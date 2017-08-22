Celeb Quotes of the Day: Katy Perry, Ian Somerhalder & More

Celeb Quotes

Katy Perry gets real about her relationship with ex Orlando Bloom. Plus, Ian Somerhalder and more

By @gracegavilanes

"It's nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred."

— Katy Perry, on keeping in touch with ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom, on The Morning Mashup, a SiriusXM Hits 1 program 

"You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it."

— Ian Somerhalder, penning a sweet love letter to wife Nikki Reed, on Instagram

"Doesn't matter if you have 2 million followers or 200. There's always going to be people with opinions and mean things to say. So I try to be brave."

— Olivia Culpo, on dealing with hateful comments on social media, to InStyle

"This will act as nothing but material for your boy."

— Kevin Hart, responding to ex Torrei Hart's cheating claims, on Instagram

"I still always remind him of when he broke up with me."

— Kristen Bell, on the time husband Dax Shepard broke up with the actress for four days, to POPSUGAR

"I admire you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life. Wish I could be with you today to celebrate! I know you won't ever let me live it down that you're a month older than me."

— Nick Jonas, wishing friend Demi Lovato a happy birthday, on Instagram

"I got to show a little more skin and be a little more sexy. I had just turned 18, so I was ready to up the ante."

— Lily-Rose Depp, on posing topless for CR Fashion Book, to the magazine

"I have four boys now, a fifth is a basketball team. So that would be kind of awesome."

— Brian Austin Green, on having more kids with wife Megan Fox, on Hollywood Pipeline's Facebook Live

"If I hadn't had a daughter and my wife died, we wouldn’t be talking right now. I'm not saying I would be dead, but I would be a shut-in alcoholic."

— Patton Oswalt, on how daughter April saved him following his wife's sudden death, to Playboy

"I can only write about my life, and that – dating Cara – was a big part of my life. I wouldn't take it off-limits, just because my songs might get extra scrutiny."

— St. Vincent, on whether or not she'd mention ex Cara Delevingne in her album, on The Guardian

"We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we've been cool ... That's my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period."

— JAY-Z, addressing his post-Met Gala elevator fight with Solange Knowles, on Rap Radar

"I was a natural, by the way."

— Salma Hayek, remembering her first kiss, on SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood

"There was no crazy fight, we just decided … Well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

— Kylie Jenner, opening up about her split from ex Tyga, on Life of Kylie

"Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits. I'm feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon!"

—Olivia Newton-John, breaking her silence three months after her cancer relapse, in a video message for the We Go Together campaign

"Love comes anyway, even if you became a parent without having sex to get there or you became a parent by default. Like me."

—Lisa Edelstein, on being a stepmom to her husband's two sons, in an essay for Redbook

"Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."

— Rose Byrne, confirming she and longtime boyfriend Bobby Canavale are expecting their second child, to Jones magazine

"It always felt natural to have kids, therefore very unnatural when we felt like I wasn't allowed to."

— Fredrik Eklund, addressing his and husband Derek Kaplan's impending fatherhood after their surrogate suffered  multiple miscarriages, to PEOPLE

"We loved that. Of course we loved it. You just want to see him turn red and orange, all the colors."

— Leslie Jones, on President Donald Trump bashing Saturday Night Live, to the New York Times

"I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, [but] I'm not the guy for this. I'd be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can't do. Plus, I’m having too much fun laying on the couch."

— Matt LeBlanc, on being offered the role of Phil Dunphy on Modern Family, to USA Today

"That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute!"

— Jim Carrey, on the late legendary comedian, on Twitter

