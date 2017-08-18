Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Justin Theroux, Millie Bobby Brown & More
Justin Theroux opens up about his relationship with wife Jennifer Aniston. Plus, Millie Bobby Brown and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"Why would a man be intimidated by a funny woman? In a perfect world, a relationship is two people laughing together."
— Justin Theroux, sharing that his marriage to Jennifer Aniston is based on "comedy one-upmanship," to Mr. Porter's The Journal
"My gift to myself this year is be my weird, nerdy, sometimes awkward, talented, kind, bad tv show loving, occasionally OCD, sensitive, impulsive, beautiful, unique, sparkly self and not apologize to anyone for the incredible woman I have become."
— Rumer Willis, celebrating her 29th birthday, on Instagram
"Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!"
— Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott, announcing she's expecting her second child, on Instagram
"This is going to be tough to watch."
— Luann de Lesseps, on the Real Housewives of New York reunion, on Twitter
"After shaving it off for Stranger Things, I just embraced it as much as possible. It was so freeing."
— Millie Bobby Brown, on her short hair, to Teen Vogue
"The cast of Jersey Shore confirmed to me that the phrase 'D.T.F' or 'Down To F---' is from Superbad."
— Seth Rogen, sharing details about his 2008 film, on Twitter
"He just walked off. He was totally fine. There was this sweet woman. She just grabbed his hand and was like, 'Okay' and then she just walked away."
— Brooklyn Decker, sobbing over son Hank's first day of daycare, on Instagram
"I'm in a great place and I'm in love, and I'm very grateful for that."
— Val Chmerkovskiy, opening up about his romance with Dancing with the Stars castmate Jenna Johnson, to The Insider
"I never planned out my wedding. My mom and dad weren't together, so I never thought I would get married. I thought I would move to New York and be on Broadway; that was my goal. I was very work-focused. But I found love!"
— Kirstin Maldonado, on not dreaming about her big day as a kid, to PEOPLE
"There's this sort of responsibility as the mother of a girl in that I want to be comfortable with aging and I don't want her to see me afraid of that, because I don't want her to be afraid of anything in that way."
— Lake Bell, on what she hopes to teach her daughter, to Good Housekeeping
"I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on. I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!"
— Kaia Gerber, on the moment she realized her mom, Cindy Crawford, is famous, to Teen Vogue
"I look like a white girl, but I don't feel like one. So it's been weird navigating that. When I was growing up, I didn't know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney."
— Halsey, on growing up biracial, to Playboy
"I met Dustin Hoffman and I called him 'Al Pacino' … And he was just looking at me like, 'Queen Latifah be trippin'.' "
— Leslie Jones, on her most awkward celebrity encounter, on The Tonight Show
"It was one of the hardest things I've ever done, that walk. It felt like she was almost walking along beside us to get us through it."
— Prince William, on how he felt when he and brother Prince Harry marched behind Princess Diana's coffin at her funeral, on Diana, 7 Days
"I'm not so worried yet about the teenage years. I never was cool. So I've got nothing to lose. I'm totally ready for this."
— Katie Holmes, on raising daughter Suri, on Today
"I had a boyfriend when I was 15 in f—— Hawthorne, n—-. If that's not open-minded, then I don't know what the f— is."
— Tyler The Creator, shrugging off claims that he is homophobic, on the Know Wave radio show
"I've seen how their relationships have played out on TV so I learned that lesson. I feel like it's just better to keep it more private."
— Kendall Jenner, on why she keeps her dating life out of the spotlight, to The Hollywood Reporter
"@PortiadeRossi and I got married 9 years ago today. Being her wife is the greatest thing I am."
— Ellen DeGeneres, celebrating his and wife Portia de Rossi's anniversary, on Instagram
"I don't think there's any reason not to talk about it. We can help each other cope and give tools that we learn along the way."
— Ryan Phillippe, on struggling with depression, to Women's Health
"Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well…I am a f—ing dumb—. #im sorry."
— Clay Aiken, addressing the President's comments in the wake of the white nationalist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Twitter
"Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn't fully value you. Don't be afraid to feel your independence if things aren't right."
— Anna Faris, referencing her relationship with ex Chris Pratt, on her Unqualified podcast
"There have been times I've cried to John [Legend], where I felt like I would just never have 'that' body. You know, everyone has a butt now, everyone has curves, and a little waist, and that's not me."
— Chrissy Teigen, on struggling with body confidence, at Beautycon
"The first time I really met Chris Pratt … I was weirdly shaken. I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does."
— Chris Hemsworth, on meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy star, to ELLE
"'No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…'"
— Barack Obama, quoting Nelson Mandela in the aftermath of the violent Charlottesville rally, on Twitter
"Went to Napa for one single night, came home and @StephenCurry30 has placed squatty pottys all over the house."
— Ayesha Curry, on husband Steph Curry's dad night in, on Twitter
"I just feel a bit naïve, and I do want to really apologize for me feeling like I had the right to say 'get over it' in a situation that involves racism."
— Kim Kardashian West, apologizing for defending Jeffree Star's racist comments, on Twitter
"I do backstage photography at my mum's shows, and I mean, I love doing it — but my mum's like, 'Go take pictures of the models!' and I'm a bit shy."
— Brooklyn Beckham, on working mom Victoria Beckham's fashion shows, to GQ
"We want him to know that an American killed on American soil by a Nazi is not acceptable. That there is no equivalence, there is no many sides."
— Mark Ruffalo, denouncing President Donald Trump's initial comments regarding the deadly rally held in Charlottesville, on Instagram
"I felt like a f—ing monster."
— Chris Brown, detailing his abusive relationship with ex Rihanna, on Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
"I don't ever try to dwell so deep on labels and boxes and places that people want to put you … If I were to overthink that, it would affect me."
— Zayn Malik, on disregarding outside influences, to VMAN 38
"I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'Okay, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."
— Mindy Kaling, opening up about expecting her first child, on Today
"If people treat me like the age I am, I get absolutely insulted, really cross. I hate when people give up their seat for me. No, no, no. I don't want your seat."
— Helen Mirren, on aging, to Allure
"I came out about my history and said I'm attracted to men and women equally. I just can't live a lie anymore. It's hypocrisy, even the ones that claim they love you will let you down."
— Aaron Carter, on feeling "misunderstood" by ex-girlfriend Madison Parker after coming out as bisexual, on The Z100 Morning Show
"It made me really question how we could reach a point where our country is so divided."
— Amandla Stenberg, recalling her feelings on election night, to Teen Vogue
"I've opened myself up to this music and I think when you hear it you can see that this is all really coming from my heart."
— Camila Cabello, on her upcoming solo album, to PEOPLE
"I feel a bit like Eloise, like I'm sort of trapped in a hotel! I try to shop and then I have buyer's remorse — I can't even buy a sandwich. I'm like, 'That's probably too expensive.' "
— Chrissy Metz, on her frugal lifestyle, on Live with Kelly & Ryan
"Be on time and stay off your phone."
— Cindy Crawford, on her tips for success, to Vogue
"I actually started to think, maybe I really am depressed. Because it's more than 'I feel bad about this.' I felt like I was behind a veil. I felt like what many people had described over the years on my show, and I could never imagine it."
— Oprah Winfrey, on enduring depression following the box office flop of her 1998 film, Beloved, to Vogue
"She's had two seasons in a row where she was running and screaming and fleeing and being in jeopardy. I don't like watching her in jeopardy. It's hard."
— Holland Taylor, on watching girlfriend Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story, to PEOPLE
"My English sucked. Worse, there weren't any parts. Mexican women played maids or gangster's wives. And that's if you got lucky."
— Salma Hayek, on the struggle of reaching superstardom in Hollywood, to The Guardian
"I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human."
— Jennifer Aniston, lamenting the perils of being shamed for not having children, to Vogue
"Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level…Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do…Thank you for turning my house into home…Thank you for simply making me Happy…."
— Kevin Hart, celebrating his and wife Eniko Hart's anniversary, on Instagram
"I need you to listen, I need you to pay attention. And I need you to go ahead and understand that you have a voice and that it is okay to use it."
— Zendaya, addressing the audience at the Teen Choice Awards, during her acceptance speech
"If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man.' It's a little more nuanced I think than people want to acknowledge."
— Kristen Bell, addressing fans who are heartbroken over Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' breakup, to E! News
"I feel like a little old woman stuffed in a 19-year-old's body."
— Kylie Jenner, on having to grow up quickly, on Life of Kylie
"The more you tell yourself that you're beautiful, the more you start to believe it."
— Demi Lovato, on how she builds confidence, to People Style
"I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way."
— Khloé Kardashian, on not feeling rushed to marry boyfriend Tristan Thompson, to YOU magazine
"I need to start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorize things better because I have a really bad brain."
— Bella Hadid, on her dream of one day winning an Oscar, to The Telegraph
"Our baby girl is here sweet Ada James Akins came into the world at 10:28 last night after almost 36 hours of labor (only Jesus got me through that-& she is sooo worth it."
— Lauren Akins, announcing the birth of her and husband Thomas Rhett's daughter, on Instagram
"Emilia and I are so happy for you and Derek. You will be incredible fathers."
— Ryan Serhant, congratulating Million Dollar Listing New York costar Fredrik Eklund on his baby news, on Instagram
