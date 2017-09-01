Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Kate Hudson, Ed Sheeran & More
Kate Hudson talks about the benefits of her new haircut. Plus, Ed Sheeran and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 40
"Shaving your head. Cuts down on time spent post-sweat."
— Kate Hudson, on her post-workout beauty secret, to Cosmopolitan
2 of 40
"Her middle name is Sheeran? I’ve never seen a baby this calm at a concert. Just chilling there for the whole thing and you guys have been loud, you’re singing and she’s just kinda like … I love babies!"
— Ed Sheeran, speaking to a couple who named their baby after him, at his concert in Miami
3 of 40
"I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend."
— Cindy Crawford, on meeting Princess Diana for the first time, on Instagram
4 of 40
"I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!! You only deserve my best effort and that’s what I’m going to deliver!"
— Avril Lavigne, announcing her plans for new music to her fans, on Twitter
5 of 40
"We both wanted to have a family and children and a partnership and love. Our jobs are high stress and high energy and constantly moving, so it’s really just the family part we’re on the same page about, which is amazing because I know that’s often quite tricky for couples."
— Liv Tyler, on her relationship with fiancé David Gardner, to Red magazine
6 of 40
"My passion for skating and training remains strong. However, after recent struggles on and off the ice, I realize I need to seek some professional help and will be taking some time off while preparing for my Grand Prix assignments. This time will help me become a stronger person, which I believe will be reflected in my skating performances as well."
— Gracie Gold, on her decision to take some time off from skating ahead of the 2018 Olympics, in a statement
7 of 40
"I think the wife might want to stop at this point, but we'll push her again in a year or two."
— Tony Romo, hoping for more kids in the future, to Entertainment Tonight
8 of 40
"… Hollywood is racist and wouldn't cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable. I'm doing everything I can, with the platform I have, to make sure no one has to change their name again, just so they can get work."
— Chloe Bennet, on why she changed her last name, on Instagram
9 of 40
"They inspire me, but I also feel like, especially having a daughter, there is this cliché of [wanting] to show your kids that you're following your dreams. I can't tell you how true that is."
— Lake Bell, on how having kids are impacting her career, at the Home Again premiere
10 of 40
"I would say follow your gut … If you feel like you can't trust somebody or you feel whatever than you shouldn't be in a relationship with them."
— Zendaya, sharing her relationship advice, on her ongoing video series
11 of 40
"I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."
— George Clooney, on welcoming twins with wife Amal, to the Associated Press
12 of 40
"I love her more than anything, she is the most thoughtful, loving, selfless person I know! She continues to amaze me and I am blessed beyond belief to have her in my life. However bub….you set the bar pretty high for #30 next year."
— Jordan Rodgers, sharing that fiancée JoJo Fletcher threw him a surprise birthday party, on Instagram
13 of 40
"We get asked all the time if we're getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that hey the four of us are Fifth Harmony. And we're stronger and better than we've ever been."
— Ally Brooke, on why Fifth Harmony threw a fifth group member off the stage at the MTV VMAs, on Good Morning America
14 of 40
"I think it should be cool to be a good partner, a good spouse, a good father, and/or a good parent. If I'm one of the people who helps make that cooler, I think that's great."
— John Legend, opening up about life with wife Chrissy Teigen, to ELLE
15 of 40
"I will never feel love again the way I did with you. you are always with me and I am always with you. though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always."
— Paris Jackson, honoring her late dad, Michael Jackson, on what would have been his 59th birthday, on Instagram
16 of 40
"I have always said: it's kind of nice to miss each other. I think that's how we've always kind of kept our spark alive."
— Kristin Cavallari, on how she and husband Jay Cutler keep the spark in their marriage alive, E!'s Daily Pop
17 of 40
"I teared up when she walked around the corner and I saw her. She walked the aisle to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen, which is one of my all-time favorites."
— Mark Ballas, on seeing wife BC Jean on their wedding day, to PEOPLE
18 of 40
"That first morning we were all home, we were all together in a room, both girls, both dogs, both of us and we were just chilling and I was like, 'This is what we've been preparing for for over a year.' We finally got there. And look how beautiful our girls are. It brought me so much peace and happiness."
— Lauren Akins, on growing as a parent with husband Thomas Rhett, to PEOPLE
19 of 40
"I'm finally at peace knowing who I am and who I want to be. I just want to be happy — and I want to help people."
— Leah Remini, on leaving the Scientology church, to PEOPLE
20 of 40
"There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water."
— Sandra Bullock, on donating $1 million to the Red Cross relief effort to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, in a statement
21 of 40
"Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people. And I didn’t know about it — I found out about it the next day in the press. That for me was like, the final straw. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore.' "
— Luann D'Agostino, on what led to her split from ex Tom D'Agostino, on Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann
22 of 40
"Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this? I'm a comedian; he's our f—ing president."
— Kathy Griffin, on her President Trump beheading photo scandal, to New York magazine's The Cut
23 of 40
"I remember being so sad and downtrodden after hearing that I couldn't even go to an arts school. And now this Emmy thing is happening. I feel like Cinderella."
— Samira Wiley, on earning her first Emmys nomination, to PEOPLE
24 of 40
"I think that everything happens for a reason, and certain emotions are felt at certain points in your life, and you don't always have to explain them to people. So whatever you want to think about it — you go into whatever theories you have — fine. But I know what it's about and who it's about and I'm just going to let it be."
— Demi Lovato, on a revealing new song off her Tell Me You Love Me album, to MTV
25 of 40
"I obviously would've rather handled something like this privately. It's embarrassing. It's really hard. There's no feeling like it – having to wake up every day knowing that this is going on, that people and the media are judging you."
— Corinne Olympios, opening up for the first time since the Bachelor in Paradise sex scandal, to PEOPLE
26 of 40
"I'd look at baby pictures and see what my hair looked like, and I just got curious."
— Willow Smith, on her decision to shave off her hair, to Refinery29
27 of 40
"I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you. Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future."
— Mark Zuckerberg, penning a letter to newborn daughter August, on Facebook
28 of 40
"Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… [Love] u Z."
— Lea Michele, declaring her love for boyfriend Zandy Reich, on Instagram
29 of 40
"One of them calls it 'old people's music.' [I'm] like, 'What are you talking about? It's '90s pop. It's the best genre of music ever.' "
— Mel B, on how her kids feel about her Spice Girls music, to PEOPLE
30 of 40
"It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay."
— Vanessa Grimaldi, on her split from ex Nick Viall, on Instagram
31 of 40
"Baby girl, we don't change … We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change, so they can see all kinds of beauty."
— Pink, addressing her daughter Willow, during her MTV VMAs acceptance speech
32 of 40
"My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we've been at it half a decade."
— Lena Dunham, commenting on boyfriend Jack Antonoff's appearance at the MTV VMAs, on Twitter
33 of 40
"I don't know if it's because she's the older sister. I don't know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it's so hard for me."
— Kim Kardashian West, on her kids North and Saint's dynamic, on Live with Kelly & Ryan
34 of 40
"For a long time, I defined myself by what I wasn't which constantly set me up for failure and failure."
— Issa Rae, on learning to be true to herself, on BET's Black Girls Rock
35 of 40
"Growing up, I learned never to leave the house without mascara. I think all the Vergara women would agree it's important to look your best at all times."
— Sofia Vergara, on her earliest beauty memory, to InStyle
36 of 40
"When I think about him, Chester, I see his face which was always smiling. I think about his heart which he wore on his sleeve. I think how kindly he treated me, my brother, our band."
— Jared Leto, paying homage to late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, at the MTV VMAs
37 of 40
"It has been said that if you knew who walked beside you, you would never experience fear and doubt again. The truth is piercing and the truth is what matters. The truth is none of us are alone."
— Kesha, making a powerful statement about suicide prevention, at the MTV VMAs
38 of 40
"Sometimes I walk out of the house with the zit cream and forget about it. And that's just life, it's unpredictable and awkward and we all feel insecure all the time but that's completely normal and okay and everybody has good days and bad days."
— Nina Dobrev, on battling blemishes, to Ocean Drive
39 of 40
"Happy early birthday Dad - I love you with all my heart."
— Meghan McCain, paying tribute to her dad, senator John McCain, on Instagram
40 of 40
"I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clown for you, Donald. Go float yourself."
— Stephen King, addressing President Trump, on Twitter
