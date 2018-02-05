Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jennifer Aniston, Natalie Portman & More
Jennifer Aniston discusses the possibility of a Friends reunion. Plus, Natalie Portman and more
"Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything, right? I mean, George Clooney got married."
— Jennifer Aniston, on whether or not there will be a Friends reunion, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I went from thinking, 'I don't have a story' to 'Oh, wait, I have 100 stories.' And I think a lot of people are having these reckonings with themselves, of things that we just took for granted as like, this is part of the process."
— Natalie Portman, recalling an "unacceptable" encounter with a producer, to Porter
"These amazing women have helped me become who I am,so to all the girls out there remember 'friendship never ever ends'"
— Mel B, sharing a photo of the Spice Girls reuniting at member Geri Halliwell-Horner's home, on Instagram
"… At times like this, the work that you all are doing is even more urgent. Even more critically important. You all have the power to teach kids what it means to go high when others go low."
— Michelle Obama, encouraging counselors to inspire others, at the School Counselor of the Year ceremony
"My heart feels like it's exploding with love for this little human!"
— Maks Chmerkovskiy, speaking of son Shai, on Instagram
"I been calling Tyler Perry like, 'How you gonna call me but Oprah ain't called me? Isn't Oprah your friend?'"
— Tiffany Haddish, on wanting to meet Oprah Winfrey, to Vanity Fair
"I'm pretty free-spirited in the fact that I want her to be happy. I want her to have a good work ethic and be a good person and follow through with what she says."
— Bethenny Frankel, opening up about daughter Bryn, to PEOPLE
"This baby is sucking the life from me. Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick. Why do we create these monsters, they want us dead."
— Chrissy Teigen, joking about her second pregnancy, on Twitter
"I am very proud to say I am not in any way how Lydia is, but I sure love to play that vanity — that is an actress’ dream, to be such a larger than life character."
— Rita Moreno, on her role in Netflix's One Day at a Time, to People en Español
"We're a really tight family, so it was just like going to work with one of your friends."
— Presley Gerber, on creating a Super Bowl Pepsi ad with mom Cindy Crawford, to PEOPLE
