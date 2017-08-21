Celeb Quotes

"We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we've been cool ... That's my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period."

— JAY-Z, addressing his post-Met Gala elevator fight with Solange Knowles, on Rap Radar

"I was a natural, by the way."

— Salma Hayek, remembering her first kiss, on SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood

"There was no crazy fight, we just decided … Well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

— Kylie Jenner, opening up about her split from ex Tyga, on Life of Kylie

"Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits. I'm feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon!"

—Olivia Newton-John, breaking her silence three months after her cancer relapse, in a video message for the We Go Together campaign

"Love comes anyway, even if you became a parent without having sex to get there or you became a parent by default. Like me."

—Lisa Edelstein, on being a stepmom to her husband's two sons, in an essay for Redbook

"Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."

— Rose Byrne, confirming she and longtime boyfriend Bobby Canavale are expecting their second child, to Jones magazine

"It always felt natural to have kids, therefore very unnatural when we felt like I wasn't allowed to."

— Fredrik Eklund, addressing his and husband Derek Kaplan's impending fatherhood after their surrogate suffered  multiple miscarriages, to PEOPLE

"We loved that. Of course we loved it. You just want to see him turn red and orange, all the colors."

— Leslie Jones, on President Donald Trump bashing Saturday Night Live, to the New York Times

"I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, [but] I'm not the guy for this. I'd be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can't do. Plus, I’m having too much fun laying on the couch."

— Matt LeBlanc, on being offered the role of Phil Dunphy on Modern Family, to USA Today

"That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute!"

— Jim Carrey, on the late legendary comedian, on Twitter

