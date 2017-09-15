Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kelly Ripa, Julia Roberts & More

Celeb Quotes
"It's irritating. It's irritating, irritating, irritating. And he wakes up tan!"
— Kelly Ripa, on "having a physically attractive husband," on Live with Kelly & Ryan
"I just know when to chuckle to myself. I know when it's really hard and when it gets easier. But they're doing great."
— Julia Roberts, on new parents George and Amal Clooney, to PEOPLE
"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
— Fergie and Josh Duhamel, announcing their split, in a statement to PEOPLE
"I'd never do it again."
— Milo Ventimiglia, on dating in the public eye, to Mr. Porter
"It's a rock & roll thing – you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f–ker, I'm lucky she didn't walk out."
— Ozzy Osbourne, opening up about his past infidelities, to Rolling Stone
"The one thing I heard on every single film — and I'm telling you there isn't an exception — whenever I'm up for a role, really no matter how big or small, the answer that I always get from anyone who's casting me [is], 'We have to cast the guy first.' "
— Kate Bosworth, on sexism in Hollywood, to PEOPLE
"I pretended to be all suave and worldly but actually I was like a jelly inside."
— Judi Dench, on being starstruck by Jack Nicholson, to Stylist
"He was a good-looking guy, and a douche."
— Candice Bergen, on Donald Trump, who she went on a date with in college, on Watch What Happens Live
"I have an amazing boyfriend, and life couldn't be better."
— Kaley Cuoco, on Karl Cook, to Extra
"She said, 'Would you be open to love again?' I said, 'Mom, I'm open to anything the Lord has for me at this point in my life.' "
— Kathie Lee Gifford, recounting a conversation with her late mom, to Prevention
"I wish I were that girl that [had good memories of pregnancy]. But no. Nope. Don't miss it. It's as if someone was in an accident — they're pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh my God.' "
— Kelly Clarkson, on her pregnancy experience, to PEOPLE
"When Justin proposed he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, 'Holy crap, now I'm gonna have to get manicures.' "
— Jennifer Aniston, on what worried her during Justin Theroux's proposal, to Harper's Bazaar
"I tell people it just feels like I'm popular in high school. Nothing drastically changed other than people just wanting to say hi all the time. I'm never mad at that."
— Issa Rae, on how her life has changed since Insecure, at the Create & Cultivate conference
"I was in a really fragile, vulnerable state … I've gotten to a place where I’m okay with it, but it was definitely a rough year."
— Dylan O'Brien, on his road to recovery following his near-tragic 2016 accident on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure, to PEOPLE
"In that moment, if he didn't know who I was it would've been the most embarrassing, I don't know what I would've done. I would've been in jail."
— Shawn Mendes, revealing he was once almost beat up by Drake's security, on The Tonight Show
"Guys, I'm sixty-f—ing-five. Audiences are eventually going to go: 'Come on.' "
— Liam Neeson, on retiring from action films, to Sky News
"What is a balance, anyway? A balance teeter-totters. It moves, something gives and other things take, and other days it might be the opposite."
— Kristen Bell, on her reaction when she's asked how she manages to do it all, to Redbook
"I don't care as much [as I used to]. I don't need to be a size 2. It's okay."
— Padma Lakshmi, on her relaxed post-Top Chef detox diet, to Health
"… This is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love."
— Jennifer Lopez, on boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, to HOLA! USA
"He sent underwear for [my Oscar], like rubber underwear, so he's wearing tighty-whities. Jimmy said, 'I'd like to bring some decency into your home.'"
— Emma Stone, on what Jimmy Kimmel gifted her following her Oscar win, to PEOPLE
"I felt very violated and I didn't like it or understand it, and that felt very weird, because I was a young girl and they were grown men. I didn't like that feeling. Then, I would say the last season of my show, I was probably 18 years old, is when I felt like the flip happened. I didn't feel like it was about my art as much."
—Selena Gomez, on her experience as a child star on Wizards of Waverly Place, to Business of Fashion
"You know, when I was secretary of state, I came out of that job I think with a 69 percent approval rating because I was in service to our country. I was in service to our president. I was proud to do it. But when a woman walks into the arena and says, 'I'm going for this myself,' it really does have a dramatic effect on how people perceive."
— Hillary Clinton, speaking about her presidential election loss, on Today
"I never thought I was that person who'd have a Pinterest board. I like doing all of that pinning things."
—Kirsten Dunst, on wedding planning with fiancé Jesse Plemons, on Live with Kelly & Ryan
"There's no way to really explain it — it's so hard to talk about. If I say I'm doing good, I'm too happy. If I say I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it's so surreal and impossible to deal with."
— Billie Lourd, opening up about losing mom Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, to Ellen DeGeneres
"To be completely honest, when I was first starting out, everyone knew who [James] was and so I just made a choice that I just wanted to do my own thing for a little while."
— Dave Franco, on why it took so long to work alongside brother James Franco, to PEOPLE
"Sometimes, I don't think I have any style at all."
— Rosamund Pike, admitting that she's "okay" at getting dressed for high-profile events, to PEOPLE
"James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. 'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said."
— Amber Tamblyn, revealing actor James Woods hit on her when she was a teenager, on Twitter
"I am extremely lucky to have caught it in time, and it just goes to show you have to know your body and be very aware of any changes."
— Bethenny Frankel, revealing she will undergo skin cancer surgery, to PEOPLE
"I had just wrapped a drama I said, 'I just think I'm too tired,' and then they convinced me to read with Eric McCormack."
— Debra Messing, on almost skipping her Will & Grace audition, to PEOPLE
"I couldn't be more grateful to be your partner in crime. You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can't wait to celebrate you. Here's to many, many more birthdays together."
— Ariel Winter, celebrating boyfriend Levi Meaden's 30th birthday, on Instagram
"Every morning I genuinely wake up and realize how lucky and blessed I am – despite how I often look in pictures!"
— Victoria Beckham, stressing that she does "smile and laugh a lot," to The Sunday Times
"You know, if you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you're dead to me."
— Jessica Biel, joking about her 2-year-old son Silas, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
"My family members but also my friends kind of formed who I am. I do believe a lot of that context and environment is part of creating who we are, not only nature. I would want to do that with a family one day too if that's the case."
— Alicia Vikander, on how she plans to raise her future children, to PEOPLE
"It was perfection. And I'm like, 'Shoot, I'm going to have to elope after this. There's no competing with this wedding. This wedding is like a Nicholas Sparks movie on steroids.' It really is, it's incredible."
— Derek Hough, on his sister Julianne's "incredible" wedding, to PEOPLE
"[When] I was diagnosed with endometriosis, I gained 40 pounds because my hormones were so crazy. And it was like, 'Oh, [producers] want to offer you this role, but they want to know why you got fat.' I realized being shamed for gaining weight or being too thin felt the same."
— Jaime King, on her experience with body shaming, to the New York Post
"I haven't been this trim in probably 15-20 years and I feel great. Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout!"
— Drew Scott, on his Dancing with the Stars experience, to PEOPLE
"You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well."
— Demi Lovato, on her sobriety, at the annual Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular
"I don't agree with Botox miss @stasdoeshair but I'll take it as a compliment."
— David Beckham, replying to a fan who said "botox looks good" on the retired athlete, on Instagram
"I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they're good friends. I don't have a bad word to say about her. She's cool."
— Zayn Malik, speaking about criticism surrounding Taylor Swift, to Fader
"I feel like when you categorize people and put them into a group, then it creates aloneness and segregation."
— Jordyn Woods, on not wanting to be a "plus size" model, to E!
"The accent and everything about her was discovered when I was giving my kids baths. I think I tried 17 different things on them … One day I just got really nutty and did [the voice] and they fell over laughing. I did it all night long and I finally found it."
— Angelina Jolie, on how she perfected Maleficent's villainous voice, at the Toronto Film Festival
"Right now with my kids, because I have no breasts, I don't exist. I pick them up, I give them a bottle and I hand them back to my wife and they're happier."
— George Clooney, opening up about fatherhood, to PEOPLE
"We send women the message that it's all supposed to be perfect, but it's not. Believe me, it's still hard, and my kids are adults!"
— Kyra Sedgwick, on parenting, to Good Housekeeping
"When I read [the script] I threw it across the room and told him he had severe psychological problems. But it's a masterpiece."
— Jennifer Lawrence, on working with boyfriend and director Darren Aronofsky on mother!, at a Toronto Film Festival press conference
"I think trying to wear nine inch heels and tights trussed up like a Thanksgiving turkey, those days are gone [for me]."
— Octavia Spencer, on how comfort and confidence makes her feel sexy, to PEOPLE
"It's fun for me because I like to eat and she's in a great mode for that right now."
— Ike Barinholtz, on hiding costar Mindy Kaling's baby bump while filming The Mindy Project, at PaleyFest
"He prefers [me] without makeup. Makes it easy on me."
— Jenna Dewan Tatum, admitting that husband Channing Tatum likes her sans makeup, to PEOPLE
"I want to make mistakes. I want to make bad decisions and learn from them. That's the only way I'm going to grow."
— Kylie Jenner, on why she doesn't mind messing up, on Life of Kylie
"I'm not 100% sure if I broke it, or what, but it definitely was broken at a certain point, and I definitely have guilty feelings and memories about it, so I think I did break it, a little bit."
— Jason Ritter, on accidentally breaking his late dad John Ritter's Emmy, to PEOPLE
"Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up."
— Mara Lane, revealing she and husband Jonathan Rhys Meyers suffered a miscarriage, on Instagram