Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kelly Clarkson, Fergie & More
Kelly Clarkson gets candid about the darkest period in her career. Plus, Fergie and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like, inside and out, for four years of my life. But, no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."
— Kelly Clarkson, on one of the darkest periods in her career, to Attitude
"I'm glad I'm not doing it now. I'd probably be dead. Everybody's so skinny. Size 0 is like the walking dead. Not sexy at all."
— Grace Jones, on the current state of the modeling industry, to The Guardian
"She gives me advice for life more than modeling, like 'Be on time,' which is really important in the industry we're both in. And to be kind to everyone. Everyone that I've worked with says she's the most professional person that they work with, so I could only hope that they say the something about me."
— Kaia Gerber, on mom Cindy Crawford's best tips, to E! News
"[It's] just a deep responsibility to let her have a role model of a dad that empowers her to believe that anything is possible. And that she can do anything that anybody else can do regardless of whether or not she's a woman."
— Justin Baldoni, on imparting feminist values on daughter Maiya, to PEOPLE
"I was like, 'Well, this isn't a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.' But it made me feel small. He wouldn't have done that to the lead male."
— Anna Faris, revealing she was sexually harassed by a director, on her Unqualified podcast
"It wasn't my plan. I wanted to stay married forever."
— Fergie, on her split from husband Josh Duhamel, on The Wendy Williams Show
"We've already cleared the space for the Mirrorball. Even though I didn’t bring it home, there’s still hope for the Lachey household."
— Nick Lachey, hoping wife Vanessa wins Dancing with the Stars after he was eliminated, to PEOPLE
"My daughter isn't happy with us — I mean, she's happy that we're divorcing. It's better for her. She's actually really happy."
— Kelly Dodd, opening up about daughter Jolie's reaction to her split from husband Michael, to PEOPLE
"Some of the things I’ve seen in the last couple of weeks have been revolutionary. I haven’t ever seen these kinds of ramifications for this egregious behavior."
— Julianne Moore, praising the swift action taken since allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein came to light, to The Guardian
"Me being away from my children too long is non-negotiable … It's not an option, and anytime I work, I make that clear up front."
— Monica, on making her kids priority, to PEOPLE
"I'm already trying to teach my children dirty tricks."
— George Clooney, on pulling on-set pranks, to PEOPLE
"Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I've experienced periods in my life when I've suffered symptoms as well."
— Camila Mendes, revealing she had an eating disorder, on Instagram
"We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that."
— Pink, on how she and Christina Aguilera ended their feud, on Watch What Happens Live
"I've learned when to give in, and I think he's learned to give in."
— Cindy Crawford, on how she and husband Rande Gerber compromise on interior design, to PEOPLE
"We've never been friends."
— Kim Cattrall, on her Sex and the City costars, on ITV's Piers Morgan's Life Stories
"And no one deserve[s] a happy ending more than you my old friend. Congratulations to you both. Sending so much love."
— Lori Loughlin, congratulating Fuller House costar John Stamos on his engagement, on Twitter
"I feel just as much woman as I am man."
— Sam Smith, opening up about his gender fluidity, to The Sunday Times
"It was a mistake for her and a mistake for me."
— James Packer, on his former relationship with ex-fiancée Mariah Carey, to The Australian
"I married somebody that I absolutely love and adore, and who also loves and adores me, so that’s definitely something worth celebrating."
— Joe Manganiello, on his and wife Sofia Vergara's second wedding anniversary, to PEOPLE
"I speak up to contribute to the end of the conspiracy of silence."
— Lupita Nyong'o, revealing she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, in a New York Times essay