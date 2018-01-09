Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jennifer Lawrence, John Legend & More
Jennifer Lawrence talks her friendship with Emma Stone. Plus, John Legend and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"We just scream at each other. We’re both hoarse after we hang out — us, oh my God. I can’t imagine what it must be like for other people."
— Jennifer Lawrence, on spending time with friend Emma Stone, to W Magazine
"We got to do what we can together to make this world better for our young people growing up."
—John Legend, on what fatherhood means to him, at the Art of Elysium's Heaven Celebration
"It's always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change."
— Liev Schreiber, on his split from ex Naomi Watts, on Sunday TODAY
"I don't want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing."
— Travis Scott, refusing to confirm he and Kylie Jenner are expecting their first child together, to Billboard
"I don’t want to be a hypocrite and say, ‘You shouldn’t care what people think’ and then feel self-conscious, because people are gonna say something no matter what. I’ve just been myself on Instagram, honestly."
— Francia Raisa, on how she copes with fame, to Teen Vogue
"All the things you hear about going into parenting are true. I've never known love like this."
— Matthew Morrison, on becoming a first-time father, to The X magazine
"I just wish someone had explained a lot of those things to me early on. I wouldn't have resented the position I found myself in because I would've known what I was getting myself into."
— Margot Robbie, on financing security measures to fend off stalkers, to The Hollywood Reporter
"I'm in a room with my kids and I’m doing really well until my wife walks in! They just dump me."
— Alec Baldwin, on how "kids are obsessed with their mothers," to PEOPLE
"I'm the luckiest. It was my dream come true and more."
— Meghan Trainor, on getting engaged to fiancé Daryl Sabara, to Entertainment Tonight
"I went through whole scene kid phase from when I was like 12 years old to 15. Black eyeliner, I got gauges, which I definitely regret now, and I had the world’s worst haircut—it looked similar to a mullet with a rats tail essentially. It was not great."
— Madelaine Petsch, on going through an emo phase, to PEOPLE
"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again."
— Oprah Winfrey, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, at the Golden Globes
"[Tristan] kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, 'Be quiet, I’m not pregnant.' I was nauseous, not feeling well and then he had to leave the country. I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal!"
— Khloé Kardashian, on finding out she was pregnant, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"He's blonde. Figured we'd have really cute blonde babies."
—Kaley Cuoco, on why fiancé Karl Cook is "the one," to PEOPLE
"This man held my family together. Without you I would probably be divorced and sad and pitiful … I really appreciate it is all I'm saying."
— Jessica Biel, on husband Justin Timberlake, on E!
"I met the woman of my dreams and she said, 'Yes!'"
— Chris Zylka, on fiancée Paris Hilton, to PEOPLE
"Tonight is about women wearing the pants, so I chose to literally wear the pants."
— Alison Brie, on her outfit choice at the Golden Globes, on E!
"I loved you so much, Rayya. Thank you for letting me walk with you right to the edge of the river. It has been the greatest honor of my life. I would tell you to rest in peace, but I know that you always found peace boring. May you rest in excitement. I will always love you."
— Elizabeth Gilbert, honoring late partner Rayya Elias, on Instagram
"You never know. I never say never. It's definitely a new year and the circumstances are — new!"
— Fergie, on having more kids in the future, to reporters at a TCA panel for The Four
"There were times where I screwed up. There's no question about it."
— Sean Spicer, on his time as Donald Trump's former press secretary, to HLN's S.E. Cupp
"I think he likes visits. I didn’t. But I think he enjoys it. I’m like, ‘I don’t know why you like it, because I hate being in that room with all those people.’ You just sit there. I really don’t like going there. It’s not my favorite thing to do."
— Teresa Giudice, on visiting husband Joe in prison, to PEOPLE
