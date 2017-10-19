Celebrity
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Keith Urban, Tyler Perry
Keith Urban opens up about how he and Nicole Kidman communicate with their kids. Plus, Tyler Perry and more
Posted on
More
1 of 40
"There’s darkness in the world and at some point you want to keep your kids from that because you want [them] to enjoy childhood and imagination and see the world in a beautiful way, but at some point learning how to navigate that is crucial for not letting the darkness tell you how to live. And that’s what we’re all in the midst of right now: How do we not let that kind of darkness change our living so much that it’s taken all the color out of it?” he asks. “How do we keep color in our life, and how do we keep it intimate and open and vulnerable? It’s love. It’s what we’re dealing with. How do you love vulnerably, but protect yourself? It’s a real balance.”
— Keith Urban, on talking to daughter Sunday and Faith about violence, to PEOPLE
2 of 40
“I get a FaceTime call and she’s holding up the pregnancy stick. I’m like, ‘I guess this is happening.'”
— Tyler Perry, on how he found out about girlfriend Gelila Bekele's pregnancy, to PEOPLE
3 of 40
“I just know he’s not really going to care, and also knowing he’s my son, he’s probably going to make fun of me for it. I will say, that will make me feel better than anything.”
— Jimmy Kimmel, on his emotional monologue about his son Billy's congenital heart disease, to PEOPLE
4 of 40
“I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression. When I disclosed it to our manager [Mathew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?'”
— Michelle Williams, on the suicidal thoughts she experienced as a member of Destiny's Child, on The Talk
5 of 40
“For the past 20 years, Fashion Police has been part of the pop culture zeitgeist and it’s definitely been a fun ride for the hosts as well as the viewers. From celebrity appearances and never-before-seen moments with the late, great Joan Rivers, the finale is going to be a show fans won’t want to miss as we all celebrate the great run the show has had. I can’t wait!”
— Giuliana Rancic, on the end of Fashion Police, to PEOPLE
6 of 40
“It was a little 10-year anniversary gift. Ten years with me feels like a thousand. It was certainly the least I could do!”
— Luke Bryan, on the ring he got wife Caroline for their 10th anniversary, to PEOPLE
7 of 40
"Perhaps the most critical solution lies in partnership with the men. The harassers must stop; we know this. But male titans of industry must stand up for decency. Shout it from the rooftops and whisper it in the bars when women aren’t around, because we don’t often get invited to the late-night drinks where those conversations happen. Those are the moments. Women alone cannot change the culture. We need men. Evolved ones. Kind ones. Brave and scared ones, like those who fear expulsion from the fraternity if they object to a male colleague’s bad behavior."
— Megyn Kelly, on how men need to stand up to those who sexually harass women, in an essay for Time
8 of 40
“I’ll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye. He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!”
— Keleigh Sperry, on fiancé Miles Teller's proposal, to PEOPLE
9 of 40
“People come into your life for a reason and relationships can change and just because we aren’t living together, doesn’t mean you can’t love each other. I think once, there was a time where we had to learn that we had to be able to move forward with love and respect.”
— Peter Facinelli, on his relationship with Jennie Garth post-split, to LaPalme magazine
10 of 40
“I think about the sexuality of various generations, and I feel like we’re getting less sexy. I look back to the ‘70s and ‘80s and of course we always want to see a beautiful body, but there’s something about showing the sexuality of someone who lives their life, somebody who knows how to eat a sandwich, who occasionally lets this kind of demon out of them — I want more of that. Those are the people I find sexy. I want to bring love handles and eating sandwiches back.”
— David Harbour, on his idea of sexy, to Women's Health
11 of 40
"It’s a lot of time. It’s a lot of rehearsals every day and then it’s all the packages and the interviews and the things you have to shoot outside of rehearsal. So to have both parents fully engaged in this whole thing, it’s been tough. My son said to me the other day, he’s like, ‘Daddy, I don’t want you to dance anymore. It broke my heart because you wish you could spend more time with your kids, obviously.”
— Nick Lachey, on his son Camden's desire for his father to leave Dancing With the Stars, on Access Hollywood Live
12 of 40
"When I’m shooting lingerie or Sports Illustrated, I’m aware that my pastor follows me on Instagram. I come from a Christian background, and when I moved to New York, I got away from God. Then I realized that living here, you need something to keep you grounded or you’ll go crazy.”
— Ashley Graham, on the potentially awkward moments that arise when she posts a sexy photo on Instagram, to Elle UK
13 of 40
"She pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear, ‘I won’t love you if you don’t wear it.' It was really embarrassing. The people bringing around canapes were looking at me, thinking, 'You’re sad man! You’ve come to a party dressed as your character.'"
— Kit Harington, on how fiancé Rose Leslie convinced him to dress up as his Game of Thrones character, Jon Snow, for a costume party, to the U.K. magazine Heat
14 of 40
"As a lonely sort of insecure, awkward kid, things got a lot better. And here’s my path to finding success through something I really love, and I hope that you find that path, too."
— Anna Faris, on the message of her new book, Unqualified, to PEOPLE
15 of 40
"I put something on that she was not happy with and she started crying. She was like, ‘This is not my style,’ I was like, ‘Carmen, you know I never force you to wear something you don’t want to — what would you like to wear?’"
— Hilaria Baldwin, on choosing clothes with her daughter, Carmen, to PEOPLE
16 of 40
"I’ve always been an optimist. But the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I’d wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn’t control any of this. I couldn’t fix it.”
— Mindy Cohn, on her battle with breast cancer, to PEOPLE
17 of 40
"The only time I actually cried was after I had already hired the lactation consultant, and she made it seem so easy. Then she left and I tried on my own and I still couldn’t figure it out. It took a good while to get the nursing to click. And then I got myself together and tried again."
— Erika Christensen, on her early struggles with breastfeeding daughter Shane, on PEOPLE Celeb Parents Get Real
18 of 40
"I still have a that fake Michel Kors purse, but I got a real Givenchy bag and Jada just gave me a Fendi bag. I haven’t paid for these bags — these are gifts. Jada was like, ‘Tiffany, here’s a Fendi. You need one of these.’ I was like, ‘Oh cool.’ The last bag that I bought myself was a Madden Girl backpack that’s really cute. And it was on sale for $45! I’m probably going to be cheap with my money for a long time. You know I’ve been homeless, so it’s like, ‘Yeah it’s here now but will it be here in 5 years?’ I don’t know.”
— Tiffany Haddish, on her hard-to-break thrifty habits, to PEOPLE
19 of 40
“I have been very open and honest with [fans] about my struggles so I don’t think it was a huge weight lifted off my shoulders but it’s something I definitely feel relief from. Being so honest and open and talking about subjects that I never talked about before is a big part of why I feel relieved … I feel like I got to really speak my truth through the documentary and also through the album.”
— Demi Lovato, on why she wanted to be honest in her documentary, Simply Complicated, to PEOPLE
20 of 40
"I’ve been through periods where it’s gone a little dry because of my energy, I just can’t do it. I want to, but I can’t. So sometimes it’s not even about want, or you want but you can’t. I found it to be a blessing because I found other ways to keep the relationship strong."
— Carrie Ann Inaba, on how her chronic fatigue impacts her sex life, on The Talk
21 of 40
“I’m a bit younger in heart! I’m a bit more mature … single! You know, when you’re single, you got a lot of time to yourself and a lot of energy, and I’m just finding a delicate balance.”
— Katy Perry, on how being single helps her balance her career, to Entertainment Tonight
22 of 40
"[It] made me really appreciate how precious life is because I could have landed any number of ways that would have taken me out."
— Gerard Butler, on how his recent motorcycle accident changed his perspective on life, to Entertainment Tonight
23 of 40
“But I’m eating a lot more now, just because I need to keep that weight on. It’s like back in my high school and college days. I could eat like a horse that would never put on weight. Instead of going to the gym and doing weight training I’m getting all the cardio I need here. I’m now a 32 [inch] waist. Literally, no joke, I have not been a size 32 since grade 8. I was squeezing into a 34. I was still active, but I haven’t done cardio like this since I was a teenager.”
— Drew Scott, on his Dancing With the Stars weight loss, to PEOPLE
24 of 40
“I am the world’s oldest living teenager!”
— Stockard Channing, reflecting on her hit film Grease, on the U.K. show Lorraine
25 of 40
"I haven’t yet so I’m literally eating anything and everything in sight, which is great."
— Taylor Kitsch, on working to gain back the weight he lost to play David Koresh in the mini-series Waco, to Ellen DeGeneres
26 of 40
“For us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I’s relationship followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids. We didn’t want to push it, redline it for so long that we woke up and realized we are at a point of no return. We wanted to take a step back and focus on the thing that was absolutely the most important thing to us in the world."
— Chip Gaines, on why he and wife Joanna Gaines decided to step away from their show Fixer Upper, on the Today show
27 of 40
"I have not spoken to one person, nor will you tonight, who hasn't had an experience of sexual harassment in the workplace. It seemed as if it was supposed to be a prerequisite."
— Laura Dern, on sexual harassment in Hollywood, to PEOPLE
28 of 40
"I just met my new c-section scar for the first time this morning. Thank you Dr. Albert Sassoon for your artistry. Because I wish somebody had shown me a pic like this 9months ago, I'd like to insist this be your new business card. #2weekspostpartum #csection #keepingitreal"
— Jenny Mollen, showing her C-section scar two weeks after giving birth to son Lazio, on Instagram
29 of 40
“We talk about everything. He’s so supportive. It’s all about communication!”
— Gina Rodriguez, on how she and boyfriend Joe LoCicero make their relationship work, to PEOPLE
30 of 40
“Just having her as my wife, to be honest with you. It’s like, I want to call her my wife. That will be amazing.”
— Justin Hartley, on what he's most excited about ahead of his wedding to fiancé Chrishell Stause, to PEOPLE
31 of 40
“We have a private social network that we share stuff with the families so the grandparents can see the kids and stuff. But we don’t share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice. My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that."
— Ashton Kutcher, on why he and wife Mila Kunis don't share photos of their two children, Wyatt and Dmitri, on social media, to Ariana Huffington on the Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio
32 of 40
"I remember being told. ‘Make sure you thank Harvey if you win.’ And I remember turning around and saying, ‘No I won’t. No I won’t.’ And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren’t well-behaved, why would I thank him?"
— Kate Winslet, on why she didn't thank Harvey Weinstein, whose company produced her film The Reader, which she won an Oscar for in 2009, to the Los Angeles Times
33 of 40
"Doing comedy for so many years, I just want to do something different. When I look at other American movies like Taken, it’s like ‘Wow, those kinds of movies are suitable for me,’ as well as some others like La La Land. I can dance, I can sing. If Pierce could do it, I think I could do Mamma Mia! too. I want to prove I’m a real actor. I’m not [just] an action star. If a director hires me to do a slow-motion [movie], singing a song, I’d like it!"
— Jackie Chan, on his desire to act in a wider variety of films, to PEOPLE Chica
34 of 40
"Happy Birthday to the best hubby and daddy @feldmike we love you even more than chocolate cake"
— Savannah Guthrie, wishing husband Mike Feldman a happy birthday with a sweet family snap, on Instagram
35 of 40
"The kids are the most important thing. If mom and dad can’t get along it affects the kids, so mom and dad better get along."
— Tarek El Moussa, on co-parenting with ex-wife Christina El Moussa, to PEOPLE
36 of 40
"I always say, you don’t want to be a bore at dinner. You have to know geography, you need to know history, you need to know ancient history, it’s interesting. And then of course, if he wants to be — and if he were talented enough and lucky enough to be a movie star, how nice that would be. But to me that’s the icing on the cake after you [become] a fully-rounded person.”
— Elizabeth Hurley, on why she wants son Damian to prioritize academics and show business, to PEOPLE Now
37 of 40
"Well, if she ever asks I’m sure I would try. I don’t really need to give advice per se because, we are right there. It’s not like long-distance, ‘Hey, maybe you should try this?’ Everybody’s so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time. So no real advice in that sense."
— Scott Disick, on the parenting advice he'd give Khloe Kardashian, to E! News
38 of 40
"But [my daughter] loves Wonder Woman. She’s 3. I probably shouldn’t show it to her. I know I’m being judged, [but] all the grown-up stuff goes over her head. It’s nice to have this bold, female figure for your girl. Once she saw the little girl in Woman Woman defend herself and all that she loved, she started acting it out, and I couldn’t have been more proud."
— Kelly Clarkson, on her daughter River's love of Wonder Woman, at Variety‘s Power of Women event
39 of 40
“This thing cost me over $40 million and it cost me my reputation and it may have cost me the hall of fame and a number of other things. And I remember sitting there at night — at 4, 5 o’clock in the morning — I probably did this a hundred nights, and I would look up with tears and say, ‘How the f did I get myself in this position. I’m the only jackass that has pocket aces and figures out a way to lose the hand.”
— Alex Rodriguez, on dealing with the fall-out of his performance-enhancing drugs scandal, on the Undeniable Show with Joe Buck
40 of 40
“Congrats to my bad ass wife @pink !!!!! She can do it all. Bad ass biker woman, amazing mother, best friend, and platinum selling artists! Congrats on the amazing album release today, and I can’t wait to see you kick ass on Saturday Night Live tomorrow! Love you baby.”
— Carey Hart, praising his wife Pink, on Instagram