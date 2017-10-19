Celeb Quotes of the Day: Keith Urban, Tyler Perry

"There’s darkness in the world and at some point you want to keep your kids from that because you want [them] to enjoy childhood and imagination and see the world in a beautiful way, but at some point learning how to navigate that is crucial for not letting the darkness tell you how to live. And that’s what we’re all in the midst of right now: How do we not let that kind of darkness change our living so much that it’s taken all the color out of it?” he asks. “How do we keep color in our life, and how do we keep it intimate and open and vulnerable? It’s love. It’s what we’re dealing with. How do you love vulnerably, but protect yourself? It’s a real balance.”

— Keith Urban, on talking to daughter Sunday and Faith about violence, to PEOPLE