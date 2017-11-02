Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama & More

Jennifer Lopez talks the low point in her career. Plus, Michelle Obama and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 40

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"I was eviscerated. I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything."

— Jennifer Lopez, on the critical panning her film, Gigli, received, to Vanity Fair

2 of 40

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

"I love my husband, and he is my rock, but my girlfriends are my sanity."

— Michelle Obama, on making time for female friendships as FLOTUS, at the Obama Foundation Summit

3 of 40

Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News

"I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm."

— Sarah Hyland, responding to rumors that her Modern Family character is bisexual, on Twitter

4 of 40

David Livingston/Getty

"I just don't think nudity needs to happen. For me, I don't need to walk out of a shower showing my ass."

— Kellan Lutz, on refusing to film nude scenes, to Straight Shuter

5 of 40

Splash New Online

"For me … the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more. When he comes home, they're like, 'Daddy!' It's like a party. When I come home, they're like, 'Oh, hey Mom.' I'm like, 'I do everything for you! I cook, I do all the things!' "

— Jessica Alba, on why she's excited to be expecting her first son, on The Rachael Ray Show

6 of 40

Kevin Mazur/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

"There's no way to describe it without sounding sappy or ridiculous because everything in my mind ends with an exclamation point."

— Julia Roberts, on her life, to InStyle

7 of 40

Jesse Grant/Getty

"I have a fairytale ending and that's all I ever wanted."

Kenya Moore, on marrying husband Marc Daly, on the Real Housewives of Atlanta

8 of 40

 

"You know, there's that urban legend about the kids who have a private jet and the first time they fly commercial they ask their father, 'Why are all these people on our plane?' I don't ever want anything like that to happen."

— Jimmy Kimmel, on how he wants to raise his kids, to New York Magazine

9 of 40

Andrew Toth/Getty

"Do basketball players have to sit there and act coy? Tell me something: Does LeBron James twiddle his thumbs and say, 'Jeez, I'm kind of great at shooting, and I guess I'm OK at dribbling and passing'? No, he’s like, 'I’m amazing! I rock!' I wish more actresses had that kind of bravado."

— Reese Witherspoon, admitting she's "over being bashful," to WSJ. Magazine

10 of 40

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

"Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f---ing moron."

— Gigi Hadid, calling out a right-wing activist for criticizing women in hijabs, on Twitter

11 of 40

Santiago Felipe/Getty

"I don't think you have to get married. I don't think you have to have children. But once I got married and had kids, my level of empowerment grew to another level."

— Kelly Clarkson, on how marriage and motherhood changed her, to PEOPLE

12 of 40

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I'm so affectionate and gross with my wife — this is a whole other level of vomit. They're so in love."

—Adam Levine, on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship, on The Howard Stern Show

13 of 40

Serena Williams/Instagram

"When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs."

— Serena Williams, on daughter Alexis Olympia's Batman costume, on Instagram

14 of 40

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

"I found myself wandering around my house eating crackers at night and feeling confused about what my life meant. Then I thought, 'Oh, maybe I'm a little more emotional about this than I thought!' "

— Lena Dunham, admitting she felt lost after Girls ended, to PEOPLE

15 of 40

Splash News Online

"I will always look up to her … everything she did and the way she did it was having an impact, making a difference."

— Prince Harry, on mother Princess Diana, at the Obama Foundation's inaugural summit

16 of 40

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"So I didn't land that 'I don't know her' [joke]. But can I ask you a question? If you were a comedian and someone said, 'I don't know you,' and it was obvious, like, aren't there much more important things? How offensive is that in the galaxy?"

— Andy Cohen, calling his "I don't know her" joke against Kathy Griffin "dumb," on Andy Cohen Live

17 of 40

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"I never knew I wasn't an ideal weight growing up — my family never made me feel less than. We all looked different."

— Khloé Kardashian, on feeling confident at a young age, to Harper's Bazaar

18 of 40

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

"It was a strange experience. Having 250 people looking at you kissing someone is like, 'Whoa!' "

— Millie Bobby Brown, on filming her first kiss for Stranger Things, to Variety

19 of 40

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

"Thank You to my husband @nicklachey. Your constant unconditional Love is what keeps 'us' going. You are the rock to our family and you have given me three perfectly Beautiful babies!"

— Vanessa Lachey, reflecting on her time on Dancing with the Stars, on Instagram

20 of 40

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"Talk about the worst time to go public with your sexuality. I mean, it's always good to live your truth, but don't use it to get out of trouble … Another day, another example of a man abusing his power."

— Trevor Noah, criticizing Kevin Spacey's decision to come out as gay amid sexual misconduct allegations, on The Daily Show

21 of 40

George Pimentel/Getty

"I don't want people to think it's a sad thing that I went through this with Francia [Raisa] or with anything in my life. Because at the end of the day, I think all the stuff that I went to made me and defined everything that I am right now. I think it's a really beautiful thing, and I have to remind myself that it's not a negative experience."

— Selena Gomez, on her battle with lupus and resulting kidney transplant, on Today

22 of 40

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"I'm all about girl love."

— Priyanka Chopra, on supporting her female friends in the industry, to Femina

23 of 40

Sara Jaye Weiss/Rex Shutterstock

"It's so frustrating. Not because I care what someone thinks of my body. I love my body when I don't work out and I am soft and I love it when I train hard and feel strong."

— Ruby Rose, on receiving body shaming comments, on Instagram

24 of 40

Rich Fury/Getty

"There are billboards everywhere in L.A. right now and she says 'That's silly, why is mommy wearing a Santa hat?' "

— Mila Kunis, admitting daughter Wyatt doesn't know what she does for a living, on Jimmy Kimmel Live

25 of 40

Gabriel Olsen/Getty; Tara Ziemba/Getty

"I can't stand her, sorry. I hate to say that, because I'm Italian, she's Colombian. She has an accent, she has more of an accent than me. You would think that she would be nice — she's an immigrant!"

— Teresa Giudice, naming her "worst celebrity encounter," at a "Housewives Reality Check" event

26 of 40

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"We are very much twins. We're both Leos; we're both from New York; we're both Latino and about 20 other things."

— Alex Rodriguez, on girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, to Vanity Fair

27 of 40

Rachel Murray/Getty

"It took me to get to that mentality of ‘What’s my best self right now, with the life that I have now?' It is very different than the life I had when I was single, and I didn’t have kids. So I’m trying to be the best person I can be today."

— Camila Alves, on how her life has changed since having kids, to Ocean Drive

28 of 40

John Shearer/Getty

"Sometimes things will work out and you'll shine for a moment and sometimes they won't but that slow and steady is a good way to approach life."

— Nicole Kidman, on the advice she hopes to give her daughters, to PEOPLE

29 of 40

Splash News

"Don't be the next Jada Pinkett Smith. We may be blueprints, but you have the opportunity to do far more."

— Jada Pinkett Smith, advising performers who want to follow in her footsteps, during a panel at Morehouse College

30 of 40

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

"They were like, 'Aziz, John Lithgow [is going to be there].' Who cares! He probably hates his family and he's looking for an excuse to leave the house."

— Aziz Ansari, jokingly admitting he didn't want to attend the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards, while accepting the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award

31 of 40

Everett

"That was absolutely the low point of my career."

— Megan Fox, on getting fired from the Transformers movie franchise, to Cosmopolitan UK

32 of 40

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"I didn't know I was on a movie projector! I would have loved a heads-up."

— Kristen Bell, on attempting to secretly breast pump during a Bad Moms rehearsal on Skype, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

33 of 40

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"It's a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig. It's a little Toddlers and Tiaras."

— Miley Cyrus, on starring on Hannah Montana, on CBS Sunday Morning

34 of 40

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is finally like, 'I cannot believe dad is on a show that I actually watch.' "

— Kelly Ripa, on husband Mark Consuelos's latest TV role, on The Tonight Show 

35 of 40

Demi Lovato
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I've never connected with anybody before."

— Demi Lovato, reflecting on her relationship with ex Wilmer Valderrama, in her documentary, Simply Complicated

36 of 40

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

"For me, nothing feels any different, and I think that's the way it should be. You make a dedication to each other, and that's it."

— Jamie Bell, on married life with wife Kate Mara, to Entertainment Tonight

37 of 40

David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

"I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."

— Kevin Spacey, coming out as gay in apology to Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual misconduct, on Twitter 

38 of 40

ABC

"I made a huge, huge mistake."

— Donna Karan, regretting having defended Harvey Weinstein, to ABC News

39 of 40

Francia Raisa/Instagram

"One day she came home and she was emotional. I hadn't asked anything. I knew she hadn't been feeling well. She couldn't open a water bottle one day. She chucked it and she started crying. And I said, 'What's wrong?' and that's when she told me. And she goes, 'I don't know what to do. The list is seven to ten years long. It just vomited out of me: I was like, 'Of course I'll get tested.' "

— Francia Raisa, on her decision to give BFF Selena Gomez a kidney, on Today

40 of 40

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Noam Galai/WireImage

"I seriously worry whether I personally will be able to live through [his presidency] and whether the nation will be able to live through it and survive."

— Rosie O'Donnell, on Donald Trump, to W Magazine

See Also

More

More