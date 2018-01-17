Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jessica Chastain, Keira Knightley & More
Khloé Kardashian talks about sharing her pregnancy news. Plus, Dakota Johnson and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 30
"I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him."
— Jessica Chastain, on how she never wanted to get married until she met husband Gianluca Passi de Preposulo, to WSJ. Magazine
2 of 30
"I always find something distasteful in the way women are portrayed, whereas I've always found very inspiring characters offered to me in historical pieces."
— Keira Knightley, on why she doesn't like modern-day films, to Variety
3 of 30
"Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl."
— Katy Perry, on plastic surgery, to Refinery29
4 of 30
"I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job — that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence."
— Timothée Chalamet, sharing that he will donate his salary from working on the Woody Allen-directed film A Rainy Day in New York to charity, on Instagram
5 of 30
"I've really surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself, and I feel like it shows through my pictures."
— Demi Lovato, on the reason she's sharing more bikini-clad selfies on Instagram, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
6 of 30
"Who are you? Megyn Kelly?"
— Jane Fonda, on Grace and Frankie costar Lily Tomlin's facelift comment, on Today
7 of 30
"It gets a lot better once you have to talk to people every day. Then you're like, 'Okay, I guess it's my job, I have to do it!'"
— Bella Hadid, on struggling with social anxiety as a model, on Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid
8 of 30
"I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while."
— Matt Damon, apologizing for his sexual harassment remarks, on Today
9 of 30
"I'm really scared and really excited at the same time."
— Amber Rose, revealing she's undergoing breast reduction surgery, on Instagram
10 of 30
"It would be nice to celebrate something with our friends and our family, but the relationship and commitment and responsibility we have to each other and to our kids is so much bigger [than a wedding] — it's a lifetime thing. So I think there's not a rush."
— Pete Wentz, on not ruling out marriage to longtime love Meagan Camper, to PEOPLE
11 of 30
"I'm happy that I get to talk about it now with my sisters and my mom. It's just so emotional. This is literally [my mom's] dream. She nudges me every day about freezing my f—ing eggs, so I feel really blessed."
— Khloé Kardashian, on sharing her pregnancy news with her loved ones, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
12 of 30
"Fundamentally, I'm open and warm. At my core, I'm a bleeding heart. But when your life is exposed and when the movie that exposes your life is exposing your emotions and your body, it can be very scary."
— Dakota Johnson, on filming the Fifty Shades franchise, to Allure
13 of 30
"My personal experience was not great but it was MY experience and I’m happy it happened to me. It made me stronger and it made me appreciate women — both women with and without kids — even more. We are powerful!!!"
— Serena Williams, on her daughter's labor and the difficult complications that followed, on Facebook
14 of 30
"Shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without."
— Millie Bobby Brown, on shaving her head for Stranger Things, on Twitter
15 of 30
"I've been in this business for 40 years. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look, from nowhere Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here with any protection. I've seen it all."
— Sharon Stone, bursting into laughter when asked if she'd ever experienced sexual harassment, on CBS Sunday
16 of 30
"YES I color my real hair! This is all my own hair and I'm about 75% gray."
— Kim Zolciak-Biermann, sharing a pic of her real hair, on Instagram
17 of 30
"Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl. But lately…I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams. I am not afraid to tell my story anymore."
— Simone Biles, revealing she was sexually abused by USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, on Twitter
18 of 30
"If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body – I have an athletic build and healthy curves."
— Nina Agdal, revealing she was body shamed by a magazine, on Instagram
19 of 30
"It's hard. I really would love to have the experience [of pregnancy] once, but I feel like God is going to tell me."
— Maria Menounos, revealing she's considering surrogacy to start a family, to PEOPLE
20 of 30
"Eliza's story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality. The abuse of children."
— Jamie Lee Curtis, on costar Eliza Dushku's molestation claims, in an essay on The Huffington Post
21 of 30
"I don't need to be rushed or be told what to do. Its my life! I belong to me not to the world."
— Cardi B, asking for privacy amid fiancé Offset's cheating allegations, on Twitter
22 of 30
"I’m stunned by how deeply it still cuts. What happened, that was enormously painful for me."
— Sarah Jessica Parker, on the drama around Sex and the City 3, to The Daily Beast
23 of 30
"I'm being my real raw self and that's what I always preach anyway. What you see is what you get."
— Ashley Graham, on her social media posts, to PEOPLE
24 of 30
"It was a really beautiful and amazing journey to find her, and I feel like we found each other."
— Sutton Foster, on adopting daughter Emily, to PEOPLE
25 of 30
"The President of the United States is racist. A lot of us already knew that."
— Don Lemon, calling Donald Trump a racist following his "s—thole " comments, on CNN
26 of 30
"At some point, I'll make sure that she puts it in her suitcase and takes it back…. It's hard to be grown up."
— Busy Philipps, revealing she still has BFF Michelle Williams' Golden Globe, on Instagram
27 of 30
"I know that I try to protect her as much as I can."
— David Harbour, on looking after Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown as she grows more famous, at the Critics' Choice Awards
28 of 30
"You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom."
— Kris Jenner, sharing that she's worried about daughter Kylie's privacy, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
29 of 30
"That’s my best role, I love to be a father."
— Jaime Camil, on playing dad to his two kids, to PEOPLE
30 of 30
"Kim and I are not on the same page. We’re not going to be besties. Come on girl, it is what it is."
— NeNe Leakes, on frenemy Kim Zolciak-Biermann, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta
See Also
More
More
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social