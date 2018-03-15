Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner & More
Jennifer Lopez gets real about marriage. Plus, Kendall Jenner and more
By Grace Gavilanes
"I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now."
— Jennifer Lopez, opening up about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, to Harper's Bazaar
"I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body."
—Kendall Jenner, shutting down rumors that she's gay, to Vogue
"I was looked at as a failure in this business. No one would touch me. I had no agent, I had no possibility of a job, I had nothing."
— Ellen DeGeneres, on feeling "depressed" after she came out on her self-titled '90s sitcom, on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast
"People think that because you're in the public eye you sign up for criticism from random people and strangers. But I'm in this business because I love the craft, and I love the art of it, and I love creating and evoking emotions out of people."
— Sarah Hyland, on dealing with internet trolls, to PEOPLE
"… Remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday."
— Cheryl Burke, announcing she's taking a break from social media, on Instagram
"I had to slow down on the love songs because it was just easy for me. I’m so in love my dad started yelling at me, like, ‘There’s too many love songs! The album’s not about Daryl!’ I was like, ‘But I’m happy and in a really good place now!'"
— Meghan Trainor, on how fiancé Daryl Sabara inspires her, to PEOPLE
"I have moments where I’m working where I’m so overwhelmed with the joy of what I do, that I couldn’t ever imagine anything making me as happy as that. But just like every other person, I have had moments where I’m like, ‘Am I making the right decisions?'"
— Lucy Hale, on sometimes questioning her career choice, to Coveteur
"I became a father 12 weeks ago and I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much."
— Enrique Iglesias, opening up about his kids Nicholas and Lucy, at a Budapest show
"People told me I was insane. Erika Jayne was born out of rebellion. I like to break the rules."
— Erika Girardi, on creating her alter ego at age 35, to PEOPLE
"I like trolling. I love trolling a troll. It is my favorite thing to do."
— Kelly Ripa, commenting her clapbacks, on Instagram
"It's so frustrating and sad how strong the #dietculture in our society is. It's constantly telling us we’re not thin enough no matter what … You are beautiful no matter what anyone says."
— Demi Lovato, slamming "diet culture," on Twitter
"He's a smart one — but he’s still crazy and damn near rolling on the floor and not listening to me most of the time!"
— Tyra Banks, opening up about 2-year-old son York, to reporters at the America's Got Talent red carpet kickoff
"Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual."
— Kris Jenner, shutting down rumors that Tyga is the father of Kylie's daughter Stormi, on Kyle and Jackie O.
"We're having children — it’s outpacing our ability to house them. I said to my wife, ‘This one, we’re going to have to put him in a hotel. He’ll be nearby.'"
— Alec Baldwin, joking about having a fourth child in four years, on The Tonight Show
"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be."
— Gigi Hadid, announcing she and Zayn Malik have split, on Twitter
"What went on in Georgia was mortifying … I f—d up."
— Shia LaBeouf, breaking his silence on his 2017 arrest, to Esquire
"At that age — I was only 19 when my first experience happened. I didn’t really think it was wrong, which is the crazy part. I felt like, ‘Okay, well that’s how sex is.' "
— Courtney Stodden, revealing she was sexually abused during her separation from husband Doug Hutchison, on Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro
“I don’t say I look my most beautiful, I FEEL my most beautiful and that’s what’s really important to me and I talk a lot about it."
— Tracee Ellis Ross, revealing she feels "the sexiest and the most beautiful that I've ever felt," at Chico's #HowBoldAreYou event
"It still it feels so weird hearing my voice. I haven’t gotten used to it at all. And now I'm going to see my face on screen! I'm excited, but I’m also really nervous."
— Auli'I Cravalho, on starring in NBC's Rise, to PEOPLE
"Now all of a sudden he’s a bad guy? I worked with him, I know him. … He’s a kind friend, lovely professional. I’m absolutely appalled by this."
— Sharon Stone, revealing she's standing by James Franco amid sexual misconduct allegations, on Marc Maron's WTF podcast
"She cries so much sometimes there’s a spray of spittle around her chair that you can actually see in the reflection on the floor."
— Blake Shelton, joking that artists on The Voice pick Kelly Clarkson so she'll "stop crying," to PEOPLE
"I’m not Amy Fischer! Do you remember who Amy Fischer is? The Long Island Lolita."
— Amy Schumer, revealing she won't be changing her name while referencing the high school student who shot her lover's wife, on Instagram Story
"I don’t know if that’s right or wrong or common or uncommon. But when I told her I was feeling that way, she said, ‘Oh I’m so happy you said that because I was feeling that way too, and I didn’t want to express it.' "
— Jimmy Kimmel, revealing he and wife Molly "didn't want to get too close" to son Billy, who was born with a congenital heart condition, at first, to O, The Oprah Magazine
"I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson."
— Selma Blair, saying she was joking when she said Cameron Diaz was retiring from acting, on Twitter
"It's about not looking at what you missed out on. Create your own reality. If you’re staying in, commit to stay in. Don’t pick up your phone. Don’t spend your night living through other people’s JPEG portals and megabyte drain holes. They’re just liar squares."
— Alexa Chung, on how to get rid of FOMO, to ELLE
"I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of. You will forever be my always! I love you baby!"
— Khloé Kardashian, celebrating boyfriend Tristan Thompson's birthday, on Instagram
"He smashed me!"
— Juan Pablo Galavis, joking that Arie Luyendyk Jr. beat him in being the worst Bachelor, to Entertainment Tonight
"For a lot of religious people, what holds them back from having to face and really examine why they believe what they believe it because they believe [sexuality] is a choice. When people stop believing that, they're forced to kind of recon with the idea. How can you put someone down for something they didn't choose?"
— Stephen McGee, on why his parents still struggle to accept his homosexuality, to PEOPLE
"I always have this standard go-to joke when people say, 'We want to see what Joey's doing now.' Nobody wants to see Joey get his colonoscopy! Nobody wants to see that."
— Matt LeBlanc, on a potential Friends reboot, on Steve
"There really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi … I had such a perfect experience."
— Kylie Jenner, getting candid about her pregnancy, on Twitter
"I was the person, if you had a baby at a party, I would go up to them and shake their hand and be like, ‘Hello.’ So I didn’t know [or] understand how to be around babies."
— Mindy Kaling, admitting she was "not a kid person" before welcoming daughter Katherine, on The Late Show
"He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let's get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him."
— Kaley Cuoco, on why fiancé Karl Cook is her perfect match, to PEOPLE
"I want to thank my haters too because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me!"
— Cardi B, thanking her haters while accepting her best new artist trophy, at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
“There’s a real love for the sport, a love for the game, and a love for the competition … it’s really something I really relish."
— Tom Brady, on playing football at 40 years old, on Tom vs Time
"I have about 19 people ready to stop me from tweeting. Many of them paid."
— Lena Dunham, jokingly revealing how she tries to keep herself out of hot water on social media, during a panel at South by Southwest
"Now I've got people to act goofy with. You know what I mean? We jump on the bed together, and then the wifey comes and I’m like, 'Hey guys, get off the bed. Stop doing that.'"
— NE-YO, on life as a dad, to PEOPLE
"I was literally licking his eyeballs … I'm going to have to do something crazy to top it."
— Sam Smith, joking about his "horrendous" kiss with boyfriend Brandon Flynn, during an interview with BBC Radio 1
"Where you come from doesn't determine where you're going. You can do anything you set your mind to."
— Camila Cabello, addressing her fans, at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
"We are f—— powerful, beautiful and strong… we aren’t going to hide behind photoshop to conform to beauty standards."
— Lili Reinhart, calling out a magazine for photoshopping her and Riverdale costar Camila Mendes' bodies, on Instagram
"There has been a stigma over the years, especially if it’s not an obvious challenge that people know, and I think to be able to share and inspire and to give other people the encouragement, I think that life can be enriched and can be better and can be in some ways richer when you are loving and supporting and dealing with somebody who is dealing with challenges."
— Deborah Roberts, opening up about her and Al Roker's son Nicholas' developmental struggles, to PEOPLE