Celeb Quotes of the Day: Fergie, Jake Gyllenhaal & More

"We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There's no perfect time so we just decided to do it."
— Fergie, on pretending to still be together with ex Josh Duhamel before announcing their split, to PEOPLE
"I've learned to have a real sense of humor about things. There will always be opinions. I think I've made my peace with that."
— Jake Gyllenhaal, on hearing rumors about his love life, to PEOPLE
"Before you post a nasty Facebook message saying I'm politicizing my son's health problems, I want you to know: I am politicizing my son's health problems because I have to."
— Jimmy Kimmel, addressing the Republican health care bill introduced by Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, during his opening monologue
"I'm not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go the grocery store. I'm trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunction. No one is perfect."
— Ariel Winter, addressing her clothing critics, on Instagram
"Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges — ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had. Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly."
— Serena Williams, penning an emotional letter to her mom, on Reddit
"It has always been something that I've lived with and it flares up in big ways at different times in my life. Sometimes while it's happening, like while I'm in a phase of big turmoil, it feels like it's never gonna end — but it does."
— Emma Stone, on her lifelong struggle with anxiety, on The Late Show
"They're like, 'Do your own glam,' and I got the dress and all that and then you submit the bills for it because I'm part of your movie. And then [the producers are] like, 'Oh no, the bills come right back to you.'"
— Olivia Munn, on having to pay for her Ocean's 8 cameo, to Entertainment Weekly
"Some people do feel like they're my doctors, and they have tried to diagnose me on the internets. So that's … that's weird. Cause like, I'm good. I'm good, boo. But thanks."
— Chrissy Metz, on wishing people would stop asking if she's getting weight loss surgery, on Today
"If I hadn't gotten the test, my doctor started giving it to me at 46, I still wouldn't know."
— Ben Stiller, revealing he is three years cancer-free, on Today
"I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not."
— Jada Pinkett Smith, refuting Leah Remini's claims that she's a Scientologist, on Twitter
"I, for some reason, don't really think about them."
— Brooke Shields, on her famous eyebrows, to Coveteur
"I think we go back and forth. She'll always say to me, 'Ten years ago you said it was only going to be another ten years. Now it's ten years, and now you're saying another five years.' "
— Tom Brady, on wife Gisele Bündchen's feelings about the athlete's retirement plans, to CBS This Morning
"If that is something that actually happens I'm not gonna do it with everybody watching; I'm going to be as private as I can be."
— Jason Derulo, on keeping his future relationships out of the spotlight, to PEOPLE
"Reminding myself that some of the most challenging obstacles can eventually reveal beauty … like hiking."
— Nick Viall, seemingly addressing his split from Vanessa Grimaldi, on Instagram
"It woke me up and I almost peed my pants. First earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger."
— Chrissy Teigen, on feeling the earthquake in L.A., on Twitter
"I mean, at this point, my boyfriend and I share closets, and [we're] just kind of throwing different ideas around."
— Selena Gomez, on borrowing The Weeknd's "staple hoodies," to Vogue
"We both work a lot and we're both away from home a lot so we're both circus freaks in the same circus — or different circuses I guess."
— Anthony Bourdain, on his girlfriend Asia Argento, to PEOPLE
"... That job — the disciplining was from birth until about 12, and at 12 I set my kids free and they learned to become independent human beings."
—Yolanda Hadid, on raising kids Gigi, Bella and Anwar, to PEOPLE
"She's also like a black Audrey Hepburn, she's old school classic, and I know I have a bit more of a swaggier style, so we complement each other really well."
— Lena Waithe, on longterm girlfriend Alana Mayo, to ELLE
"Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it’s sleepless, we call our startups our ‘babies,’ we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them – but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy."
— Alexis Ohanian, on his and Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia, on Instagram
"Just knowing that you don't have to be that strong, that you can actually just take a second, and that the people around you know that as well, is important. I knew I had to talk about it."
— Julianne Hough, revealing she has endometriosis, in an essay for InStyle
"Before anything like this happened for your boy, I was a fan first, last and always a fan. So to my fellow nominees, I'm a fan. I love y'all."
— Sterling K. Brown, accepting his lead actor in a drama series statue, at the Emmys
"And my mother. You are brave and strong and smart and you have taught me that you can be kind and a f—ing badass."
— Elisabeth Moss, thanking her mom during her acceptance speech, at the Emmys
"I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school. Sometimes, I have to be like, 'I'm going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.' "
— Brooklyn Beckham, on attending college as a celeb, to The Cut
"When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it's a done deal — it sealed the deal."
— Lea Michele, on why her boyfriend Zandy Reich meeting her former Glee boss was a big moment, to E!
"I like to keep that mystique of him. I don't ever wanna be too close. I keep JAY-Z on a certain level."
— Jamie Foxx, on being "in awe" of the rapper, to PEOPLE
"She was laughing at me so hard, 'You don't know who the Kardashians are?' Like she was talking to me about Einstein."
— Javier Bardem, on his mother costar Jennifer Lawrence's Kardashian obsession, to MTV News
"I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality."
— Emily Ratajkowski, calling out a magazine for editing her photo, on Instagram
"It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn't have it any other way."
— Eva Mendes, on raising her kids with Ryan Gosling in Cuban culture, to PEOPLE
"I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."
Colin Jost, opening up about rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson, to Entertainment Tonight