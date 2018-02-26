Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Gina Rodriguez, Kim Kardashian West & More
Gina Rodriguez talks finding her voice. Plus, Kim Kardashian West and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 10
"I had to start saying, ‘Well, I know if I work hard, I can show my worth,’ and I have been doing nothing but that."
— Gina Rodriguez, on building confidence in her career, to Self.com
2 of 10
"When I just look like s— and want to go outside and eat a churro and not have anyone up my a–."
— Kim Kardashian West, on her least favorite thing about being famous, at Create & Cultivate's Los Angeles conference
3 of 10
"I want to find love again, love being in love. I want to get married again. I love being married. I’m not against marriage and I’m not against love."
— Gina Neely, sharing she still believes in love after divorce, to PEOPLE
4 of 10
"This friendship and this bond that we share is, to us, the No. 1 priority."
— Tessa Virtue, on her relationship with her ice dancing partner Scott Moir, to PEOPLE
5 of 10
"Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of."
— Luann de Lesseps, on her December arrest, to the New York Times
6 of 10
"When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, 'Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment.' "
— Jennifer Lawrence, recalling the time she interviewed Kim Kardashian West on Jimmy Kimmel Live, during a speaking conversation at The Wing
7 of 10
“It was scary to talk about. I am a strong woman, and still I’m scared."
— Salma Hayek, on opening up about her Harvey Weinstein story, to The Wrap
8 of 10
"I absolutely have no reason to lie about my marriage or the things that are happening in my marriage for ratings. I think that’s disgusting and I would never sell my soul to the devil like that."
— Tamar Braxton, responding to rumors that her and estranged husband Vince Herbert's split is just a plot line for their reality series, on The View
9 of 10
"You mess with my man, you are as good as dead to me."
— Lala Kent, on the status of her friendship with James Kennedy, to PEOPLE
10 of 10
"My friends told me to watch the season with Juan Pablo [Galavis]. That was pretty much all I needed to see. I got it!"
— Constance Zimmer, on binge-watching The Bachelor after getting cast on UnREAL, to PEOPLE
See Also
More
More
Denzel Washington Paid for Chadwick Boseman's Theater Program in College, Plus More Heartwarming Stories of Stars Helping Other Stars
FULL EPISODE | People Now Monday February 26, 2018
Celebs Get Candid About What Other Stars Are Really Like