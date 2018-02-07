Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jenna Dewan Tatum, Katy Perry & More
Jenna Dewan Tatum on why her marriage isn’t “perfect.” Plus, Katy Perry and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don't really like each other."
— Jenna Dewan Tatum, debunking she and husband Channing Tatum are "the perfect couple," to Health
"Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes on it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What's true for you can evolve."
— Katy Perry, admitting she wants to rewrite "I Kissed a Girl," to Glamour
"F— off telling me my healthy body looks sick. You're the sick ones. I've had enough. Your words don't hurt me, they piss me off."
— Kaitlyn Bristowe, slamming her body shamers, on Instagram
"I was in my twenties, and I was getting paid to lean against walls and look like I wanted to hit people."
— Jamie Dornan, on his modeling career, to ELLE
"I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm okay with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else."
— Selena Gomez, opening up about her anxiety and depression, to Harper's BAZAAR
"Luann is actually the most resilient, strong woman I’ve ever met, maybe."
— Bethenny Frankel, on Real Housewives of New York City costar Luann de Lesseps, on Watch What Happens Live
"I'm looking for confidence, a good sense of humor, and responsible. Like, he's got to have a good credit score. That’s super important because that’s you're grown up report card, your credit score."
— Tiffany Haddish, on the type of man she's looking for, to PEOPLE
"You lose a part of yourself when you're abused. I lost a part of myself, and I'm getting it back by speaking out."
— Aly Raisman, on surviving sexual abuse, to PEOPLE
"You get home-cooked meals, but then you also have those random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night, and just the random run-ins that just might be a little uncomfortable from time to time."
— Michael B. Jordan, on what it's like to still live with his parents, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"He was dealing with some demons, there's no doubt about it."
— Kristin Cavallari, opening up about her brother's 2015 death, on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry
"No bitch I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace."
— Cardi B, responding to a commenter who asked if she was pregnant, on Instagram
"It's a groundbreaking thing that's going on in the world right now. Of course, I always support women speaking up. I'm super-excited about the time we are living in right now — especially for my daughter."
— Jennifer Lopez, on the #MeToo movement, to Billboard
"I do really appreciate having the life where I can just go outside and not have to worry."
— Lindsay Lohan, on her new life living in Dubai, to W Magazine
"She really is like your best friend. She's relatable, she loves to have a good time, she loves to drink a margarita."
— Reese Witherspoon, on Wrinkle in Time costar Oprah Winfrey, to the WSJ. Magazine
"Well, I've seen The Crown! It was actually the first thing my friend and I started talking about with William. Apparently he's a Game of Thrones fan, I was told."
— Alicia Vikander, on what she talked about with Prince William during dinner, to talk show host Fredrik Skavlan
"He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn't actually put his back into it and force me."
— Uma Thurman, accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, to the New York Times
"My daughter just had a daughter. It's amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow."
— Caitlyn Jenner, talking about daughter Kylie Jenner's baby girl, on Instagram
"You either love me, or you hate me. … So internet, please, use me, bro. Crucify me, vilify me, and I can promise you one thing, guys — I’m not going anywhere."
— Logan Paul, announcing his return to vlogging following controversy, on YouTube
"It's the biggest regret of my life, getting her to do that stunt."
— Quentin Tarantino, feeling "guilty" of getting Kill Bill star Uma Thurman into a car that would eventually crash into a tree, to Deadline
"Crying for Jack would seem a bit ridiculous because I exist as him, and I wouldn't cry for myself."
— Milo Ventimiglia, on not getting emotional over his This Is Us character, to Esquire
"Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything, right? I mean, George Clooney got married."
— Jennifer Aniston, on whether or not there will be a Friends reunion, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I went from thinking, 'I don't have a story' to 'Oh, wait, I have 100 stories.' And I think a lot of people are having these reckonings with themselves, of things that we just took for granted as like, this is part of the process."
— Natalie Portman, recalling an "unacceptable" encounter with a producer, to Porter
"These amazing women have helped me become who I am, so to all the girls out there remember 'friendship never ever ends'"
— Mel B, sharing a photo of the Spice Girls reuniting at member Geri Halliwell-Horner's home, on Instagram
"… At times like this, the work that you all are doing is even more urgent. Even more critically important. You all have the power to teach kids what it means to go high when others go low."
— Michelle Obama, encouraging counselors to inspire others, at the School Counselor of the Year ceremony
"My heart feels like it's exploding with love for this little human!"
— Maks Chmerkovskiy, speaking of son Shai, on Instagram
"I been calling Tyler Perry like, 'How you gonna call me but Oprah ain't called me? Isn't Oprah your friend?'"
— Tiffany Haddish, on wanting to meet Oprah Winfrey, to Vanity Fair
"I'm pretty free-spirited in the fact that I want her to be happy. I want her to have a good work ethic and be a good person and follow through with what she says."
— Bethenny Frankel, opening up about daughter Bryn, to PEOPLE
"This baby is sucking the life from me. Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick. Why do we create these monsters, they want us dead."
— Chrissy Teigen, joking about her second pregnancy, on Twitter
"I am very proud to say I am not in any way how Lydia is, but I sure love to play that vanity — that is an actress’ dream, to be such a larger than life character."
— Rita Moreno, on her role in Netflix's One Day at a Time, to People en Español
"We're a really tight family, so it was just like going to work with one of your friends."
— Presley Gerber, on creating a Super Bowl Pepsi ad with mom Cindy Crawford, to PEOPLE
