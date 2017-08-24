Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jennifer Aniston, Channing Tatum & More
Jennifer Aniston gets candid about aging in Hollywood. Plus, Channing Tatum and more
"Just because you can't bounce a penny off your tummy anymore, because you're not 22 or 32, doesn't mean that should quantify what makes you relevant and interesting."
— Jennifer Aniston, on aging in Hollywood, to Glamour
"I told her, 'I don't believe in the institution of marriage and I don't think I ever want to get married.' She basically broke down crying. I thought, 'This is not going well at all' so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later."
— Channing Tatum, on attempting to throw off now-wife Jenna Dewan Tatum before proposing, on BBC Radio 1
"People were pretty confused or just thought that there was no way that it was going to be successful. I guess it was way, way too ambitious … I kind of like proving them wrong."
— Jessica Alba, on starting The Honest Company, to Cosmopolitan
"They're worried that they're not gonna have my shoe size. I have an 11 shoe, so they have to grow into it! If they're not that size, then they're s— out of luck!"
— Heidi Klum, on saving her shoes for her daughters, to PEOPLE
"I am not perfect. I never have been and never will be. I try every day to learn to be better and to always live and lead with kindness and love. But no one deserves this kind of intrusion."
— Katharine McPhee, responding to her nude photo leak, in a statement to PEOPLE
"Yeah it's crazy. I can show my tits in Playboy, perform at the Nobel Peace, speak at the Planned Parenthood Gala with Hillary Clinton, shake my ass on 300 stages, give a speech at the United Nations, do 150 shots of tequila, get a #1 album, and march in the streets of DC all in just ONE year! Newsflash. A woman can be multi dimensional #WeAreNotJustOneThing."
— Halsey, responding to a commenter who criticized her Playboy debut, on Instagram
"This year, I've decided my weight will not be my focus. If I need a bigger dress, so be it. That one day — or any day — on the red carpet isn't nearly as important as making sure my daughter doesn't measure her worth by her dress size."
— Padma Lakshmi, on serving as a body-confident role model, to The Hollywood Reporter
"We're always courting each other and keeping it going. It's pretty effortless. We have the best time together."
— Skylar Astin, sharing his and wife Anna Camp's marriage secret, to PEOPLE
"I didn't ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me 'demanding' or 'insisting' on equal pay to them aren't true."
— Amy Schumer, responding to reports she asked for the same salaries as Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle for her Netflix special, on Instagram
"I feel like if I think about the phases of my life that have been the most creative and most expansive, it's those times that I haven't been attached to anyone. I like to feel free."
— Carole Radziwill, on taking "a step away" from boyfriend Adam Kenworthy, on the Real Housewives of New York City reunion
"I have always had low self-esteem, and people do not recognize that."
— Mariah Carey, on not feeling like the diva everyone sees her as, to the New York Post's Page Six
"Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother. I think sometimes he even gets confused — he told Ava 'Happy Mother's Day!' "
— Reese Witherspoon, on her kids' adorable dynamic, to Southern Living
"Just being able to call him husband is so fun. It was actually when we got our marriage certificate. It was like ‘How are you doing, husband?’ It was fun."
— Julianne Hough, on married life with Brooks Laich, to PEOPLE
"As soon as I took a step back and stopped working, it was like, holy s— … This is what I was using work to hide from. This is why I had to occupy myself every minute of the day, 24 hours a day. Because I was running, running from emotions and being vulnerable and being around people. Being myself."
— James Franco, on how his work addiction led to his "moment of crisis," to GQ Australia
"It was difficult because I know who I am. I know I'm not that monster that they're trying to portray on TV. Like Michelle Obama said, 'When they go low, you go high.' It was hard to go high."
— DeMario Jackson, on the Bachelor in Paradise sex scandal, to host Chris Harrison
"What's so beautiful about being older and wiser is you are sitting heavier in your shoes with your feet on the ground. I can't wait!"
— Elizabeth Olsen, on looking forward to turning 30, to Modern Luxury
"As difficult as these past five years have been, I am so grateful that this journey has led me to living in the light. I have had it all and lost it all, only to realize that less is more, money can’t buy you health or happiness, and one day at a time is good enough."
— Yolanda Hadid, on battling Lyme Disease, to PEOPLE
"She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face … Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done. She's got a big smile on her face and she's getting through it."
— Allison Janney, on how her Mom costar Anna Faris is dealing with her separation from Chris Pratt, to E! News
"You know what? I'm not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I'm young."
— Shailene Woodley, on running for Congress in the future, to the New York Times
"I kind of knew they were bad. After I did it I was like, 'Oh shoot they don't look as pretty as everyone else's.' But I didn't have a light."
— Kim Kardashian West, on her product swatches, at makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's masterclass
"It's nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred."
— Katy Perry, on keeping in touch with ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom, on The Morning Mashup, a SiriusXM Hits 1 program
"You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it."
— Ian Somerhalder, penning a sweet love letter to wife Nikki Reed, on Instagram
"Doesn't matter if you have 2 million followers or 200. There's always going to be people with opinions and mean things to say. So I try to be brave."
— Olivia Culpo, on dealing with hateful comments on social media, to InStyle
"This will act as nothing but material for your boy."
— Kevin Hart, responding to ex Torrei Hart's cheating claims, on Instagram
"I still always remind him of when he broke up with me."
— Kristen Bell, on the time husband Dax Shepard broke up with the actress for four days, to POPSUGAR
"I admire you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life. Wish I could be with you today to celebrate! I know you won't ever let me live it down that you're a month older than me."
— Nick Jonas, wishing friend Demi Lovato a happy birthday, on Instagram
"I got to show a little more skin and be a little more sexy. I had just turned 18, so I was ready to up the ante."
— Lily-Rose Depp, on posing topless for CR Fashion Book, to the magazine
"I have four boys now, a fifth is a basketball team. So that would be kind of awesome."
— Brian Austin Green, on having more kids with wife Megan Fox, on Hollywood Pipeline's Facebook Live
"If I hadn't had a daughter and my wife died, we wouldn’t be talking right now. I'm not saying I would be dead, but I would be a shut-in alcoholic."
— Patton Oswalt, on how daughter April saved him following his wife's sudden death, to Playboy
"I can only write about my life, and that – dating Cara – was a big part of my life. I wouldn't take it off-limits, just because my songs might get extra scrutiny."
— St. Vincent, on whether or not she'd mention ex Cara Delevingne in her album, on The Guardian
"We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we've been cool ... That's my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period."
— JAY-Z, addressing his post-Met Gala elevator fight with Solange Knowles, on Rap Radar
"I was a natural, by the way."
— Salma Hayek, remembering her first kiss, on SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood
"There was no crazy fight, we just decided … Well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."
— Kylie Jenner, opening up about her split from ex Tyga, on Life of Kylie
"Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits. I'm feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon!"
—Olivia Newton-John, breaking her silence three months after her cancer relapse, in a video message for the We Go Together campaign
"Love comes anyway, even if you became a parent without having sex to get there or you became a parent by default. Like me."
—Lisa Edelstein, on being a stepmom to her husband's two sons, in an essay for Redbook
"Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."
— Rose Byrne, confirming she and longtime boyfriend Bobby Canavale are expecting their second child, to Jones magazine
"It always felt natural to have kids, therefore very unnatural when we felt like I wasn't allowed to."
— Fredrik Eklund, addressing his and husband Derek Kaplan's impending fatherhood after their surrogate suffered multiple miscarriages, to PEOPLE
"We loved that. Of course we loved it. You just want to see him turn red and orange, all the colors."
— Leslie Jones, on President Donald Trump bashing Saturday Night Live, to the New York Times
"I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, [but] I'm not the guy for this. I'd be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can't do. Plus, I’m having too much fun laying on the couch."
— Matt LeBlanc, on being offered the role of Phil Dunphy on Modern Family, to USA Today
"That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute!"
— Jim Carrey, on the late legendary comedian, on Twitter