Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jordin Sparks, Natalie Portman & More
Jordin Sparks on meeting her husband Dana. Plus, Natalie Portman and more
By Grace Gavilanes
"When you're least looking for it, that's when it finds you, and it actually did."
— Jordin Sparks, on meeting her husband Dana Isaiah, to PEOPLE
"It's a very new thing in my life, and I feel like a grandmother who's learned how to use the microwave."
— Natalie Portman, on how Reese Witherspoon taught her how to use social media, to Entertainment Tonight
"Swallowing my values was not an option. What happened to me was unfair."
— Catt Sadler, opening up about her departure from E! and the pay gap between her and former co-worker Jason Kennedy, in an essay for Coveteur
"The interesting thing is that my two girls have completely different aesthetics. One of them is going to want to wear them, the other is not, and they'll figure it out and they can do with them what they want."
— Brooke Shields, revealing that she saved her original Calvin Klein jeans for her daughters, to PEOPLE
"It's me in my rawest form, doing something great for my body, pushing myself as hard as I can, and it feels so good."
— Shay Mitchell, on feeling her best when working out, to Shape
"She thinks that she's pretty much going to be the mama, so I’m all for it."
— Coco Rocha, on how daughter Ioni is preparing to be a big sister, to PEOPLE
"I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit [your] 'beauty' expectation, shouldn't have to."
— Gigi Hadid, slamming those who comment on her weight, on Twitter
"She wanted ten after this, and now couple insane, crying up-all-night [experiences], we've gone down to five."
— Spencer Pratt, on how many kids he and wife Heidi want, to PEOPLE
"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend."
— Kim Cattrall, responding to Sarah Jessica Parker's comments following the death of her brother, on Instagram
"Wish I could ice skate but I don't want to die."
— Leslie Jones, sharing her colorful Olympic commentary, on Twitter
