Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kate Winslet, Jordin Sparks & More

Kate Winslet opens up about landing her first film role. Plus, Jordin Sparks and more
"All I knew was that I was lucky and I had better not f--- it up."
— Kate Winslet, on landing her first film role, at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards
"A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head 'That's going to be my husband! That's my husband right there.' "
— Jordin Sparks, on newly-minted husband Dana Isaiah, to PEOPLE
"When I started, I tried to be outspoken and I was told that I should keep silent on this subject because it wouldn't benefit me."
— Coco Rocha, on attempting to speak out against sexual harassment in the modeling industry, to Business of Fashion
"People are now really talking about their own well being and how to help those around them. We are shattering the silence since that was a real barrier to progress."
— Prince Harry, on ending mental health stigmas, at the 24th Virgin Money Media Mind Media Awards
"[Pretty Little Liars] had put up this poster and it was from our first season and it was completely crazy. Nobody looked like themselves."
— Ashley Benson, on being shocked to see she and her PLL costars were photoshopped, to Stylecaster
"I felt completely transported into a new reality."
— Jenna Fischer, on her onscreen kiss with her The Office costar John Krasinski, in The Actor's Life: A Survival Guide
"I go to work the next day and my ears are all black, and [the hairstylist] goes, 'What did you do?' "
— Matt LeBlanc, on the time he tried dying his hair during his Friends days, on The Late Late Show
"I was flying once and had fresh produce in my carry-on. I got stopped by customs at LAX and told them I had nothing to declare, but I was caught by one of the beagles!"
— Anna Faris, on a little white lie she told that led to a "funny predicament," to InStyle
"He 'outed' me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic."
— Ellen Page, on feeling "violated" after being allegedly outed by X-Men director Brett Ratner, on Facebook
"He's a phenomenal actor, but he's not a very good person. His career now I think is over."
— Bryan Cranston, on Kevin Spacey, to BBC Newsbeat