Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Justin Theroux, Melissa McCarthy & More
Justin Theroux on how he’s portrayed in the media. Plus, Melissa McCarthy and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 40
"I've stopped caring about what other people think of me. It’s also minimized over the years."
— Justin Theroux, on how he's portrayed in the media, to Mastermind Magazine
2 of 40
"I would tell her: Don’t worry about what other people think, or about whether you’re doing what they think is the right thing. The things you worry about now, they mostly won’t matter. So just follow your heart."
— Melissa McCarthy, on the advice she'd give her younger self, to PEOPLE
3 of 40
"I've had so much bloody practice at crying in a bedroom."
— Emma Thompson, on channeling her own heartbreak while filming her Love Actually scenes, to The Telegraph
4 of 40
"My chemistry was really good with it when I was younger, and then it just changed one day. Like, in my early 30s I just became boring on it and I would just stand in front of my fridge, so that’s no good."
— Charlize Theron, on why she stopped smoking pot, to E! News
5 of 40
"I'm in the golden months right now. I'm full of energy, and the hard part of the first trimester is over."
— Eva Longoria, on her pregnancy, to PEOPLE
6 of 40
"Everything means so much more, obviously."
— Kevin Smith, on surviving his heart attack, on Instagram
7 of 40
"I've never been a person who paid attention to 'I hate Rachael Ray', or 'this person said this'…I don't care."
— Rachael Ray, on how she's dealt with critics throughout her career, on Rebecca Jarvis' No Limits podcast
8 of 40
"We are crazy about each other, and you can’t create that, you can’t make it — it either is, or it isn't."
— Lisa Rinna, on the secret to her and husband Harry Hamlin's 20-year marriage, on Watch What Happens Live
9 of 40
"I am so thankful that after my first trimester… my pregnancy has been so healthy and strong! God is great!"
— Khloé Kardashian, sharing some insights about her pregnancy, on Instagram
10 of 40
"Everything that Jen does is sort of weird."
— Joel Edgerton, describing his Red Sparrow costar Jennifer Lawrence, to PEOPLE
11 of 40
"Yes, I use social media. But I use it like a grown-up."
— Michelle Obama, taking a subtle jab at Donald Trump, at Klick Health's MUSE event
12 of 40
"It's funny. People compliment me for handling it in a calm way, but the truth is, it’s just a television show. It’s not like somebody had something stuck in their throat and I gave them the Heimlich maneuver. It wasn’t a heroic act by any stretch of the imagination."
— Jimmy Kimmel, recalling last year's Oscar Envelopegate, to PEOPLE
13 of 40
"We should all be killed because we’ve done horrible, horrible things."
— Tony Goldwyn, joking about which character should die in Scandal's final episode, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
14 of 40
"There's no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them."
— Meghan Markle, addressing the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, at an event highlighting The Royal Foundation
15 of 40
"I want to make sure their voices are being heard and we can provide them with the mental health and post-trauma care they need."
— Demi Lovato, on bringing Parkland Shooting Survivors onstage during opening night of her tour, in a statement
16 of 40
"When we lost Jerry, I didn’t go to the guitar. I went to the shop. … For me, my therapy was to go cut wood."
— Craig Morgan, opening up about grappling with his 19-year-old son's tragic death, to PEOPLE
17 of 40
"There is no one I wish to get due process more than him."
— Uma Thurman, hoping Harvey Weinstein gets his day in court, on Late Night
18 of 40
"Maybe I'll have some of this pneumonia knocked down, and we can have some real fun over the internet. Until then, excelsior."
— Stan Lee, addressing fans while revealing he's battling pneumonia, in a video on TMZ
19 of 40
"I believe people when they say ‘I was assaulted’ or ‘I was molested’ or something like that, because I don’t think you really have any other choice. Because if we start not believing people it’s a slippery slope."
— Peter Sarsgaard, saying he wouldn't work with Woody Allen again while costar Jeff Daniels said he wouldn't rule it out, on Meet the Press
20 of 40
"We feel married already and it hasn’t become something that both of us are gung-ho about. Maybe after the craziness of a new baby dies down we’ll be ready to talk about it again."
— Haylie Duff, on possibly marrying longtime love Matt Rosenberg after welcoming their second child, to PEOPLE
21 of 40
"It feels f—— good."
— Amy Schumer, on married life with husband Chris Fischer, on You Up with Nikki Glaser
22 of 40
"I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don’t got to explain why."
— Cardi B, on why she's standing by Offset after infidelity rumors, to Cosmopolitan
23 of 40
"I never want these deeply precious moments to end."
— Jenna Jameson, posting a breastfeeding selfie with daughter Batel Lu, on Instagram
24 of 40
"What, do we have an expiration date? Can we not also still feel sexy? I feel sexy."
— Heidi Klum, shutting down critics who say she's too old to model, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
25 of 40
"[Food Network] said to me, 'Why didn’t you tell us?', and I was like 'I didn't tell anyone. That’s the whole point, that it’s a surprise!'"
— Bobby Flay, on why he quit Iron Chef during filming, at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival
26 of 40
"Am I supposed to at least look at that question?"
— Oprah Winfrey, on feeling compelled to consider running for president in 2020, to PEOPLE
27 of 40
"Don't worry about making mistakes and have fun."
— Kiera Knightley, on the beauty advice she'd give her younger self, to ELLE
28 of 40
"Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen — if it does — I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I stand for a real core group of people around me."
— Chrissy Teigen, admitting she's worried about experiencing post-partum depression again, at the Create & Cultivate conference
29 of 40
"Whoever is competing at the Olympics is really a superhero … I was like Bambi on the ice, I fell over a lot."
— Alicia Vikander, revealing she tried her hand at curling, to USA Today
30 of 40
"I think the most important thing for me when I got this part was to do it right."
— Joshua Rush, opening up about playing Disney's first openly gay character, to PEOPLE
31 of 40
"I had to start saying, ‘Well, I know if I work hard, I can show my worth,’ and I have been doing nothing but that."
— Gina Rodriguez, on building confidence in her career, to Self.com
32 of 40
"When I just look like s— and want to go outside and eat a churro and not have anyone up my a–."
— Kim Kardashian West, on her least favorite thing about being famous, at Create & Cultivate's Los Angeles conference
33 of 40
"I want to find love again, love being in love. I want to get married again. I love being married. I’m not against marriage and I’m not against love."
— Gina Neely, sharing she still believes in love after divorce, to PEOPLE
34 of 40
"This friendship and this bond that we share is, to us, the No. 1 priority."
— Tessa Virtue, on her relationship with her ice dancing partner Scott Moir, to PEOPLE
35 of 40
"Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of."
— Luann de Lesseps, on her December arrest, to the New York Times
36 of 40
"When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, 'Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment.' "
— Jennifer Lawrence, recalling the time she interviewed Kim Kardashian West on Jimmy Kimmel Live, during a speaking conversation at The Wing
37 of 40
“It was scary to talk about. I am a strong woman, and still I’m scared."
— Salma Hayek, on opening up about her Harvey Weinstein story, to The Wrap
38 of 40
"I absolutely have no reason to lie about my marriage or the things that are happening in my marriage for ratings. I think that’s disgusting and I would never sell my soul to the devil like that."
— Tamar Braxton, responding to rumors that her and estranged husband Vince Herbert's split is just a plot line for their reality series, on The View
39 of 40
"You mess with my man, you are as good as dead to me."
— Lala Kent, on the status of her friendship with James Kennedy, to PEOPLE
40 of 40
"My friends told me to watch the season with Juan Pablo [Galavis]. That was pretty much all I needed to see. I got it!"
— Constance Zimmer, on binge-watching The Bachelor after getting cast on UnREAL, to PEOPLE
See Also
More
More
'Don't Let People Scare and Shame You,' Plus More Celebs on the Advice They'd Give Their Younger Selves
Celebs Get Candid About What Other Stars Are Really Like