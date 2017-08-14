Celebrity
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jennifer Aniston, Kristen Bell & More
Jennifer Aniston addresses the baby-shaming she has endured through the years. Plus, Kristen Bell and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human."
— Jennifer Aniston, lamenting the perils of being shamed for not having children, to Vogue
"Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level…Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do…Thank you for turning my house into home…Thank you for simply making me Happy…."
— Kevin Hart, celebrating his and wife Eniko Hart's anniversary, on Instagram
"I need you to listen, I need you to pay attention. And I need you to go ahead and understand that you have a voice and that it is okay to use it."
— Zendaya, addressing the audience at the Teen Choice Awards, during her acceptance speech
"If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man.' It's a little more nuanced I think than people want to acknowledge."
— Kristen Bell, addressing fans who are heartbroken over Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' breakup, to E! News
"I feel like a little old woman stuffed in a 19-year-old's body."
— Kylie Jenner, on having to grow up quickly, on Life of Kylie
"The more you tell yourself that you're beautiful, the more you start to believe it."
— Demi Lovato, on how she builds confidence, to People Style
"I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way."
— Khloé Kardashian, on not feeling rushed to marry boyfriend Tristan Thompson, to YOU magazine
"I need to start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorize things better because I have a really bad brain."
— Bella Hadid, on her dream of one day winning an Oscar, to The Telegraph
"Our baby girl is here sweet Ada James Akins came into the world at 10:28 last night after almost 36 hours of labor (only Jesus got me through that-& she is sooo worth it."
— Lauren Akins, announcing the birth of her and husband Thomas Rhett's daughter, on Instagram
"Emilia and I are so happy for you and Derek. You will be incredible fathers."
— Ryan Serhant, congratulating Million Dollar Listing New York costar Fredrik Eklund on his baby news, on Instagram
