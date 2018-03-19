Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid & More

Celeb Quotes
"I just don't need to use social media as therapy and tell everyone, 'Today I f—-ed up as a mom.' It’s none of your damn business."
— Jessica Alba, on why she doesn't air her "dirty laundry" online, to Redbook
2 of 10
"I wasn't very secure with myself until recently."
— Bella Hadid, getting candid about her self-confidence, to Cosmopolitan
3 of 10
"I guess I looked at that as the most ultimate backward compliment — just the idea that anybody would think that I groove in a universe where I get to hang out with JAY-Z or Beyoncé or all that. To me it was like, ‘People think I’m cool enough to go to places where any of this would happen?’ It was so funny to me."
— Rachael Ray, responding to being mistaken for "Becky with the good hair" on Beyoncé's Lemonade, to Yahoo! Music
4 of 10
"Do I believe Kim is a racist? Some of the things she has said would definitely make you go, ‘Hmmm.'"
— NeNe Leakes, on Kim Zolciak-Biermann while reflecting on roach gate, on the Real Housewives of Atlanta
5 of 10
"It's very hard to keep doing what you’re doing when you feel like it's the antithesis of your purpose on this planet."
— Shia LaBeouf, speaking out about starring in the Transformers franchise, to Esquire
6 of 10
"Oh, you don’t have to be sorry. I love her as a songwriter as well."
— Katy Perry, responding to a contestant who apologized for loving Taylor Swift, on American Idol
7 of 10
"Once Charlize Theron came and pitched me a show and I let out a big yawn in the middle. She goes, 'You are the first man to yawn in my face, I think, since I was a little girl.' "
— Andy Cohen, recalling his awkward encounter with the actress, on the Thrive Global Podcast
8 of 10
"I love doing the show, but I love me more. So I'm going to take care of me, so I can be there for them."
— Wendy Williams, opening up about her battle with Graves' disease, to PEOPLE
9 of 10
"Debbie was really indescribable … She always was entertaining and singing and dancing and she was running off and doing a one woman show 300 days of the year. It was just crazy."
— Debra Messing, remembering her late Will & Grace costar Debbie Reynolds, at a PaleyFest panel
10 of 10
"Don't believe everything you read."
— Karlie Kloss, addressing her current relationship status with Taylor Swift, to the New York Times
