Celeb Quotes of the Day: Julianne Hough, Kevin Hart & More

"That's how we end all of our conversations—something about vaginas."

— Julianne Hough, on talking about her endometriosis with husband Brooks Laich, to Health

"Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love."

— Hilarie Burton, claiming Ben Affleck groped her on TRL, on Twitter

"When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that / Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada / All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather / Cause a twitter storm with the Packers."

— Eminem, slamming Donald Trump in a freestyle rap, at the BET Hip Hop Awards

"Thanking God for this beautiful strong woman that I am lucky enough to still be calling my wife today. You are truly amazing….Love you."

— Kevin Hart, praising wife Eniko, on Instagram

"My job as an actor is to find my character's point of view and then believe that 100 percent."

— Margot Robbie, on portraying disgraced figure skating star Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, on Good Morning America

"I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world."

— Anthony Bourdain, applauding girlfriend Asia Argento for coming forward with Harvey Weinstein rape accusations, on Twitter

"I know a lot of people don't understand mental illness and pass it off as people being dramatic … but it's a chemical Imbalance that no one wants to struggle through. It's not easy."

— Colton Haynes, opening up about his battle with anxiety and depression, on Instagram

"I love being pregnant. I always joke with [husband John Jovanovic] that I want seven kids. We’ll see what number we actually get to."

— Daphne Oz, revealing she's expecting her third child, to Fit Pregnancy and Baby

"I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified."

— Gwyneth Paltrow, alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her, to the New York Times

"I'm super dramatic. Something not that bad, in my mind, becomes a catastrophe. I go from zero to a hundred. It's a problem."

— Mila Kunis, on her tendency to "overthink" things, to Marie Claire

"It is what it is, but I'm glad that my family is together."

— Naya Rivera, confirming that she called off her divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey, to PEOPLE

"She is just an incredible woman … She knows that it will do a lot of good for a lot of people."

— Wanda Sykes, on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' decision to reveal her breast cancer diagnosis, to PEOPLE

"It's so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens."

— Sasha Pieterse, on how fiancé Hudson Sheaffer has supported her during her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, to PEOPLE

"We didn't have to do much rehearsing as far as playing husband and wife."

— Chris Hemsworth, on filming Horse Soldiers with wife Elsa Pataky, to Entertainment Tonight

"The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace."

— Kate Winslet, condemning Harvey Weinstein's "gross misconduct," in a statement to Variety

"His goodbye note did not mention sadness, anger, angst or depression, just a pressing madness about feeling like this world was not his home."

— Delilah Rene Luke, opening up about son Zachariah's suicide, to PEOPLE

"It's something that I never really wanted to talk about, because I'm just me and this is my life. But we were talking about Malcolm [in the Middle] and how it started, and I don't really have memories of being on the show."

— Frankie Muniz, on his intense memory loss, to PEOPLE

"I have decided after this season I'm probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told [a producer] it’s getting to out of hand and it's not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren't human beings to @mtv what-so-ever."

— Jenelle Evans, slamming MTV for her and her family's portrayal on Teen Mom, on Instagram

"Promoting this book has been something I've been dreaming of my whole life."

— Cara Delevingne, on her young adult novel, Mirror, Mirror, to PEOPLE

"I think people that break up and get back together, that's awesome. You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being."

— Miley Cyrus, on why she and fiancé Liam Hemsworth first split, to Howard Stern

"...I don't workout to loose[sic] weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I'm in.."

— Ashley Graham, calling out haters who fat shame her for working out, on Instagram

"Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."

— Meryl Streep, on Harvey Weinstein scandal, to the Huffington Post

"As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you."

— Brie Larson, expressing her solidarity with sexual assault survivors, on Twitter

"I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff … but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early."

— Kit Harington, on fumbling his proposal to Game of Thrones costar Rose Leslie, to British TV host Jonathan Ross

"You can't worry about what anyone else thinks but still think about at least 5 to 10 years in front of you because those things come back to haunt you."

— Khloé Kardashian, on how social media has influenced her life, at Nordstrom's event for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American denim line

"I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, it's Lady Gaga. I love her so much. I don't want to tell her the truth.'"

— Isla Fisher, on getting confused for Amy Adams at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, to Jimmy Kimmel

"Recast Samantha! … Look, I would be very devastated if I created something cultural like that and 95 percent of the team said, 'Let's do it,' but there was a hold on it. I don't blame Kim Cattrall though."

— Ryan Murphy, weighing in on the Sex and the City movie drama, at The New Yorker festival

"TALK TO ME WHEN YOU HAVE ENDOMETRIOSIS, OVARIAN CYSTS, PAINFUL IRREGULAR CYCLES ETC. [Birth control] is for more than just our sex lives you pig."

— Sarah Hyland, on Donald Trump's decision to roll back an Obamacare requirement that employers include birth control coverage in their health insurance plans, on Twitter

"I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible. It's better her than me. I would hate Washington."

— Ivana Trump, on ex-husband Donald Trump's wife Melania, on Good Morning America

