Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan & More
Kelly Clarkson on what makes her husband different. Plus, Luke Bryan and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
"I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him."
— Kelly Clarkson, on husband Brandon Blackstock, during a private show for SiriusXM listeners
"Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet."
— Sean "Diddy" Combs, revealing he was kidding about changing his name to "Brother Love," on Instagram
"I've watched my family go through ebbs and flows where we get mad at God and we get mad at why this happened."
— Luke Bryan, on experiencing tremendous amount of tragedy during his road to stardom, to ABC News
"I realized, after Halloween, a lot of little girls, they be looking up to me. They love me, and I’m thinking to myself, like, 'Yo, I really need to be a better example.' "
— Cardi B, on wanting to be a better role model, on Instagram
"… Being a little bit older and a little wiser, the idea of having to explain that movie and the reason behind it to my kids is another issue."
— Mark Wahlberg, on whether or not he would take a role like Boogie Nights, to PEOPLE
"It's the first time I've dated someone younger than me. It's a very trippy thing."
— Rosie O'Donnell, revealing she's happily in love, on The Howard Stern Show
"At the end of the day, they really do love me!!!!! Thank you @khloekardashian and @realtristan13 for loving me in your own special and precious way!!!"
— Kris Jenner, thanking daughter Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on her birthday, on Instagram
"You never want to see anybody that unhappy. And that to me is what's so sad."
— Melissa Rivers, opening up about Kathy Griffin, on Larry King Now
"I met with Harvey at the Peninsula and he didn't try anything on me. I was very lucky. I escaped those clutches."
— Ellen Pompeo, recounting her experience with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, to USA Today
"You have to realize that the guy next to you is a different color, but he's just trying to support his family and lead a good life, just like you are."
— Maz Jobrani, on wanting to show Americans people from the Middle East are relatable, to PEOPLE
"That's my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life."
— Chrissy Teigen, on hoping to add more kids to her and husband John Legend's growing brood, to E! News
"I acted for a long time and, you know, I'm 56. I'm not the guy that gets the girl anymore."
— George Clooney, admitting that acting isn't a priority for him, to The Sunday Times
"When you're Gwen you don't go call dibs, you just go get what you want. So she's welcome to anything in my closet."
— Blake Shelton, on girlfriend Gwen Stefani's penchant for borrowing Shelton's style staples, to PEOPLE
"I don't know if it was a confidence thing, but I was very shy at one point. I knew what I was about and what I stood for, but I was not very vocal … It took me a couple of years to come out of my shell."
— Rihanna, on finding her voice, to InStyle
"Allison, I know I don't really know you, I just want to be you."
— Kate Winslet, complimenting Allison Janney ahead of their onstage kiss, at the Hollywood Film Awards
"Sun's out …"
— Tom Brady, snapping a sexy pic of wife Gisele Bündchen, on Instagram
"Today I lost my biggest fan."
— Jimmy Fallon, on his mother Gloria's death, to PEOPLE
"What'd you guys do yesterday?"
— Patton Oswalt, announcing he and Meredith Salenger got married, on Twitter
"I try to have as much fun as possible."
— Goldie Hawn, on her age-defying secret, to reporters at her annual Goldie's Love In For Kids event
"He was friends with our friends. He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, 'Why do you hate us?' "
— Kourtney Kardashian, recalling how she approached now-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
