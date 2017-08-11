Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kate Winslet, Salma Hayek & More
Kate Winslet talks about her Wonder Wheel costar, Justin Timberlake. Plus, Ellen DeGeneres and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"I would turn to him and say, 'Do you know what, Justin Timberlake? The best thing about you being in this film is that you're really not 'Justin Timberlake.' If you had really been 'Justin Timberlake' it could have been a complete nightmare, but really you're not 'Justin Timberlake' at all, you're just some guy named Justin.' "
— Kate Winslet, on her Wonder Wheel costar, to Entertainment Weekly
"Young Billy made his first visit to our office today. He's juggling. He's translating Flaubert from French into English. No — he smiles. That's pretty much it."
— Jimmy Kimmel, on how his son — who underwent open heart surgery three days after his birth — is doing, to The Hollywood Reporter
"When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work."
— Salma Hayek, cooking dinner while carrying Ryan Reynolds' daughter Inez, on Instagram
"Lake Como with my love. We were blown away by the beauty! Missing our little Shai — this is our first trip away just the two of us."
— Peta Murgatroyd, posting pics from her and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy's vacation, on Instagram
"The bullying I endured [in Hollywood] after I came out made up for the lack of it during my childhood."
— Ellen DeGeneres, on the backlash she experienced after coming out as gay, to Good Housekeeping
"Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful."
— Lena Dunham, praising the singer as she faces off in court against a former Denver deejay whom she claims assaulted her in 2013, on Twitter
"Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends' phones. I was pissed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into. She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."
— Zedd, on how dating Selena Gomez changed his life, to Billboard
"I've always stuck by certain principles, and haven't changed them for certain situations. That's how I built my career — it's a natural personality trait."
— Candice Swanepoel, on how staying true to herself has helped her professional life, to PEOPLE
"How hot is it? Hell if I know, but it sure is sunny …"
— Nick Lachey, jokingly sharing "today's forecast" by recreating a throwback photo, on Instagram
"We want to help in making the education system better, or improve health. We always just viewed these as long-term goals, but if you want your children to see the benefits of that, then it's like, 'Okay well we better get on that.' She's going to go to school in four or five years right? So we have to."
— Mark Zuckerberg, on his and wife Priscilla Chan's desire to work for a better future for their kids, to PEOPLE
"This record has quite literally saved my life."
— Kesha, on her new album, Rainbow, on Good Morning America
"You are my absolute favorite person. I love you Joe. Happy birthday my King #mce #sexiestmanalive"
— Gina Rodriguez, celebrating boyfriend Joe LoCicero's birthday, on Instagram
"That's far beyond my concern. I have to stay away from that, for sure. That's some real beef."
— Kendrick Lamar, on not knowing Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" was about Katy Perry, to Rolling Stone
"11 years later, here we go again!"
— Debra Messing, revealing that the Will & Grace cast had their first taping, on Instagram
"There was an instant connection, like we'd known one another forever. It was obvious very quickly that we were going to get married."
— Jamie Bell, on wife Kate Mara, to ES Magazine
"I've had people come over and watch me eat and then say, like, 'I've lost all respect for you.' "
— Emily Ratajkowski, on having a big appetite, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"If I don't want to do Avatar, I'm not going to do Avatar. James Cameron's f—— calling me this name and that name. Whatever."
— Josh Brolin, recalling the moment he turned down the director's offer to star in the film's upcoming sequels, to Esquire
"So much of [confidence] comes from seeing yourself reflected and I have the great fortune of seeing myself reflected in both Iranian women and black women. To be one of those faces for girls is really cool and surreal to think about."
— Yara Shahidi, on promoting diversity in the beauty industry, at an event for Clean & Clear
"When I find myself looking at stranger's pictures and going, 'Oh, I wish I was doing what they were doing,' I'm like, 'Okay that's enough, time to get off.' "
— Aubrey Plaza, on Instagram stalking, to PEOPLE
"Everybody hears OCD and they think, 'Okay, you like to clean or be organized.' That's really not what it is, especially not for everybody. In my case, it was me being super self-conscious, to the point where it was debilitating."
— Shannon Purser, opening up about her mental health, to PEOPLE
"I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him."
— Jennifer Lawrence, on her dynamic with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, to Vogue
"I'm learning that I'm fearless, because I had so many fears as I went through my third divorce, I was afraid to [be alone]. But I was more afraid living unhappy, so I faced that fear."
— Halle Berry, on what she's learned being on her own, to PEOPLE
"One of my main intentions of doing the show was I need to figure out how Jennifer [Lopez] is the Benjamin Button of the world."
— Jenna Dewan Tatum, joking about why she took on her World of Dance gig, to PEOPLE
"At a certain point, probably around 4 months I gave up the struggle and tried instead to respect my body's needs and trust my instincts."
— Katherine Heigl, getting candid about losing the weight she gained during pregnancy, in a blog post
"I am very nervous to communicate my opinions a lot of the time, especially publicly…[Billie] is so direct and confident in the way that she communicates what she believes is right. To be able to step into that was a pretty powerful experience."
— Emma Stone, on playing tennis champ Billie King in Battle of the Sexes, to Marie Claire
"I feel like I was the baby in the divorce, or the youngest child. The oldest child is like, 'We know what's happening, but we are keeping you out of it.' And I'm just like, [Glover's voice rises several octaves] 'Was that scene good? How did you feel?' "
— Donald Glover, opening up about Star Wars Han Solo movie director switch, to The Hollywood Reporter
"Having your second kid is like you just learned how to play a song on the guitar and then someone is like, 'OK, play left-handed! And hold this baby.' "
— Chris O'Dowd, on fatherhood, on Live with Kelly and Ryan
"I think [giving birth] will give me more strength, if that's possible, and a lot more confidence."
— Serena Williams, on welcoming her future child, to Stellar
"You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."
— Nikki Reed, on not wanting visitors after giving birth, to Fit Pregnancy and Baby
"I find people are very quick to put you in a box or put you in a corner and think 'oh well you're that so you must be that.' "
— Cressida Bonas, on being defined as Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, on the BBC's Woman's Hour radio show
"I play a character on MOM, I play a character in movies, but I also play a public character. There's definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer. I feel like I have to laugh…"
— Anna Faris, on the loneliness of fame before announcing her and Chris Pratt's separation, on her Unqualified podcast
"Going through it, I felt Bryan was perfect for me. Obviously nobody's perfect — but perfect for me."
— Rachel Lindsay, on choosing Bryan Abasolo, to PEOPLE
"I'm not one of those people, like, 'I can't start my day without it.' Nope. I can actually start my day beautifully, sleeping in, eating some pancakes."
— Gabrielle Union, on her disdain for working out, to Health
"This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I'd never date you in real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're too big for me' — as in my size. It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set."
— Chloë Grace Moretz, on being fat shamed by a male costar, to Variety
"He's a dude I can call — for him to be like, 'Hey man, how's life? You're gonna be fine.' And my anxiety levels down to a one instead of a 55. That's something that's really nice."
— Shawn Mendes, on John Mayer, to PEOPLE
"I'm not rushing into anything, and I don't think that when you really care about somebody that you need to."
— Chrissy Metz, on moving in with boyfriend Josh Stancil, to PEOPLE
"Truth be told, the word 'icon' only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me."
— Beyoncé, on the late musician, in her foreword for Prince: A Private View
"First take the pizza out of the box. Set the oven to 375. Pour a glass of wine. Place the pizza in the oven. DO NOT set timer. Sip your wine. Recommended cooking time is 12 to 14 minutes. I say wait a good hour to get this perfect deep dark brown color. Or wait until you’re hungry kids come and ask when the pizza will be ready… Drink more wine. #momfail."
— Kate Hudson, sharing her cooking mishap, on Instagram
"He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."
— Zendaya, rejecting romance rumors with Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Tom Holland, to Variety
"I like drafting and then sleeping on it because, for me, my emotions get very heightened in the evening [and] then in the morning when I wake up I'm like, 'Oh, I'm so glad I didn’t send that! I can get through another day without this situation.' "
— Katy Perry, on refraining from texting her exes, on the podcast Conversations with Delilah
"I feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think. I'm getting the bug again, where I just want to run away. I just don't know who I'm doing it for."
— Kylie Jenner, on paying the price for life in the spotlight, on Life of Kylie
"I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid's well-being first, and share a sense of humor, you're sort of halfway there."
— Kate Beckinsale, on co-parenting with ex Michael Sheen, on Chelsea
"I had a little attitude. And our boss really liked that a lot. She [was] like, 'That's our girl!' And I was like, 'Are you guys gonna bring me back?' She was like, 'I like that [the attitude]. That's perfect.' "
— Alexis Bledel, on her Gilmore Girls audition, on The Late Show
"This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me."
— Aaron Carter, on coming out as bisexual, on Twitter
"Stop giving men trophies for doing the bare minimum."
— Tess Holliday, responding to a man's viral post about loving his "curvy" wife, on Instagram
"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more."
— Lili Reinhart, wishing boyfriend Cole Sprouse a happy 25th birthday, on Instagram
"I drank a lot of bourbon onscreen. We didn't know what to do."
— Stephen Colbert, on gaining 15 lbs. since Donald Trump's presidential win, to InStyle
"It's possible to be grateful for the opportunity and respectful of the colleagues and the people that I work with and still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth."
— Daniel Dae Kim, on his sudden Hawaii Five-O exit, at the Television Critics Association panel
"That's a shame. I don't think she's the kind of woman to take marriage lightly."
— Lisa Vanderpump, on Real Housewives of New York star Luann D'Agostino's split, to E! News
"[My niece] Tesla's little cousin is coming soon."
Christina Perri, announcing she's expecting her first child, on Instagram
