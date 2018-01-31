Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jamie Dornan, Tiffany Haddish & More
Jamie Dornan gets real about his Fifty Shades Freed fans. Plus, Tiffany Haddish and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 30
"I don't know how to respond to it, because I'm not like him … They probably think I'm just really weird, which I'm fine with."
— Jamie Dornan, on fans speaking to him as if he's Fifty Shades Freed's Christian Grey, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
2 of 30
“When he sees me, he says he’s so proud of me and stuff. And he’s always giving me the best advice. And I try to listen to him. Sometimes I don’t. And then I’ll be like, ‘Dang, I should’ve listened.'"
— Tiffany Haddish, on Kevin Hart, who gave her $300 when she was homeless, to Vanity Fair
3 of 30
"We did try for a long time. It was hard. But I didn't give up."
— Tia Mowry-Hardict, opening up about her infertility struggle, to PEOPLE
4 of 30
"What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I'm thinking do we take the picture with?"
— Michelle Obama, opening up about that awkward inauguration gift exchange with Melania Trump, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
5 of 30
"I've already had my happily ever after."
— Terri Irwin, revealing she hasn't been on a date since losing husband Steve, to PEOPLE
6 of 30
"Whenever we can show that — even if we’re not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally — and become that fine example to our children, they’ll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully."
— Nick Cannon, on how he and ex Mariah Carey set a good example for their kids, to PEOPLE
7 of 30
"We are a bunch of silly, good-hearted people. So whatever squabbles and drama that is created between us – of which there is – it all has a quality of like of a dysfunctional family."
— David Harbour, on the Stranger Things cast, to PEOPLE
8 of 30
"That's so amazing when that happens. They start looking at me different because they saw the 'Janie's Got a Gun' video, or 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady),' or some 'Sweet Emotion.'"
— Steven Tyler, on how his grandkids' perception of him will change once they realize he's famous, to PEOPLE
9 of 30
"Like, everybody there is a famous person but I was trying to take a video of these kids."
— Dakota Johnson, joking about trying to sneak in a video of the Stranger Things kids at the Golden Globes, on The Tonight Show
10 of 30
"On our way out, I was like, 'We have to say something, right?' And I took both her hands — I don't do this for anybody, it was very weird — and John’s like, 'What the hell are you doing?' And I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, 'Sorry to bother you, my Queen.' Like, who says that? It was like, m’lady. Like, what do you — who am I?"
— Chrissy Teigen, on greeting Beyoncé at the Grammys, on The Tonight Show
11 of 30
"I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go."
— Carrie Underwood, revealing she was pulled over for speeding, on Twitter
12 of 30
"She's one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her."
— Gigi Hadid, on looking after sister Bella, to British Vogue
13 of 30
"Look, the thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers."
— David Schwimmer, on shutting down a future Friends reboot, on Megyn Kelly Today
14 of 30
"Women in music don’t need to 'step up' – women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside. Women OWNED music this year. They’ve been KILLING IT. And every year before this."
— Pink, slamming the Grammy president's "women need to step up" remark, on Twitter
15 of 30
"Excellent fiancé, dog, tacos — yeah, it’s gonna be a reflection of us and our tastes!"
— Maren Morris, on her must-have at her wedding reception, to PEOPLE
16 of 30
"It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men. Sexual abuse is a crime. While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgment, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening."
— Kate Winslet, admitting she has "bitter regrets" about working with certain people, at the London Critics' Circle Awards
17 of 30
"The first one was more fun because we didnt know what we were walking into and it was a lot less flying all over the place; it was all in Chicago. Also it had %100 less Trump."
— Macauley Culkin, on why he prefers the first Home Alone movie, on Reddit's Ask Me Anything
18 of 30
"You know what's confusing … your sudden foreign language."
— Kim Kardashian West, clapping back at Lindsay Lohan's "I am confused" comment on her nearly-nude braided photo, on Instagram
19 of 30
"I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’ Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f—."
— Gordon Ramsay, on losing 50 lbs. to save his and wife Tana's marriage, to The Times
20 of 30
"I will not let everything I’ve worked for be diminished by people taking offense to my accomplishments and feeling the need to tell me how much I suck."
— Alessia Cara, defending her best new artist Grammy win, on Instagram
21 of 30
"It's my soulmate, the person I love. You can be in love with someone — you can love someone and if you haven't experienced love, and you don’t understand it and you don’t have the tools to move forward, then you are going to have complications, period."
— JAY-Z, on why he fought to save his and wife Beyoncé's marriage, to CNN's The Van Jones Show
22 of 30
"Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"
— Cardi B, on attending the Grammys, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
23 of 30
"I put on a couple, I ate a couple good dinners, got a little bit chunky. I was looking like a good Red."
— Danny DeVito, on how he prepped for his role as the red M&M, to PEOPLE
24 of 30
"Right now, there's no reunion planned. But never say never. You never know what's going to happen."
— Nick Jonas, on the possibility of a Jonas Brothers reunion, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
25 of 30
"It is definitely the hardest thing we’ve ever been through. But I think it needs to be hard because you have to fight for that baby just like you do. I’ve done both now — I’ve had one biological and I’ve had one through adoption. It’s a battle to bring your child home. And it just strengthens you as parents and as a team. It is hard but it’s so worth it."
— Lauren Akins, on the adoption process she and husband Thomas Rhett experienced with daughter Willa Gray, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
26 of 30
"I've said it before and I’ll say it again: I wish Bruno Mars was my son."
— Mindy Kaling, singing the star's praises during the 2018 Grammys, on Twitter
27 of 30
"It seemed like every creep in Hollywood knew about my most vulnerable and violated moment. And I was the one who was punished for it."
— Rose McGowan, claiming Harvey Weinstein told people not to work with the actress following their alleged sexual assault encounter, in an excerpt from McGowan's book, Brave
28 of 30
"She's 5 going on 13. She looks like a ’90s grunge girl. And has the attitude to go with it."
— Drew Barrymore, on daughter Olive, on Instagram
29 of 30
"Look how much smaller they are! I really went down a lot. So I don't know if you guys know, but I was like a 36H, I was really, really big, and I think now I might just be a D-cup, which is really small for me."
— Amber Rose, on opening up about her breast reduction surgery, on Instagram
30 of 30
"I was out in Italy a month and a half to learn those piano pieces, so when it came to doing it, it felt like, 'Alright, it's all or nothing.'"
— Timothée Chalamet, on playing the piano for a seduction scene in Call Me By Your Name, in a featurette for the film's DVD release
