devaney/GC Images

"I’m stunned by how deeply it still cuts. What happened, that was enormously painful for me."

— Sarah Jessica Parker, on the drama around Sex and the City 3, to The Daily Beast

13 of 20

Michael Loccisano/Getty

"I'm being my real raw self and that's what I always preach anyway. What you see is what you get."

— Ashley Graham, on her social media posts, to PEOPLE

14 of 20

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"It was a really beautiful and amazing journey to find her, and I feel like we found each other."

— Sutton Foster, on adopting daughter Emily, to PEOPLE

15 of 20

Jim Spellman/WireImage

"The President of the United States is racist. A lot of us already knew that."

— Don Lemon, calling Donald Trump a racist following his "s—thole " comments, on CNN

16 of 20

Busy Philipps/Instagram

"At some point, I'll make sure that she puts it in her suitcase and takes it back…. It's hard to be grown up."

— Busy Philipps, revealing she still has BFF Michelle Williams' Golden Globe, on Instagram 

17 of 20

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I know that I try to protect her as much as I can."

— David Harbour, on looking after Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown as she grows more famous, at the Critics' Choice Awards

18 of 20

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

"You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom."

— Kris Jenner, sharing that she's worried about daughter Kylie's privacy, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

19 of 20

John Parra/Getty

"That’s my best role, I love to be a father."

Jaime Camil, on playing dad to his two kids, to PEOPLE

20 of 20

NeNe Leakes/Instagram

"Kim and I are not on the same page. We’re not going to be besties. Come on girl, it is what it is."

— NeNe Leakes, on frenemy Kim Zolciak-Biermann, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

See Also

More

More