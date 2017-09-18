Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Julianne Hough, Brooklyn Beckham & More
Julianne Hough opens up about her endometriosis diagnosis. Plus, Brooklyn Beckham and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 10
"Just knowing that you don't have to be that strong, that you can actually just take a second, and that the people around you know that as well, is important. I knew I had to talk about it."
— Julianne Hough, revealing she has endometriosis, in an essay for InStyle
2 of 10
"Before anything like this happened for your boy, I was a fan first, last and always a fan. So to my fellow nominees, I'm a fan. I love y'all."
— Sterling K. Brown, accepting his lead actor in a drama series statue, at the Emmys
3 of 10
"And my mother. You are brave and strong and smart and you have taught me that you can be kind and a f—ing badass."
— Elisabeth Moss, thanking her mom during her acceptance speech, at the Emmys
4 of 10
"I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school. Sometimes, I have to be like, 'I'm going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.' "
— Brooklyn Beckham, on attending college as a celeb, to The Cut
5 of 10
"When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it's a done deal — it sealed the deal."
— Lea Michele, on why her boyfriend Zandy Reich meeting her former Glee boss was a big moment, to E!
6 of 10
"I like to keep that mystique of him. I don't ever wanna be too close. I keep JAY-Z on a certain level."
— Jamie Foxx, on being "in awe" of the rapper, to PEOPLE
7 of 10
"She was laughing at me so hard, 'You don't know who the Kardashians are?' Like she was talking to me about Einstein."
— Javier Bardem, on his mother costar Jennifer Lawrence's Kardashian obsession, to MTV News
8 of 10
"I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality."
— Emily Ratajkowski, calling out a magazine for editing her photo, on Instagram
9 of 10
"It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn't have it any other way."
— Eva Mendes, on raising her kids with Ryan Gosling in Cuban culture, to PEOPLE
10 of 10
"I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."
Colin Jost, opening up about rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson, to Entertainment Tonight