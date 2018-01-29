Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: JAY-Z, Cardi B & More
JAY-Z discusses his and wife Beyoncé reconciliation. Plus, Cardi B and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"It's my soulmate, the person I love. You can be in love with someone — you can love someone and if you haven't experienced love, and you don’t understand it and you don’t have the tools to move forward, then you are going to have complications, period."
— JAY-Z, on why he fought to save his and wife Beyoncé's marriage, to CNN's Van Jones
"Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"
— Cardi B, on attending the Grammys, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"I put on a couple, I ate a couple good dinners, got a little bit chunky. I was looking like a good Red."
— Danny DeVito, on how he prepped for his role as the red M&M, to PEOPLE
"Right now, there's no reunion planned. But never say never. You never know what's going to happen."
— Nick Jonas, on the possibility of a Jonas Brothers reunion, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"It is definitely the hardest thing we’ve ever been through. But I think it needs to be hard because you have to fight for that baby just like you do. I’ve done both now — I’ve had one biological and I’ve had one through adoption. It’s a battle to bring your child home. And it just strengthens you as parents and as a team. It is hard but it’s so worth it."
— Lauren Akins, on the adoption process she and husband Thomas Rhett experienced with daughter Willa Gray, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"I've said it before and I’ll say it again: I wish Bruno Mars was my son."
— Mindy Kaling, singing the star's praises during the 2018 Grammys, on Twitter
"It seemed like every creep in Hollywood knew about my most vulnerable and violated moment. And I was the one who was punished for it."
— Rose McGowan, claiming Harvey Weinstein told people not to work with the actress following their alleged sexual assault encounter, in an excerpt from McGowan's book, Brave
"She's 5 going on 13. She looks like a ’90s grunge girl. And has the attitude to go with it."
— Drew Barrymore, on daughter Olive, on Instagram
"Look how much smaller they are! I really went down a lot. So I don't know if you guys know, but I was like a 36H, I was really, really big, and I think now I might just be a D-cup, which is really small for me."
— Amber Rose, on opening up about her breast reduction surgery, on Instagram
"I was out in Italy a month and a half to learn those piano pieces, so when it came to doing it, it felt like, 'Alright, it's all or nothing.'"
— Timothée Chalamet, on playing the piano for a seduction scene in Call Me By Your Name, in a featurette for the film's DVD release