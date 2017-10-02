Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kendall Jenner, Jake Gyllenhaal & More
Kendall Jenner responds to the backlash surrounding her controversial Pepsi ad. Plus, Jake Gyllenhaal and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"I just felt so f—ing stupid."
— Kendall Jenner, responding to the backlash surrounding her controversial Pepsi ad, to Keeping Up with the Kardashians
"Look who's in the White House. It's an idiot celebrity, and we enabled that. It's not just the people who voted for him, it's the whole culture."
— Andrew Garfield, on the negative effect of idolizing celebrities, to The Sunday Times
"In our country we have a right to bear arms. But we also have a responsibility to bear arms safely."
— Julianne Moore, speaking out against gun violence, to PEOPLE
"Most of the things that I learn are from the women in my life."
— Jake Gyllenhaal, on the lessons he's learned through the years, to ELLE
"I called and said, 'Listen, I want in!' So somewhere they have a tape of me singing."
— Idris Elba, revealing he auditioned for Beauty and the Beast, to PEOPLE
"I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just so f—ing beautiful!!"
— Leslie Jones, on feeling "nervous" to snap a selfie with Queen Bey, on Twitter
"I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters."
— Kristin Davis, confirming there won't be a third Sex and the City film, on Instagram
"As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness … [and] help make a difference."
— Lady Gaga, on her fibromyalgia diagnosis, on Twitter
"I have the utmost respect for her, nothing but love for her … She's my homie, straight-up homie."
— DeMario Jackson, on his friendship with Corinne Olympios after Bachelor scandal, to reporters at Amber Rose's third annual SlutWalk
