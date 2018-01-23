Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Idris Elba, Kim Kardashian West & More
Idris Elba talks the possibility of a female James Bond. Plus, Kim Kardashian West and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male. It could be a woman, it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [them] do something different with it, you know. Why not?"
— Idris Elba, on wanting to see a female James Bond onscreen, in a video shared by Variety on Facebook
"No it's not you, I totally am!"
— Kim Kardashian West, responding to a Twitter user on whether or not the star is self-absorbed, on Twitter
"… as long as a conversation is going or a conversation has started, which it has, that’s the best thing you could ever ask for because that makes people feel not alone."
— Lucy Hale, on sexual harassment in Hollywood after alluding to her own alleged sexual assault on social media, to PEOPLE
"We're both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated. It would be like, 'All right, here we go again.' "
— Vanessa Lachey, opening up about whether or not she and husband Nick would want a fourth baby, to PEOPLE
"This is the poison of celebrity culture: The fact that someone can think that just because they’re loved, they can do what they want. It grosses me out."
— Zach Galifianakis, addressing the sexual misconduct accusations against Baskets co-creator Louis C.K., to Vulture
"It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years."
— Neil Diamond, announcing he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, in a statement on his website
"With Emily, I got the real connection."
— Kumail Nanjiani, on wife Emily V. Gordon, in his debut with the feminist media brand MAKERS
"I understand it was never my shame and it was the perpetrator's shamelessness which he put on me — and I’ve given that shame back to the perpetrator where it belongs."
— Ashley Judd, on the reason behind her decision to speak up about her sexual assault, at an emotional panel at the Sundance Film Festival
"I’m sleep-deprived and tired and busy, but it’s so perfect. I waited a long time to have kids and it was meant to be to have him."
— Heidi Pratt, on becoming a mom to son Gunner, on the podcast Make Speidi Famous Again
"Thanks to trans models like @leat @andrejapejic @harinef @valentts @geenarocero @therealtraceyafrica and more who are changing beauty standards and breaking barriers for trans folks on the covers of fashion magazines all over the world."
— Laverne Cox, revealing she's the first openly trans woman to front Cosmopolitan South Africa, on Twitter
"The question has been asked: Who is the best male actor of all time? Is it the great Robert De Niro? Or is it the tall guy from True Blood?"
— Alexander Skarsgard, accepting his award for best actor in a drama series, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
"I've never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there's this human being you're responsible for."
— Justin Timberlake, recalling becoming a parent for the first time, on Beats 1
"He's just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn't really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me."
— Taraji P. Henson, on boyfriend Kelvin Hayden, to PEOPLE
"I felt I needed years on television to do it, but apparently there's no preparation."
— John Stamos, opening up about his journey to fatherhood, on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show
"Let's set the record straight. Gerard Butler hit on me at a party, asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can f— off."
— Brandi Glanville, on the actor cringing while discussing their fling on Watch What Happens Live, on Twitter
"Like, someone asked me the other day why am I an actor, and the answer was because Manic Panic had its way with my brain, probably."
— Jake Gyllenhaal, recalling the moment his sister dyed his hair as a kid, to W Magazine
"I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV."
— Tracee Ellis Ross, on the reported pay gap with black-ish costar Anthony Anderson, on Twitter
"To be the first, 75 years in, blew my mind."
— Sterling K. Brown, on becoming the first African-American star to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"I've found someone worth it. At no fault to others in my past or present, I’ve just been able to open my eyes about it because of my girlfriend, Sophia."
— Tyler Posey, on how his girlfriend helped him "open my eyes" about his difficulties with relationships, on Instagram
"We all die."
— Noah Schnapp, joking about Stranger Things spoilers, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
