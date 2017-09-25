Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling & More
Kate Hudson discusses her buzzy haircut. Plus, Mindy Kaling and more
"… Ryder's been buzzing his head for a long time. Ryder's like, 'Mom, you're cramping my style.' "
— Kate Hudson, on having the same hairstyle as her son, to Entertainment Tonight
"I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So it could be kind of fun, too. I think that would be nice."
— Mindy Kaling, on the type of mom she'll be, to Sunday Today
"He was asking his friends: 'Who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn't know what my name was."
— Kim Kardashian West, on meeting husband Kanye West, on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th anniversary special
"I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect."
— Heidi Klum, confirming her split from ex Vito Schnabel, to PEOPLE
"To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry. We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant. A goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter."
— Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, apologizing to fans following their comments about when they decided to get pregnant, on Twitter
"I know people that say it's a very infectious thing to do. Once you have one tattoo you want a lot more. Well, it's always said I have 'Harvey Weinstein' tattooed on my bum, but that's just a secret between Harvey and me."
— Judi Dench, on getting her first tattoo at 81, to Entertainment Weekly
"Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent. You know it's—it's a very poor prognosis. So I just said, 'I understand. Now we're going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can, and at the same time celebrate with gratitude a life well lived.' "
— John McCain, opening up about his brain cancer diagnosis, to CBS' 60 Minutes
"I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive. Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, 'Oh, that is wrong. That is right.' I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me."
— Tom Brady, speaking out after President Trump slams NFL protests, to WEEI's Kirk and Callahan program
"Last Christmas it was literally me and my wife and two dogs, and this Christmas is going to be my wife, two dogs and two kids. I would say that's the most massive change on the planet."
— Thomas Rhett, on how his life has changed since welcoming two kids with wife Lauren, to PEOPLE
"Nothing you've read or watched on tv compares to the destruction we see with our very eyes."
— Benicio del Toro, reading a letter from a family member who was affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, to PEOPLE
