Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: George Clooney, Sandra Bullock & More

George Clooney opens up about fatherhood. Plus, Sandra Bullock and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 30

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

"I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."

— George Clooney, on welcoming twins with wife Amal, to the Associated Press

2 of 30

Jordan Rodgers/Instagram

"I love her more than anything, she is the most thoughtful, loving, selfless person I know! She continues to amaze me and I am blessed beyond belief to have her in my life. However bub….you set the bar pretty high for #30 next year."

— Jordan Rodgers, sharing that fiancée JoJo Fletcher threw him a surprise birthday party, on Instagram

3 of 30

John Shearer/Getty

"We get asked all the time if we're getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that hey the four of us are Fifth Harmony. And we're stronger and better than we've ever been."

— Ally Brooke, on why Fifth Harmony threw a fifth group member off the stage at the MTV VMAs, on Good Morning America

4 of 30

John Legend/Instagram

"I think it should be cool to be a good partner, a good spouse, a good father, and/or a good parent. If I'm one of the people who helps make that cooler, I think that's great."

— John Legend, opening up about life with wife Chrissy Teigen, to ELLE

5 of 30

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I will never feel love again the way I did with you. you are always with me and I am always with you. though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always."

— Paris Jackson, honoring her late dad, Michael Jackson, on what would have been his 59th birthday, on Instagram

6 of 30

Fred Hayes/Getty Images

"I have always said: it's kind of nice to miss each other. I think that's how we've always kind of kept our spark alive."

— Kristin Cavallari, on how she and husband Jay Cutler keep the spark in their marriage alive, E!'s Daily Pop

7 of 30

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

"I teared up when she walked around the corner and I saw her. She walked the aisle to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen, which is one of my all-time favorites."

— Mark Ballas, on seeing wife BC Jean on their wedding day, to PEOPLE

8 of 30

Julie Paisley Photography

"That first morning we were all home, we were all together in a room, both girls, both dogs, both of us and we were just chilling and I was like, 'This is what we've been preparing for for over a year.' We finally got there. And look how beautiful our girls are. It brought me so much peace and happiness."

— Lauren Akins, on growing as a parent with husband Thomas Rhett, to PEOPLE

9 of 30

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

"I'm finally at peace knowing who I am and who I want to be. I just want to be happy — and I want to help people."

— Leah Remini, on leaving the Scientology church, to PEOPLE

10 of 30

Vera Anderson/WireImage

"There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water."

— Sandra Bullock, on donating $1 million to the Red Cross relief effort to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, in a statement

11 of 30

Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty

"Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people. And I didn’t know about it — I found out about it the next day in the press. That for me was like, the final straw. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore.' "

— Luann D'Agostino, on what led to her split from ex Tom D'Agostino, on Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann

12 of 30

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS

"Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this? I'm a comedian; he's our f—ing president."

— Kathy Griffin, on her President Trump beheading photo scandal, to New York magazine's The Cut

13 of 30

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

"I remember being so sad and downtrodden after hearing that I couldn't even go to an arts school. And now this Emmy thing is happening. I feel like Cinderella."

— Samira Wiley, on earning her first Emmys nomination, to PEOPLE

14 of 30

John Shearer/Getty

"I think that everything happens for a reason, and certain emotions are felt at certain points in your life, and you don't always have to explain them to people. So whatever you want to think about it — you go into whatever theories you have — fine. But I know what it's about and who it's about and I'm just going to let it be."

— Demi Lovato, on a revealing new song off her Tell Me You Love Me album, to MTV

15 of 30

Alison Buck/Getty Images

"I obviously would've rather handled something like this privately. It's embarrassing. It's really hard. There's no feeling like it – having to wake up every day knowing that this is going on, that people and the media are judging you."

— Corinne Olympios, opening up for the first time since the Bachelor in Paradise sex scandal, to PEOPLE

16 of 30

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"I'd look at baby pictures and see what my hair looked like, and I just got curious."

— Willow Smith, on her decision to shave off her hair, to Refinery29

17 of 30

Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

"I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you. Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future."

— Mark Zuckerberg, penning a letter to newborn daughter August, on Facebook

18 of 30

Lea Michele/Instagram

"Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… [Love] u Z."

— Lea Michele, declaring her love for boyfriend Zandy Reich, on Instagram

19 of 30

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

"One of them calls it 'old people's music.' [I'm] like, 'What are you talking about? It's '90s pop. It's the best genre of music ever.' "

— Mel B, on how her kids feel about her Spice Girls music, to PEOPLE

20 of 30

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay."

— Vanessa Grimaldi, on her split from ex Nick Viall, on Instagram

21 of 30

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

"Baby girl, we don't change … We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change, so they can see all kinds of beauty."

— Pink, addressing her daughter Willow, during her MTV VMAs acceptance speech

22 of 30

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we've been at it half a decade."

— Lena Dunham, commenting on boyfriend Jack Antonoff's appearance at the MTV VMAs, on Twitter

23 of 30

Pawel Kaminski/Disney/ABC

"I don't know if it's because she's the older sister. I don't know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it's so hard for me."

— Kim Kardashian West, on her kids North and Saint's dynamic, on Live with Kelly & Ryan

24 of 30

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"For a long time, I defined myself by what I wasn't which constantly set me up for failure and failure."

— Issa Rae, on learning to be true to herself, on BET's Black Girls Rock 

25 of 30

J. Kempin/Getty Images

"Growing up, I learned never to leave the house without mascara. I think all the Vergara women would agree it's important to look your best at all times."

— Sofia Vergara, on her earliest beauty memory, to InStyle

26 of 30

Larry Busacca/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"When I think about him, Chester, I see his face which was always smiling. I think about his heart which he wore on his sleeve. I think how kindly he treated me, my brother, our band."

— Jared Leto, paying homage to late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, at the MTV VMAs

27 of 30

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"It has been said that if you knew who walked beside you, you would never experience fear and doubt again. The truth is piercing and the truth is what matters. The truth is none of us are alone."

— Kesha, making a powerful statement about suicide prevention, at the MTV VMAs

28 of 30

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for harper by Harper's BAZAAR

"Sometimes I walk out of the house with the zit cream and forget about it. And that's just life, it's unpredictable and awkward and we all feel insecure all the time but that's completely normal and okay and everybody has good days and bad days."

— Nina Dobrev, on battling blemishes, to Ocean Drive

29 of 30

Meghan McCain/Instagram

"Happy early birthday Dad - I love you with all my heart."

— Meghan McCain, paying tribute to her dad, senator John McCain, on Instagram

30 of 30

Francois Mori/AP

"I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clown for you, Donald. Go float yourself."

— Stephen King, addressing President Trump, on Twitter

See Also

More

More