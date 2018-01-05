Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Hailee Steinfeld, Demi Lovato & More

Hailee Steinfeld talks about her music career. Plus, Demi Lovato and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 40

Coldrey James/action press/Shutterstock

"As an actor, I’m masked by characters, protected by them. But as a musician, it’s my story, my voice, my face."

— Hailee Steinfeld, on what makes her feel vulnerable, to Marie Claire

2 of 40

Demi Lovato Instagram

"Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life."

— Demi Lovato, on learning to love her body, on Instagram

3 of 40

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"I CANT BELIEVE OBAMA SAID HAVANA WAS ONE OF HIS FAVORITE SONGS OF THE YEAR I AM REALLY [CRYING] OH MY GOD DONT LOOK [AT] ME."

— Camila Cabello, upon learning Barack Obama included "Havana" as one of his favorite songs of 2017, on Twitter

4 of 40

Michael Kovac/Getty

"I didn't want them to leak it to the press, okay?"

— Caitlyn Jenner, on why she didn't tell the Kardashians about her gender confirmation surgery, on ITV's Piers Morgan's Life Stories

5 of 40

Jim Spellman/WireImage

"When I was a kid, I thought, 'Oh, wouldn’t it be so nice to be called like Hailey or Sara?' But as I got older I just liked that nobody else had it."

— Saoirse Ronan, on once feeling insecure about her name, to PEOPLE

6 of 40

Charles Sykes/Bravo

"Never say never. But she's definitely done a little bit of damage this last time, with social media, and kind of her mouth."

— Kim Zolciak-Bierrman, on whether or not she sees herself patching things up with frenemy NeNe Leakes, to host Steve Harvey

7 of 40

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

"I was engaged for four hours and I kept it a secret forever — until now."

— Diddy, making his big reveal during a game of "Never Have I Ever," on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

8 of 40

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

"I'm challenging you all to stand up, come together and BE the CHANGE you want to SEE in the World!!"

— Madonna, pledging to build four new schools in Africa in 2018, on Instagram

9 of 40

Celebrity Photographer, Lola Melani

"I think it's something that God doesn’t let men do for a reason — I don’t know if we could get through it."

— Tyler Hubbard, on welcoming daughter Olivia with wife Hayley, to PEOPLE

10 of 40

Kevin Winter/Getty

"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife."

— Ellen Page, on newly-minted wife Emma Portner, on Instagram

11 of 40

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

"Yes, they're magic, they would fit me all times."

— America Ferrera, on whether or not the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants pants would fit her throughout pregnancy, on The Late Show

12 of 40

Jim Spellman/WireImage

"There are so many people like me that you guys have no clue about, but they’re coming because I kicked the f—ing door open."

— Tiffany Haddish, on her critics, at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

13 of 40

 

"I've wanted to have a baby for so long it's just the perfect timing. God always has a plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so."

— Khloé Kardashian, on expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

14 of 40

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"Christmas is not over."

— Chrissy Teigen, captioning a too-cute family pic, on Instagram

15 of 40

 

"What else can I say? We love each other."

— Sarah Paulson, on girlfriend Holland Taylor, to Town & Country

16 of 40

Meryl Streep has more Golden Globe nominations than anyone in history
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I really had to think. Because it really underlined my own sense of cluelessness, and also how evil, deeply evil, and duplicitous, a person he was, yet such a champion of really great work."

— Meryl Streep, on the reason she didn't immediately respond to the sexual assault accusations against Harvey Weinstein, to the New York Times

17 of 40

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"We've been working on the set-up for this joke for 32 years."

— Dermot Mulroney, on working alongside Dylan McDermott, who people have confused him with for decades, to PEOPLE

18 of 40

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot

"My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary."

— Kim Kardashian West, revealing her son Saint was hospitalized with pneumonia, on Instagram

19 of 40

Splash News

"It's not easy to eat like you're 'supposed to' and hit the gym all the time, but I'm just trying to maintain it the best I can."

— Mama June Shannon, on maintaining her 300-lb. weight loss, to PEOPLE

20 of 40

Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment

"I have a new best friend who makes me laugh every single day. He lights up my life. He is also sober and his commitment to healthy living astonishes me. He teaches me. I am growing."

— Catt Sadler, revealing she's in a relationship with boyfriend Nick LaKind, on her website The Cattwalk

21 of 40

Stefanie Keenan/Getty; George Pimentel/WireImage

"This girl knows exactly what she's doing, She knows what to do! And I will never, ever, ever in my whole life tell someone professional — super talented like she is — how to do things."

— Céline Dion, on the advice she has for Lady Gaga about her Las Vegas residency, on CNN's New Year's Eve Live

22 of 40

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for BFCA

"This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row."

— John Krasinski, on working alongside wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place, to Vanity Fair

23 of 40

Neilson Barnard/Getty

"I'm very open sexually."

— Lili Reinhart, revealing that she loves talking about sex, to Cosmopolitan

24 of 40

Universal Pictures/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

"… Special thanks to Armie's wife, Elizabeth Chambers … for letting me crawl all over your husband for two months. Thank you for that."

— Timothée Chalamet, thanking the wife of his Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer, at the Palm Springs  International Film Festival

25 of 40

Dave Benett/Getty

"When I was shooting my first music videos, I just wasn't happy with the way I looked, so I was trying to control the way the camera moved. I got a bit obsessive. I was constantly looking in the mirror, pinching my waist, weighing myself every day."

— Sam Smith, on feeling insecure with his body, to magazine

26 of 40

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"I had to leave a lot of myself behind, a lot of Mary J. Blige behind. A lot of wigs, a lot of lashes, a lot of makeup, a lot of nails, you know the whole thing."

— Mary J. Blige, on going makeup-free for her role in Mudbound, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

27 of 40

Noel Vasquez/Getty

"My kids are definitely my greatest achievement."

— Rob Lowe, on his sons, Matthew and John, to PEOPLE

28 of 40

Chip Gaines/Instagram

"You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant."

— Chip Gaines, revealing the night that led to his and wife Joanna's baby no. 5, on Twitter

29 of 40

Dave Benett/Getty

"Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest? Which Kardashians are pregnant?"

— Ryan Reynolds, on the Kardashian baby boom, on Twitter

30 of 40

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"He holds the keys to us not talking about him, which would to be to just behave differently. But while he continues on this path, we’ll continue on ours."

— Seth Meyers, on talking about Donald Trump on his talk show, to PEOPLE

31 of 40

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

"My brain is always going, but at the end of the day because it is all stuff that I am passionate about, it's easier to not feel exhausted as I squeeze it all in."

— Meghan Markle, on reminding herself to slow down, in the new book The Game Changers

32 of 40

Michael Loccisano/Getty

"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."

— Carrie Underwood, revealing she needed 40 stitches in her face after a November fall, in a note obtained by PEOPLE

33 of 40

Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

"I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!"

— Paris Hilton, on getting engaged to actor Chris Zylka, to PEOPLE

34 of 40

Brian Doben

"That morning was so hard, but Hoda and I were in it together. We are family, and families do go through hard times, and when that happens in good families, you just get closer."

— Savannah Guthrie, on how she and new Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb got through delivering news of Matt Lauer's departure, to PEOPLE

35 of 40

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks onstage during the #Ham4Ham featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Pantages Theatre on August 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

"What I was doing on New Years Eve 2011. The work is hard but it is worth it. Don't give up."

— Lin-Manuel Miranda, recalling writing Hamilton in 2011, on Twitter

36 of 40

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"It took my breath away. When I started crying, I was like, 'This is clearly the dress.'"

— Maria Menounos, on finding her wedding dress, to PEOPLE

37 of 40

 

"People expected it to be Peter, so there was a negative reaction, but you're always going to have that. Not everybody is going to be a fan. What was important was that the women were on board."

— Arie Luyendyk Jr., on the backlash he faced after being named The Bachelor, to PEOPLE

38 of 40

Source: Audrina Patridge Instagram

"Despite the bad I'll always hold on to the happy memories and strive for love, positivity and forgiveness … the unknown & change is always a scary feeling! But by walking in faith I have learned to trust god even when I don't understand his plan…."

— Audrina Patridge, reflecting on her 2017 amid divorce from Corey Bohan, on Instagram

39 of 40

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

"I just like bagels ok!!!"

— Kendall Jenner, debunking pregnancy rumors, on Twitter

40 of 40

 

"I am always the bad person and I never understood that."

— Tonya Harding, on the 1994 attack against skating rival Nancy Kerrigan, in an interview with ABC

See Also

More

More