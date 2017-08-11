Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kate Winslet, Salma Hayek & More

"I would turn to him and say, 'Do you know what, Justin Timberlake? The best thing about you being in this film is that you're really not 'Justin Timberlake.' If you had really been 'Justin Timberlake' it could have been a complete nightmare, but really you're not 'Justin Timberlake' at all, you're just some guy named Justin.' "

— Kate Winslet, on her Wonder Wheel costar, to Entertainment Weekly