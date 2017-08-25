Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kate Winslet, Shania Twain & More

"We found ourselves saying to each other, 'Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say? I'm not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we're very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny."

— Kate Winslet, on her friendship with her Titanic costar Leonardo DiCaprio, to Glamour