Celeb Quotes of the Day: Julianne Hough, Brooklyn Beckham & More

Julianne Hough opens up about her endometriosis diagnosis. Plus, Brooklyn Beckham and more

By @gracegavilanes

"Just knowing that you don't have to be that strong, that you can actually just take a second, and that the people around you know that as well, is important. I knew I had to talk about it."

— Julianne Hough, revealing she has endometriosis, in an essay for InStyle

"Before anything like this happened for your boy, I was a fan first, last and always a fan. So to my fellow nominees, I'm a fan. I love y'all."

— Sterling K. Brown, accepting his lead actor in a drama series statue, at the Emmys

"And my mother. You are brave and strong and smart and you have taught me that you can be kind and a f—ing badass."

— Elisabeth Moss, thanking her mom during her acceptance speech, at the Emmys

"I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school. Sometimes, I have to be like, 'I'm going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.' "

— Brooklyn Beckham, on attending college as a celeb, to The Cut 

"When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it's a done deal — it sealed the deal."

— Lea Michele, on why her boyfriend Zandy Reich meeting her former Glee boss was a big moment, to E! 

"I like to keep that mystique of him. I don't ever wanna be too close. I keep JAY-Z on a certain level."

— Jamie Foxx, on being "in awe" of the rapper, to PEOPLE

"She was laughing at me so hard, 'You don't know who the Kardashians are?' Like she was talking to me about Einstein."

— Javier Bardem, on his mother costar Jennifer Lawrence's Kardashian obsession, to MTV News

"I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality."

— Emily Ratajkowski, calling out a magazine for editing her photo, on Instagram

"It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn't have it any other way."

— Eva Mendes, on raising her kids with Ryan Gosling in Cuban culture, to PEOPLE

"I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."

Colin Jost, opening up about rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson, to Entertainment Tonight

