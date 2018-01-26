Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey & More
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about ex-husband Chris Martin. Plus, Oprah Winfrey and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 50
"He's really like my brother, we're very familial."
— Gwyneth Paltrow, on ex Chris Martin, on The Late Show
2 of 50
"In your 40s you want to say you take no s—, but you still do. In your 60s you take none. There's both a quickening and a calming — there's a sense that you don't have as much time on earth as you once did."
— Oprah Winfrey, on what her life is like in her 60s, to InStyle
3 of 50
"I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!"
— Gal Gadot, responding to the Wonder Woman Oscars snub, to Entertainment Tonight
4 of 50
"… Using your platform, whatever it may be, to help. To do something that isn't self-serving but really for the greater good."
— Yara Shahidi, on being an Aerie role model, to Fashionista
5 of 50
"I feel so blessed because the doctors told me I would never be able to perform, I would never be able to travel or anything, but, you know, whole different plan for me."
— Toni Braxton, on her ongoing battle with lupus, to PEOPLE
6 of 50
"I felt uncomfortable in my silence, and I wanted to liberate myself from it and contribute to the discussion."
— Lupita Nyong'o, on why she decided to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, to The Hollywood Reporter
7 of 50
"Don't mind me… just growing a human over here!! Still, I almost can't believe it. I know im a nerd but im just so excited."
— Khloé Kardashian, on embracing her cellulite during pregnancy, on Twitter
8 of 50
"It's kind of groundbreaking, because in my generation of models, this hasn’t happened yet. This is one of those moments where I’m over the moon, I cried a little."
— Ashley Graham, on landing a Revlon contract, to WWD
9 of 50
"I said, 'I desperately need to know a name so that when I leave and say the name: 'Wonderful to meet you.' "
— Ed O'Neill, on asking his daughter to identify the woman (Taylor Swift!) he took a selfie with, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
10 of 50
"My beautiful angel @lainarose is making another beautiful angel. Easton's going to be a big Brother. 24 weeks along. We are so #blessed."
— Chris Klein, announcing he and wife Laina are expecting their second child, on Twitter
11 of 50
"I was trying to Snapchat and he told me, 'Can you put that away for a second.' I lost my voice. I was screaming, 'It’s happening, yes, it's happening!'"
— Meghan Trainor, sharing new details from fiancé Daryl Sabara's proposal, on The Tonight Show
12 of 50
"I love that woman, because she's walking the walk and she’s actually talking the talk."
— Octavia Spencer, on how Jessica Chastain helped her get paid five times more for their new movie, at the Sundance Film Festival
13 of 50
"… The light I was seeing was the lights of the cars driving down the road, coming home. It wasn’t a ghost! It’s never a ghost!'"
— Helen Mirren, recounting the time she thought she saw a ghost, on This Morning
14 of 50
"While acknowledging this moment of great change, I'd give us an 'F'"
—Ashley Judd, on being asked to grade the current state of representation in media, at the Univision Communications' panel during the Sundance Film Festival
15 of 50
"Life is a series of ups and downs and there is nothing we can do about it."
— Tarek El Moussa, penning a message one day after he and ex Christina finalized their divorce, on Instagram
16 of 50
"I've had a pretty good run. It's a way of going out with a bang. I don't want to go out with a whimper."
— Elton John, announcing his final global tour, at a press conference
17 of 50
"It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."
— Rachel Weisz, admitting she never thought she'd get married, to the Evening Standard
18 of 50
"You are my hero."
— Simone Biles, thanking Judge Aquilina following Larry Nassar's sentencing, on Instagram
19 of 50
"I almost passed out. I had the worst headache for hours. Even since then, I still don’t feel good now. It's hard to put into words, but it literally makes me sick — all the stress and the trauma of everything. But for that moment, I had to be strong."
— Aly Raisman, on feeling "sick" after delivering her powerful Larry Nassar testimony, on Today
20 of 50
"It'll be good to get out of the country."
— Alex Pall, on feeling "miserable" after his ex-girlfriend caught him cheating, to TMZ
21 of 50
"Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs."
— Sarah Hyland, on how boyfriend Wells Adams first got in touch with the Modern Family star, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
22 of 50
"[He] has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we’ve become so strong together."
— Elsa Pataky, praising husband Chris Hemsworth for putting his family first, to ELLE Australia
23 of 50
"It's a very shallow industry. And I don't look like someone who is cast in roles that are, well, sexualized."
— Maisie Williams, fearing her looks will affect the acting roles she's offered, to the Irish Times
24 of 50
"I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn’t be happier."
— Princess Eugenie, opening up about newly-minted fiancé Jack Brooksbank's sweet marriage proposal, on BBC 1's One Show
25 of 50
"In this day and age you cannot even speak without getting ridiculed and just blasted all over the Internet."
— Bella Thorne, on getting backlash on social media, to PEOPLE
26 of 50
"I definitely thought it was not real! I assumed that someone got 20 nominations, and I was the lowest or something."
— SZA, on being the most Grammy-nominated female artist of the year, to InStyle
27 of 50
"I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it)."
— Daphne Oz, showing off her post-baby body, on Instagram
28 of 50
"I'm over the moon excited. I love babies, I’ve always loved babies."
— Aaron Paul, on how he and wife Lauren are feeling about their baby on the way, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
29 of 50
"The last time I grew my hair out was when I had [daughter] Delilah Belle. So 19 years ago! It was time, what the hell!"
— Lisa Rinna, on her hair transformation, to PEOPLE
30 of 50
"I had some growing up to do anyway in life. I did so much exploring and figuring out. I’m a deeper person. And I’m happy about using my knowledge for a good purpose."
— Billy Bush, on rebuilding his life after the Trump scandal destroyed his career, to PEOPLE
31 of 50
"I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male. It could be a woman, it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [them] do something different with it, you know. Why not?"
— Idris Elba, on wanting to see a female James Bond onscreen, in a video shared by Variety on Facebook
32 of 50
"No it's not you, I totally am!"
— Kim Kardashian West, responding to a Twitter user on whether or not the star is self-absorbed, on Twitter
33 of 50
"… as long as a conversation is going or a conversation has started, which it has, that’s the best thing you could ever ask for because that makes people feel not alone."
— Lucy Hale, on sexual harassment in Hollywood after alluding to her own alleged sexual assault on social media, to PEOPLE
34 of 50
"We're both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated. It would be like, 'All right, here we go again.' "
— Vanessa Lachey, opening up about whether or not she and husband Nick would want a fourth baby, to PEOPLE
35 of 50
"This is the poison of celebrity culture: The fact that someone can think that just because they’re loved, they can do what they want. It grosses me out."
— Zach Galifianakis, addressing the sexual misconduct accusations against Baskets co-creator Louis C.K., to Vulture
36 of 50
"It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years."
— Neil Diamond, announcing he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, in a statement on his website
37 of 50
"With Emily, I got the real connection."
— Kumail Nanjiani, on wife Emily V. Gordon, in his debut with the feminist media brand MAKERS
38 of 50
"I understand it was never my shame and it was the perpetrator's shamelessness which he put on me — and I’ve given that shame back to the perpetrator where it belongs."
— Ashley Judd, on the reason behind her decision to speak up about her sexual assault, at an emotional panel at the Sundance Film Festival
39 of 50
"I’m sleep-deprived and tired and busy, but it’s so perfect. I waited a long time to have kids and it was meant to be to have him."
— Heidi Pratt, on becoming a mom to son Gunner, on the podcast Make Speidi Famous Again
40 of 50
"Thanks to trans models like @leat @andrejapejic @harinef @valentts @geenarocero @therealtraceyafrica and more who are changing beauty standards and breaking barriers for trans folks on the covers of fashion magazines all over the world."
— Laverne Cox, revealing she's the first openly trans woman to front Cosmopolitan South Africa, on Twitter
41 of 50
"The question has been asked: Who is the best male actor of all time? Is it the great Robert De Niro? Or is it the tall guy from True Blood?"
— Alexander Skarsgard, accepting his award for best actor in a drama series, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
42 of 50
"I've never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there's this human being you're responsible for."
— Justin Timberlake, recalling becoming a parent for the first time, on Beats 1
43 of 50
"He's just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn't really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me."
— Taraji P. Henson, on boyfriend Kelvin Hayden, to PEOPLE
44 of 50
"I felt I needed years on television to do it, but apparently there's no preparation."
— John Stamos, opening up about his journey to fatherhood, on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show
45 of 50
"Let's set the record straight. Gerard Butler hit on me at a party, asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can f— off."
— Brandi Glanville, on the actor cringing while discussing their fling on Watch What Happens Live, on Twitter
46 of 50
"Like, someone asked me the other day why am I an actor, and the answer was because Manic Panic had its way with my brain, probably."
— Jake Gyllenhaal, recalling the moment his sister dyed his hair as a kid, to W Magazine
47 of 50
"I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV."
— Tracee Ellis Ross, on the reported pay gap with black-ish costar Anthony Anderson, on Twitter
48 of 50
"To be the first, 75 years in, blew my mind."
— Sterling K. Brown, on becoming the first African-American star to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
49 of 50
"I've found someone worth it. At no fault to others in my past or present, I’ve just been able to open my eyes about it because of my girlfriend, Sophia."
— Tyler Posey, on how his girlfriend helped him "open my eyes" about his difficulties with relationships, on Instagram
50 of 50
"We all die."
— Noah Schnapp, joking about Stranger Things spoilers, on E! Live from the Red Carpet