Celeb Quotes of the Day: Emily Blunt, Ricky Martin & More

Emily Blunt reflects on a controversial joke she made. Plus, Ricky Martin and more

Grace Gavilanes
March 30, 2018 01:00 PM
<p><b>"Certain subjects, I just can&rsquo;t. Because I&rsquo;m also someone who loathes getting in trouble. Ever since I was a kid, I&rsquo;ve loathed getting in trouble."</b> &mdash; Emily Blunt,&nbsp;<a href="http://www.instyle.com/news/emily-blunt-donald-trump-joke">reflecting on a controversial joke she made about Donald Trump in 2016</a>, to the&nbsp;<i>Evening Standard</i></p>
"Certain subjects, I just can't. Because I'm also someone who loathes getting in trouble. Ever since I was a kid, I've loathed getting in trouble." — Emily Blunt, reflecting on a controversial joke she made about Donald Trump in 2016, to the Evening Standard

Gary Miller/FilmMagic
<p><b>"I lost my breath when I saw him."</b> &mdash; Ricky Martin,&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/music/ricky-martin-husband-jwan-yosef-love-at-first-sight/">admitting to love at first sight with husband Jwan Yosef</a>, to&nbsp;<i>Attitude</i>&nbsp;magazine</p>
"I lost my breath when I saw him." — Ricky Martin, admitting to love at first sight with husband Jwan Yosef, to Attitude magazine

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty
<p><b>"There's so much extra pressure on females in the music industry to be accommodating and nice, and it&rsquo;s such horses&mdash;."</b> &mdash; Kacey Musgraves, on&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/music/kacey-musgraves-psychedelics-double-standards-for-women/">the double standard for women</a>, to&nbsp;<i>Billboard</i></p>
"There's so much extra pressure on females in the music industry to be accommodating and nice, and it's such horses—." — Kacey Musgraves, on the double standard for women, to Billboard

<p><b>"The moment the gates opened and I saw her walking down the aisle, I lost it. She looked so beautiful, and I had been looking forward to that day for a long time."</b> &mdash; Justin Verlander, <a href="http://people.com/sports/justin-verlander-talks-world-series-kate-upton/">recounting his and wife Kate Upton's wedding day</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"The moment the gates opened and I saw her walking down the aisle, I lost it. She looked so beautiful, and I had been looking forward to that day for a long time." — Justin Verlander, recounting his and wife Kate Upton's wedding day, to PEOPLE

John Parra/Getty
<p><b>"I think having a daughter for me &mdash; with all of the reckless things I used to do &mdash; is what I deserved. I deserve to turn it around and teach my daughter the right things and also give her a little knowledge on all of the wrong things that can happen too."</b> &mdash; Ray J, on <a href="http://people.com/babies/former-player-ray-j-says-hes-going-to-tell-his-daughter-all-the-tricks-when-it-comes-to-boys/">teaching his daughter 'all the tricks' when it comes to boys</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"I think having a daughter for me — with all of the reckless things I used to do — is what I deserved. I deserve to turn it around and teach my daughter the right things and also give her a little knowledge on all of the wrong things that can happen too." — Ray J, on teaching his daughter 'all the tricks' when it comes to boys, to PEOPLE

<p><b>"Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do [my] laundry on."</b> &mdash; Katy Perry, <a href="http://people.com/music/katy-perry-admires-orlando-blooms-abs-on-instagram/">commenting on Orlando Bloom's abs-paring photo</a>, on Instagram</p>
"Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do [my] laundry on." — Katy Perry, commenting on Orlando Bloom's abs-paring photo, on Instagram

Leo Marinho/Splash News Online
<p><b>"I think it was December of last year, we decided to take our dogs to the dog park &hellip; and we hit it off! For now &mdash; I don&rsquo;t know, it&rsquo;s still new."</b> &mdash; Cassadee Pope, on&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/music/cassadee-pope-sam-palladio-super-easy-breezy-romance-dog-park-date/">her new romance with Sam Palladio</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"I think it was December of last year, we decided to take our dogs to the dog park … and we hit it off! For now — I don't know, it's still new." — Cassadee Pope, on her new romance with Sam Palladio, to PEOPLE

Rick Diamond/Getty
<p><b>"We could be announcing our divorce right now if it did go the wrong way."</b> &mdash; John Krasinski, on <a href="http://people.com/movies/john-krasinski-emily-blunt-working-together/">starring in <i>A Quiet Place </i>with wife Emily Blunt</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"We could be announcing our divorce right now if it did go the wrong way." — John Krasinski, on starring in A Quiet Place with wife Emily Blunt, to PEOPLE

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p><b>"I thought I was fooling people. But my cheeks would turn bright red when I was liquored up. I just looked like a stop sign."</b> &mdash; John Goodman, <a href="http://people.com/tv/john-goodman-talks-battling-alcoholism/">revealing he used to drink at work while battling alcoholism</a>, on <i>Sunday Today</i></p>
"I thought I was fooling people. But my cheeks would turn bright red when I was liquored up. I just looked like a stop sign." — John Goodman, revealing he used to drink at work while battling alcoholism, on Sunday Today

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
<p><b>"It&rsquo;s going to be super small, crazy small. It&rsquo;s almost like an excuse to have fun with our friends."</b> &mdash; Lena Waithe, on&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/movies/master-of-none-ready-player-ones-lena-waithe-talks-wedding-plans-with-girlfriend-alana-mayo/">her upcoming wedding</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"It's going to be super small, crazy small. It's almost like an excuse to have fun with our friends." — Lena Waithe, on her upcoming wedding, to PEOPLE

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p><b>"At the end of 2017 I was lucky enough to be introduced to this guy through a mutual friend. He has already grounded me in so many ways and I&rsquo;m so grateful for him."</b> &mdash; Christina El Moussa,&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/home/christina-el-moussa-gushes-over-british-boyfriend-ant-anstead-on-birthday/">gushing about boyfriend Ant Anstead</a>, on Instagram</p>
"At the end of 2017 I was lucky enough to be introduced to this guy through a mutual friend. He has already grounded me in so many ways and I'm so grateful for him." — Christina El Moussa, gushing about boyfriend Ant Anstead, on Instagram

Christina El Moussa Instagram
<p><b>"@NewYorker I'm doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoo."</b> &mdash; Ben Affleck,&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/movies/ben-affleck-jokes-about-his-garish-tattoo-in-response-to-sad-ben-new-yorker-article/">poking fun at his tattoo while addressing the&nbsp;<i>New Yorker</i>'s "The Great Sadness of Ben Affleck" article</a>, on Twitter&nbsp;</p>
"@NewYorker I'm doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoo." — Ben Affleck, poking fun at his tattoo while addressing the New Yorker's "The Great Sadness of Ben Affleck" article, on Twitter 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p><b>"I&rsquo;m still trying to figure out what I can do to surprise her &hellip; Definitely want to do something to help her out."</b> &mdash; Michael B. Jordan, <a href="http://people.com/movies/michael-b-jordan-hasnt-paid-for-his-fans-broken-retainer-but-still-wants-to-surprise-her/">revealing a fan declined his help with paying for her dental work</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"I'm still trying to figure out what I can do to surprise her … Definitely want to do something to help her out." — Michael B. Jordan, revealing a fan declined his help with paying for her dental work, to PEOPLE

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
<p><b>"Everybody goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it &hellip; I am sure everybody can relate to heartbreak."</b> &mdash; Olivia Culpo, <a href="http://people.com/style/olivia-culpo-confirms-danny-amendola-breakup/">addressing her split from football player</a>&nbsp;Danny Amendola, to <i>Access Hollywood</i></p>
"Everybody goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it … I am sure everybody can relate to heartbreak." — Olivia Culpo, addressing her split from football player Danny Amendola, to Access Hollywood

Michael Simon/startraks
<p><b>"So much of what I thought would be the end of the show, they&rsquo;ve already blown through all those doors."</b> &mdash; Darby Stanchfield, on <a href="http://people.com/tv/scandal-ending-darby-stanchfield/">how she thought <i>Scandal </i>would end</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"So much of what I thought would be the end of the show, they've already blown through all those doors." — Darby Stanchfield, on how she thought Scandal would end, to PEOPLE

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
<p><b>"Oh, take the kids and leave for a couple hours."</b> &mdash; Jason Biggs, joking about&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/babies/jason-biggs-jenny-mollen-alone-time-sons/">the sexiest thing his wife can do for him</a>, to PEOPLE Now</p>
"Oh, take the kids and leave for a couple hours." — Jason Biggs, joking about the sexiest thing his wife can do for him, to PEOPLE Now

<p><b>"For me, I&rsquo;m uncomfortable with nudity when it feels like it&rsquo;s not the person&rsquo;s decision to be naked, when it&rsquo;s something that has been put upon them."</b> &mdash; Jessica Chastain, on <a href="http://people.com/movies/jessica-chastain-nudity-hollywood/">nudity in Hollywood</a>, to <i>Vulture</i></p>
"For me, I'm uncomfortable with nudity when it feels like it's not the person's decision to be naked, when it's something that has been put upon them." — Jessica Chastain, on nudity in Hollywood, to Vulture

Don Arnold/WireImage
<p><b>"Gerald lost his ID and he&rsquo;s trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security I&rsquo;m so annoyed."</b> &mdash; Halsey,<a href="http://people.com/music/g-eazy-xxl-magazine-cover-airport-security/">&nbsp;revealing boyfriend G-Eazy used his&nbsp;<i>XXL Magazine&nbsp;</i>cover</a>&nbsp;to get through airport security, on Twitter&nbsp;</p>
"Gerald lost his ID and he's trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security I'm so annoyed." — Halsey, revealing boyfriend G-Eazy used his XXL Magazine cover to get through airport security, on Twitter 

Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock
<p><b>"I'm not like, &lsquo;Okay, I&rsquo;m going to post this at 2:00. I&rsquo;m going to touch up her face.'"</b> &mdash; Chrissy Teigen, <a href="http://people.com/babies/chrissy-teigen-daughter-luna-social-media-posts-not-planned/">saying her social posts aren't "calculated"</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"I'm not like, 'Okay, I'm going to post this at 2:00. I'm going to touch up her face.'" — Chrissy Teigen, saying her social posts aren't "calculated", to PEOPLE

DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages.com
<p><b>"'Gut her.' For the first time, I felt alarmed."</b> &mdash; Megyn Kelly, <a href="http://people.com/politics/megyn-kelly-reiterates-threats-trump-team-after-stormy-daniels-interview/">tweeting a portion from her 2016 book, <i>Settle for More</i>, to prove that Donald Trump's lawyer Michael D. Cohen has a "history of threatening women"</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"'Gut her.' For the first time, I felt alarmed." — Megyn Kelly, tweeting a portion from her 2016 book, Settle for More, to prove that Donald Trump's lawyer Michael D. Cohen has a "history of threatening women", to PEOPLE

Megyn Kelly TODAY/Twitter
<p><b>"You should see our closets, it&rsquo;s so funny. I would say that he likes fashion more than I like fashion. I would say he&rsquo;s changed his haircut in one year more than I&rsquo;ve changed in my whole life."</b> &mdash; Gisele B&uuml;ndchen, on&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/style/gisele-bundchen-tom-brady-has-better-style/">husband Tom Brady</a>, to&nbsp;<i>WSJ Magazine</i></p>
"You should see our closets, it's so funny. I would say that he likes fashion more than I like fashion. I would say he's changed his haircut in one year more than I've changed in my whole life." — Gisele Bündchen, on husband Tom Brady, to WSJ Magazine

<p><b>"I don&rsquo;t get depressed on birthdays. For me it doesn&rsquo;t have that negative connotation in my life. I always feel young at heart."</b> &mdash; Fergie, on&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/style/fergie-on-aging-hair-color-taking-beauty-risks/">embracing her age</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"I don't get depressed on birthdays. For me it doesn't have that negative connotation in my life. I always feel young at heart." — Fergie, on embracing her age, to PEOPLE

Gerardo Mora/Getty
<p><b>"When I realized that I was pregnant, I was like, &lsquo;Oh my God. How am I going to play?'"</b> &mdash; Serena Williams,&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/babies/serena-williams-first-thought-learning-pregnant/">revealing her first thought after learning she was expecting</a>, on&nbsp;<i>Being Serena</i></p>
"When I realized that I was pregnant, I was like, 'Oh my God. How am I going to play?'" — Serena Williams, revealing her first thought after learning she was expecting, on Being Serena

Clive Brunskill/Getty
<p><b>"I have nothing to do with any of that."</b> &mdash; Tyga, <a href="http://people.com/music/tyga-denies-paternity-of-kylie-jenner-daughter-stormi/">denying paternity of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi</a>, on Twitter</p>
"I have nothing to do with any of that." — Tyga, denying paternity of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, on Twitter

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
<p><b>"She was just so ahead of her time. She was an inspiration, she had this appetite for life, and I think I share that with her."</b> &mdash; Mariska Hargitay, <a href="http://people.com/tv/mariska-hargitay-remembers-mom-jayne-mansfield/">speaking about her late mother, Jayne Mansfield</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"She was just so ahead of her time. She was an inspiration, she had this appetite for life, and I think I share that with her." — Mariska Hargitay, speaking about her late mother, Jayne Mansfield, to PEOPLE

Victoria Will
<p><b>"I've spoken to all three of my costars and they have expressed love, support, and excitement."</b> &mdash; Cynthia Nixon, on <a href="http://people.com/politics/cynthia-nixon-sex-and-the-city-costars-support-ny-governor-run/">her<i> Sex and the City</i> costars' reactions to her run for governor of New York</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"I've spoken to all three of my costars and they have expressed love, support, and excitement." — Cynthia Nixon, on her Sex and the City costars' reactions to her run for governor of New York, to PEOPLE

Donna Svennevik/ABC
<p><b>"I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."</b> &mdash; Tyra Banks, <a href="http://people.com/tv/tyra-banks-nose-job/">revealing she had a nose job early in her career</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth." — Tyra Banks, revealing she had a nose job early in her career, to PEOPLE

Christopher Polk/Getty
<p><b>"Y&rsquo;all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would&rsquo;ve been a love bite."</b> &mdash; Sanaa Lathan, <a href="http://people.com/movies/sanaa-lathan-denies-she-bit-beyonce-report-claims-she-did/">denying she bit Beyonc&eacute;</a>, on Twitter</p>
"Y'all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would've been a love bite." — Sanaa Lathan, denying she bit Beyoncé, on Twitter

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
<p><b>&ldquo;Yes, someone had put online that I had fallen off a cliff in New Zealand. Before we got the word out and I could call everybody, yes, my mom. She called and was like, &lsquo;Jeffrey, are you alright? Are you alright?'"</b> &mdash; Jeff Goldblum, on <a href="http://people.com/movies/jeff-goldblum-says-his-mom-thought-he-was-dead-after-google-mistakenly-said-he-was/">his 2009 death hoax</a>, on <i>Watch What Happens Live</i></p>
"Yes, someone had put online that I had fallen off a cliff in New Zealand. Before we got the word out and I could call everybody, yes, my mom. She called and was like, 'Jeffrey, are you alright? Are you alright?'" — Jeff Goldblum, on his 2009 death hoax, on Watch What Happens Live

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p><b>"I'm positive that nothing will go right in life. That lets me off the hook. You never know. It&rsquo;s never what you think and it&rsquo;s never what you dread &ndash; it&rsquo;s always something else that you didn&rsquo;t expect. So you might as well live every day and have as much fun as you can."</b> &mdash; Roseanne Barr, on<a href="http://people.com/tv/roseanne-barr-thought-she-was-going-blind/"> her health scare</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"I'm positive that nothing will go right in life. That lets me off the hook. You never know. It's never what you think and it's never what you dread – it's always something else that you didn't expect. So you might as well live every day and have as much fun as you can." — Roseanne Barr, on her health scare, to PEOPLE

JB Lacroix/WireImage
<p><b>"I need to figure out what the purpose is. Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?"</b> &mdash; Anna Faris, on <a href="http://people.com/movies/anna-faris-on-marriage/">having mixed feelings when it comes to marriage</a>, on <i>Armchair Expert</i></p>
"I need to figure out what the purpose is. Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?" — Anna Faris, on having mixed feelings when it comes to marriage, on Armchair Expert

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
<p><b>"I really want to make sure my children are both very confident in the sense that they know who they are and that they won&rsquo;t be easily swayed by outside opinion."</b> &mdash; Christina Aguilera, on <a href="http://people.com/style/christina-aguilera-wigs-in-the-bedroom-paper-magazine/">her wish for her kids</a>, to <i>Paper Magazine</i></p>
"I really want to make sure my children are both very confident in the sense that they know who they are and that they won't be easily swayed by outside opinion." — Christina Aguilera, on her wish for her kids, to Paper Magazine

Steve Jennings/Getty
<p><b>"It's the Bible. You know, when there are arguments or we&rsquo;re compromising and in ways, it&rsquo;s always like, &lsquo;Well, let&rsquo;s just go back to the Bible.&rsquo; It&rsquo;s the foundation for us. So it&rsquo;s not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together."</b> &mdash; Candace Cameron Bure, on <a href="http://people.com/tv/candace-cameron-bure-jesus-is-the-secret-to-her-marriage/">the secret to her 22-year marriage</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"It's the Bible. You know, when there are arguments or we're compromising and in ways, it's always like, 'Well, let's just go back to the Bible.' It's the foundation for us. So it's not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together." — Candace Cameron Bure, on the secret to her 22-year marriage, to PEOPLE

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Zondervan
<p><b>"When I didn't get the diaper on fast enough and [my son Sonny] peed in my face."</b> &mdash; Whitney Port, on <a href="http://people.com/babies/whitney-port-opens-up-about-adorable-moments-with-baby-sonny-including-the-time-he-peed-on-her/">her last "parenting fail"</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"When I didn't get the diaper on fast enough and [my son Sonny] peed in my face." — Whitney Port, on her last "parenting fail", to PEOPLE

Frazer Harrison/BFC/Getty Images for The British Fashion Council
<p><b>"Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband who keeps me smiling everyday! Here&rsquo;s to many more adventures together ! I love you , JT."</b> &mdash; Reese Witherspoon, <a href="http://people.com/movies/reese-witherspoon-anniversary-post-wonderful-husband-jim-toth/">honoring her husband Jim Toth on their 7-year anniversary</a>, on Instagram</p>
"Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband who keeps me smiling everyday! Here's to many more adventures together ! I love you , JT." — Reese Witherspoon, honoring her husband Jim Toth on their 7-year anniversary, on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p><b>"People know what I look like, I take photos on my own and I don&rsquo;t edit them so people know. Stop trying to lie to people, you know?"</b> &mdash; Camila Mendes, <a href="http://people.com/health/riverdale-camila-mendes-very-insulted-cosmopolitan-philippines-photoshop/">saying she's "very insulted" about being Photoshopped</a>, at PaleyFest&nbsp;</p>
"People know what I look like, I take photos on my own and I don't edit them so people know. Stop trying to lie to people, you know?" — Camila Mendes, saying she's "very insulted" about being Photoshopped, at PaleyFest 

C Flanigan/FilmMagic
<p><b>"Was that a question or statement? Because you&rsquo;re right."</b> &mdash; Cole Sprouse, <a href="http://people.com/tv/riverdale-lili-reinhart-cole-sprouse-tease-dating-rumors/">playing coy when a fan asked if he is dating <i>Riverdale</i> costar Lili Reinhart</a>, at PaleyFest</p>
"Was that a question or statement? Because you're right." — Cole Sprouse, playing coy when a fan asked if he is dating Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart, at PaleyFest

David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock
<p><b>"We like the mad sex, the attitude sex, the passionate sex &mdash; this is what it&rsquo;s for."</b> <i>&mdash; </i>Teyana Taylor, on <a href="http://people.com/music/teyana-taylor-candid-love-life-iman-shumpert-perfect-sex-boring/">her love life with Iman Shumpert</a>, to PEOPLE Now</p>
"We like the mad sex, the attitude sex, the passionate sex — this is what it's for." Teyana Taylor, on her love life with Iman Shumpert, to PEOPLE Now

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p><b>"She came out of the womb acting and it bothered me. I couldn&rsquo;t stand it. Please stop saying, &lsquo;Look at me.&rsquo; And now I can honestly say she&rsquo;s one of my best friends. Kate and I get along very well."</b> &mdash; Oliver Hudson, on <a href="http://people.com/tv/oliver-hudson-now-keeping-touch-estranged-dad-bill-hudson/">sister Kate Hudson</a>, on <i>Larry King Now</i></p>
"She came out of the womb acting and it bothered me. I couldn't stand it. Please stop saying, 'Look at me.' And now I can honestly say she's one of my best friends. Kate and I get along very well." — Oliver Hudson, on sister Kate Hudson, on Larry King Now

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
<p><b>"There was this actress there that&rsquo;s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyonc&eacute; in the face."</b> &mdash; Tiffany Haddish, <a href="http://people.com/movies/tiffany-haddish-beyonce-bit-face/">sharing a tidbit from Queen Bey's party</a>, to <i>GQ</i></p>
"There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face." — Tiffany Haddish, sharing a tidbit from Queen Bey's party, to GQ

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
<p><b>"I'm not surprised that people saw [the story] and went, &lsquo;Oh, that&rsquo;s a bit odd.&rsquo;"</b> &mdash; Claire Foy,&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/tv/claire-foy-responds-the-crown-pay-controversy/">responding to&nbsp;<i>The Crown</i>&nbsp;pay gap controversy</a>, to&nbsp;<i>Entertainment Weekly</i></p>
"I'm not surprised that people saw [the story] and went, 'Oh, that's a bit odd.'" — Claire Foy, responding to The Crown pay gap controversy, to Entertainment Weekly

David Fisher/Shutterstock
<p><b>"I [love] that all of my 5 kiddos that range in age from 1 to 11 genuinely love each other&rsquo;s company and play so well together."</b> &mdash; Tori Spelling,&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/babies/tori-spelling-5-kids-genuinely-love-each-other/">gushing about her kids</a>, on Instagram</p>
"I [love] that all of my 5 kiddos that range in age from 1 to 11 genuinely love each other's company and play so well together." — Tori Spelling, gushing about her kids, on Instagram

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
<p><b>"Dude stole my look!!"</b> &mdash; Gal Gadot, <a href="http://people.com/movies/gal-gadot-teases-ryan-reynolds-copying-wonder-woman-pose/">poking fun at Ryan Reynolds for copying her <i>Wonder Woman</i> pose</a>, on Twitter</p>
"Dude stole my look!!" — Gal Gadot, poking fun at Ryan Reynolds for copying her Wonder Woman pose, on Twitter

20th Century Fox; Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p><b>"I understand how much trouble you go to to be at my shows, what it entails, the planning, the schedules, etc. I am very very sorry, and I&rsquo;m very grateful for your understanding."</b> &mdash; Pink, <a href="http://people.com/music/pink-postpones-detroit-concert-recover-from-flu/">postponing a concert as she recovers from the flu</a>, on Twitter</p>
"I understand how much trouble you go to to be at my shows, what it entails, the planning, the schedules, etc. I am very very sorry, and I'm very grateful for your understanding." — Pink, postponing a concert as she recovers from the flu, on Twitter

Steve Granitz/Getty
<p><b>"I hope North remembers this forever."</b> &mdash; Kim Kardashian West, on <a href="http://people.com/tv/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-north-march-for-our-lives/">attending March for Our Lives with husband Kanye and their daughter</a>, on Twitter</p>
"I hope North remembers this forever." — Kim Kardashian West, on attending March for Our Lives with husband Kanye and their daughter, on Twitter

<p><b>"He just was in a bad place. Maybe he&rsquo;s in a better place, but then he was in a very &hellip; it was rough."</b> &mdash; Bill Hader, <a href="http://people.com/tv/justin-bieber-worst-behaved-snl-host-bill-hader/">revealing Justin Bieber was the "worst-behaved" host of <i>Saturday Night Live</i></a>, on <i>Watch What Happens Live</i></p>
"He just was in a bad place. Maybe he's in a better place, but then he was in a very … it was rough." — Bill Hader, revealing Justin Bieber was the "worst-behaved" host of Saturday Night Live, on Watch What Happens Live

Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty
<p><b>"It&rsquo;s a very personal thing. You don&rsquo;t want to push your advice on someone, but I kept saying, &lsquo;I wonder if she should have a second opinion?&rsquo; I know you love your doctor and they sound great, but for just comparison."</b> &mdash; Padma Lakshmi, <a href="http://people.com/health/padma-lakshmi-helped-lena-dunham-find-hysterectomy-doctor/">revealing she recommended the doctor who performed Lena Dunham's hysterectomy</a>, to PEOPLE Now</p>
"It's a very personal thing. You don't want to push your advice on someone, but I kept saying, 'I wonder if she should have a second opinion?' I know you love your doctor and they sound great, but for just comparison." — Padma Lakshmi, revealing she recommended the doctor who performed Lena Dunham's hysterectomy, to PEOPLE Now

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
<p><b>"I guess it's kind of flattering that people care."</b> &mdash; Scott Disick, on <a href="http://people.com/tv/scott-disick-says-its-flattering-people-care-about-his-love-life-amid-sofia-richie-romance/">people's fascination with his and Sofia Richie's relationship</a>, to PEOPLE</p>
"I guess it's kind of flattering that people care." — Scott Disick, on people's fascination with his and Sofia Richie's relationship, to PEOPLE

Scott Disick/Instagram
<p><b>"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship."</b> &mdash; Taylor Swift, <a href="http://people.com/music/taylor-swift-supports-parkland-students-march-for-our-lives/">pledging her support for gun reform</a>, on Instagram</p>
"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship." — Taylor Swift, pledging her support for gun reform, on Instagram

<p><b>"I do love UCLA, but at the moment I&rsquo;m taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I&rsquo;ve been so busy."</b> &mdash; Ariel Winter, <a href="http://people.com/tv/ariel-winter-taking-break-college/">revealing she's taking a break from college</a>, to <i>Entertainment Tonight</i></p>
"I do love UCLA, but at the moment I'm taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I've been so busy." — Ariel Winter, revealing she's taking a break from college, to Entertainment Tonight

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
