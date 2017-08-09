Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone & More
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky. Plus, Emma Stone and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
"I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him."
— Jennifer Lawrence, on her dynamic with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, to Vogue
"I'm learning that I'm fearless, because I had so many fears as I went through my third divorce, I was afraid to [be alone]. But I was more afraid living unhappy, so I faced that fear."
— Halle Berry, on what she's learned being on her own, to PEOPLE
"One of my main intentions of doing the show was I need to figure out how Jennifer [Lopez] is the Benjamin Button of the world."
— Jenna Dewan Tatum, joking about why she took on her World of Dance gig, to PEOPLE
"At a certain point, probably around 4 months I gave up the struggle and tried instead to respect my body's needs and trust my instincts."
— Katherine Heigl, getting candid about losing the weight she gained during pregnancy, in a blog post
"I am very nervous to communicate my opinions a lot of the time, especially publicly…[Billie] is so direct and confident in the way that she communicates what she believes is right. To be able to step into that was a pretty powerful experience."
— Emma Stone, on playing tennis champ Billie King in Battle of the Sexes, to Marie Claire
"I feel like I was the baby in the divorce, or the youngest child. The oldest child is like, 'We know what's happening, but we are keeping you out of it.' And I'm just like, [Glover's voice rises several octaves] 'Was that scene good? How did you feel?' "
— Donald Glover, opening up about Star Wars Han Solo movie director switch, to The Hollywood Reporter
"Having your second kid is like you just learned how to play a song on the guitar and then someone is like, 'OK, play left-handed! And hold this baby.' "
— Chris O'Dowd, on fatherhood, on Live with Kelly and Ryan
"I think [giving birth] will give me more strength, if that's possible, and a lot more confidence."
— Serena Williams, on welcoming her future child, to Stellar
"You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."
— Nikki Reed, on not wanting visitors after giving birth, to Fit Pregnancy and Baby
"I find people are very quick to put you in a box or put you in a corner and think 'oh well you're that so you must be that.' "
— Cressida Bonas, on being defined as Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, on the BBC's Woman's Hour radio show
"I play a character on MOM, I play a character in movies, but I also play a public character. There's definitely a loneliness and, like, an internal element to being a performer. I feel like I have to laugh…"
— Anna Faris, on the loneliness of fame before announcing her and Chris Pratt's separation, on her Unqualified podcast
"Going through it, I felt Bryan was perfect for me. Obviously nobody's perfect — but perfect for me."
— Rachel Lindsay, on choosing Bryan Abasolo, to PEOPLE
"I'm not one of those people, like, 'I can't start my day without it.' Nope. I can actually start my day beautifully, sleeping in, eating some pancakes."
— Gabrielle Union, on her disdain for working out, to Health
"This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I'd never date you in real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're too big for me' — as in my size. It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set."
— Chloë Grace Moretz, on being fat shamed by a male costar, to Variety
"He's a dude I can call — for him to be like, 'Hey man, how's life? You're gonna be fine.' And my anxiety levels down to a one instead of a 55. That's something that's really nice."
— Shawn Mendes, on John Mayer, to PEOPLE
"I'm not rushing into anything, and I don't think that when you really care about somebody that you need to."
— Chrissy Metz, on moving in with boyfriend Josh Stancil, to PEOPLE
"Truth be told, the word 'icon' only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me."
— Beyoncé, on the late musician, in her foreword for Prince: A Private View
"First take the pizza out of the box. Set the oven to 375. Pour a glass of wine. Place the pizza in the oven. DO NOT set timer. Sip your wine. Recommended cooking time is 12 to 14 minutes. I say wait a good hour to get this perfect deep dark brown color. Or wait until you’re hungry kids come and ask when the pizza will be ready… Drink more wine. #momfail."
— Kate Hudson, sharing her cooking mishap, on Instagram
"He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."
— Zendaya, rejecting romance rumors with Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Tom Holland, to Variety
"I like drafting and then sleeping on it because, for me, my emotions get very heightened in the evening [and] then in the morning when I wake up I'm like, 'Oh, I'm so glad I didn’t send that! I can get through another day without this situation.' "
— Katy Perry, on refraining from texting her exes, on the podcast Conversations with Delilah
"I feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think. I'm getting the bug again, where I just want to run away. I just don't know who I'm doing it for."
— Kylie Jenner, on paying the price for life in the spotlight, on Life of Kylie
"I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid's well-being first, and share a sense of humor, you're sort of halfway there."
— Kate Beckinsale, on co-parenting with ex Michael Sheen, on Chelsea
"I had a little attitude. And our boss really liked that a lot. She [was] like, 'That's our girl!' And I was like, 'Are you guys gonna bring me back?' She was like, 'I like that [the attitude]. That's perfect.' "
— Alexis Bledel, on her Gilmore Girls audition, on The Late Show
"This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me."
— Aaron Carter, on coming out as bisexual, on Twitter
"Stop giving men trophies for doing the bare minimum."
— Tess Holliday, responding to a man's viral post about loving his "curvy" wife, on Instagram
"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more."
— Lili Reinhart, wishing boyfriend Cole Sprouse a happy 25th birthday, on Instagram
"I drank a lot of bourbon onscreen. We didn't know what to do."
— Stephen Colbert, on gaining 15 lbs. since Donald Trump's presidential win, to InStyle
"It's possible to be grateful for the opportunity and respectful of the colleagues and the people that I work with and still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth."
— Daniel Dae Kim, on his sudden Hawaii Five-O exit, at the Television Critics Association panel
"That's a shame. I don't think she's the kind of woman to take marriage lightly."
— Lisa Vanderpump, on Real Housewives of New York star Luann D'Agostino's split, to E! News
"[My niece] Tesla's little cousin is coming soon."
Christina Perri, announcing she's expecting her first child, on Instagram
