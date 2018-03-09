Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Khloé Kardashian, Bella Thorne & More
Khloé Kardashian promotes self-love. Plus, Bella Thorne and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 50
"I want women everywhere to know: It’s okay to love yourself first."
— Khloé Kardashian, on her message to all women on International Women's Day, on her website and app
2 of 50
"It would make a lot of people uncomfortable, but for me the issue was, I can be a feminist and show skin. You’d never tell a guy not to take off his shirt, would you?"
— Bella Thorne, on posing nude for photo shoots, to SHAPE
3 of 50
"I'm in love. It’s incredible, it really is. It’s like love is so incredibly healing."
— Laverne Cox, gushing about her mystery boyfriend, on Access
4 of 50
"… He knows that he’s a priority in my life, so I just want him to feel like a priority."
— Miranda Kerr, on son Flynn, on Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso
5 of 50
"I really wear the way I am like a badge of honor. This is who I am and I’m proud of it. I may be a little anxious, but I know I'm going to be okay."
— Carson Daly, opening up about his anxiety, on Today
6 of 50
"Success is a moving goal post. You celebrate in those moments and then look at what’s next...and how can I do it better than I did before."
— Issa Rae, on how she defines success, at a LinkedIn event
7 of 50
"It's always been kind of confusing to me that I’m frequently cast as someone who is either struggling with addiction or drinks, given the fact that I’ve never had alcohol in my life."
— Gillian Jacobs, getting real about playing an addict on Love, to PEOPLE
8 of 50
"Every once in a while, when I get a haircut from someone else, hairdressers will complain, ‘Who did this haircut?’ But the truth is no one ever likes someone else’s cut."
— Sharon Stone, revealing she cuts her own hair, to the New York Times
9 of 50
"It very interesting and amusing to me that in my 50s I’ve hit the zeitgeist in that way. That’s a lot of fun and I very much appreciate it, because I thought it might happen when I was in my 30s."
— Tony Goldwyn, on being a sex symbol in his 50s, to PEOPLE's All Seven Seasons of Scandal special edition
10 of 50
"I am not broke. I have done very well investing my money. I am not homeless and I am not living out of my van."
— Teri Hatcher, denying a tabloid's cover story that she is in a financial crisis, on KTLA
11 of 50
"… She gave me this suitcase of maternity clothes. It’s like the traveling suitcase — it just gets passed on. Then I have to add to it and then I’ll pass it on. Kerry’s been amazing."
— Eva Longoria, on how Kerry Washington is helping her during her pregnancy, to Access
12 of 50
"Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."
— Mariah Carey, revealing she couldn't care less about the Grammy Awards, to V Magazine
13 of 50
"…I realized that every time there’s a new photograph, there’s a new story."
— Oprah Winfrey, on why she keeps her relationship with Stedman so private, on Goop's podcast
14 of 50
"You can't have her, she's all mine."
— Charlize Theron, sharing that her mom supplies her with marijuana, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
15 of 50
"Happy international women’s day to my beautiful wife, daughter, Mum and all the incredible women out there for their strength, compassion and courage to make the world a better place."
— Chris Hemsworth, paying tribute to the women in his life, on Instagram
16 of 50
"I've known her for so long. I'm just excited the world gets to meet the person I love so much. It’s just so wonderful to see her so happy and so in love."
— Abigail Spencer, on her "lovely friend" Meghan Markle, to PEOPLE
17 of 50
"The baby will kick for me. When it hears me — yeah, on set when the baby hears me. Her husband is like, trying to feel and doesn’t feel anything, I walk up and I’m like, ‘Hey, bro!’ and he goes crazy."
— Lauren Ash, revealing pregnant America Ferrera's baby will only kick for her, to PEOPLE
18 of 50
"Had a million things I wanted to get done today, but ultimately, none it would have held a candle to watching my #3 thrive when asked something she’s rarely ever asked: What do YOU want to do?"
— James Van Der Beek, on spending his day with daughter Annabel, on Instagram
19 of 50
"… Please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. I am what I am. I'm aware of what I look like and [I'm] finally happy with it.."
— Paris Jackson, speaking out about her photos being retouched, on Twitter
20 of 50
"As a co-parenter and frequent social media over-sharer, I'm guilty of perpetuating the notion that anyone can seamlessly transition from a couple to co-parents with grace, dignity and ease. So, here we go, I'll say the thing that no one else wants to say: Co-parenting sucks."
— Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, on the realities of raising a son with ex Josh Lucas, in an essay for TIME
21 of 50
"I’m normally the first one to make the move. I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram."
— Demi Lovato, revealing she's not afraid to make the first move, to InStyle
22 of 50
"It used to be about fitting into my jeans, and I’m so sick of that. Now I think of it more as a health decision."
— Katie Holmes, on her eating habits, to Women's Health
23 of 50
"It was worth risking getting hurt again to see where it could go. We’ve had a lot of conversations about it, and I know he won’t change his mind again."
— Lauren Burnham, defending Bachelor (and now-fiancé) Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s change of heart, to PEOPLE
24 of 50
"It's very challenging and it really requires basically a SEAL team, six-member, to come bust me out of his room come 8:00."
— Jenny Mollen, on how she and husband Jason Biggs try to get son Sid to sleep, to Parents
25 of 50
"It’s interesting. It’s a little out of my comfort zone to just pick people apart, but you have to. It’s what you signed up for."
— Luke Bryan, on dishing out tough criticism as an American Idol judge, on Good Morning America
26 of 50
"If you’re going to go through this level of pain, it had better be worth it. At this point we really want what is best for them."
— Chris Harrison, reflecting on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s dramatic Bachelor finale, in his blog for Entertainment Weekly
27 of 50
"I was crying, but it made me feel so good, so real, and I’d never, ever felt that."
— Gus Kenworthy, sharing his coming out story, to PEOPLE
28 of 50
"I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes of our shared LGBTQ movement. You are my teachers."
— RuPaul, apologizing for saying trans women who have begun physically transitioning should be able to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race in an interview, on Twitter
29 of 50
"You know what? The thing is, I mean, no one wants to be a called the c-word. Especially by an A-list celebrity on national television. I was such a huge fan of hers and it just, it bummed me out."
— Lala Kent, speaking out after Jennifer Lawrence jokingly called her the c-word, on Reality Checked with Amy Phillips
30 of 50
"I didn’t know if I was ready to come out publicly."
— Sara Ramirez, on keeping her sexuality under wraps while playing a bisexual character on Grey's Anatomy, to PEOPLE
31 of 50
"When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know. And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock."
— Khloé Kardashian, on being "in shock" when she found out she was having a girl, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
32 of 50
"I feel so incredibly humbled and beyond grateful that you have allowed me to do this work. And to now be rewarded for that, it just blows my mind."
— Solange Knowles, accepting the 2018 artist of the year award from the Harvard Foundation, at the event
33 of 50
"Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must."
— Emma Watson, poking fun at her misspelled Time's Up tattoo, on Twitter
34 of 50
"Well, in truth it wasn't so much a proposal as a ‘we’re in love, we’re both married, what the f— do we do about it?'"
— Andrew Lloyd Webber, on his love affair with Sarah Brightman, in his memoir, Unmasked
35 of 50
"Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?"
— Jennifer Garner, jokingly revealing what she was thinking about at her viral Oscars moment, on Instagram Story
36 of 50
"I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is @ShawnMendes."
— Adam Rippon, on finally meeting his crush, Shawn Mendes, on Twitter
37 of 50
"He's a lovely kid, I mean really he’s a kid and he’s a charmer. Hugely talented. I said to him tonight in the words of Arnold [Schwarzenegger], ‘You’ll be back.’ This is probably it for me. He’s got years."
— Gary Oldman, on fellow Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, to the press room after his Academy Award win
38 of 50
"Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means!"
— Tiffany Haddish, on meeting Brad Pitt at the 2018 Academy Awards, to Kelly Ripa
39 of 50
"It's clear that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I've been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump."
— Chelsea Clinton, admitting she and Ivanka Trump have "not spoken … in a long time," on The Late Show
40 of 50
"… I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am."
— Lee Pace, revealing he's "a member of the queer community" after declining to label his sexuality, on Twitter
41 of 50
"I started to cry backstage when I was telling [the Black Panther cast not only] how much the film meant to me as a woman, but how much it meant to me as a mother."
— Sandra Bullock, on the emotional impact of Black Panther as the mother to a black son, to Access Hollywood
42 of 50
"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel."
— Miranda Lambert, opening up about pouring her emotions into her music, during her concert in Tennessee
43 of 50
"There will be a bit of an exploration of marriage with regards to Randall and Beth going through times that aren’t all sunshine and rainbows."
— Sterling K. Brown, offering up details about season 3 of This Is Us, to PEOPLE
44 of 50
"I kind of didn’t dare to dream of things like this because I didn’t want to be disappointed."
— Allison Janney, admitting she had given up on her dream of winning an Oscar, to reporters in the Oscars press room
45 of 50
"Men screwed up so badly, women started dating fish."
— Jimmy Kimmel, poking fun at Guillermo del Toro's film, The Shape of Water, at the Oscars
46 of 50
“I can’t think of a day that’s gone by that someone hasn’t said and they still say to me ‘I’m praying for you.’ To know that people from all walks of life and all faiths are lifting you up, it’s the most remarkable feeling you can have."
— Robin Roberts, reflecting on her health battle five years after returning to GMA following her cancer diagnosis, to PEOPLE
47 of 50
"Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé."
— Tiffany Haddish, responding to Beyoncé's verse on a new track that might be addressing the Girls Trip star, on Twitter
48 of 50
"I don’t always turn into this masculine alter ego that like jumps into shark-ridden waters just to make my friends laugh. It’s not every time, I think it might be rum. The only time I drink rum is on vacation."
— Jennifer Lawrence, revealing she has a drunken alter ego named Gail, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
49 of 50
“I was the poster child of ‘I’m brave and I love who I am and I’m here,' And [now] I was the opposite. I was crumbling in my bed, like, ‘I want to stay here and get through."
— Meghan Trainor, opening up about experiencing a "deep hole of depression and anxiety" after health woes threatened her career, to The Sun
50 of 50
"Missing being a girlfriend on tour w this country boy."
— Gwen Stefani, sharing a cute couple selfie with Blake Shelton, who is currently on tour, on Instagram Story
