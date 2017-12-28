Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Drew Barrymore, Julianne Hough & More

Drew Barrymore opens up about motherhood. Plus, Julianne Hough and more

"I don't think I would have ever known that I could be this content, this whole, without being in a romantic relationship."

— Drew Barrymore, on how her kids have turned her into "an overstuffed piñata" of emotion, to InStyle

"I did a film where I basically was told I was fat every day, yet I was the skinniest I'd ever been."

— Julianne Hough, on experiencing body-shaming comments, to Redbook

"[It's] been a journey that hasn't been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all."

— Solange Knowles, sharing she is battling an autonomic disorder, on Instagram

"A really sweet Mama came up [to me] tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to f— up in public. We cried together. It's so hard."

— Pink, telling moms to "give ourselves and each other a break," on Twitter

"At the time, I thought, 'This is it,' and I never would've brought her into it had I not thought that."

— Emily Maynard Johnson, admitting she regrets daughter Ricki's appearance on The Bachelorette, to PEOPLE

"It's a sad look that there's no [women of color] in this pic of us promoting our female [led] films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling."

— Jessica Chastain, on appearing in an all-white actress photoshoot, on Twitter

"When I was 16, I had a lot of anger in me. You need to find a place for it and for guitars, whether it is with a drum machine – I don't care. The moment something becomes preserved, it is f—ing over. You might as well put it in formaldehyde."

— Bono, on the lack of rage in today's music, to Rolling Stone

"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did. I love you times infinity."

— Billie Lourd, honoring mom Carrie Fisher one year after her death, on Instagram

"All I wanted was to make [a] good movie. I got more than that — [writer-director Rian Johnson] made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill."

— Mark Hamill, revealing he "regrets" airing his The Last Jedi concerns in public, on Twitter

"She's done an absolutely amazing job, she's getting in there and it's the family that I suppose she's never had."

— Prince Harry, on fiancée Meghan Markle's first royal Christmas, on Radio 4's Today program

"I feel like there’s a chance for change and that’s exciting I’m going to be a part of it. I felt a difference even on the set I am working on now. It’s different. Everyone’s more professional. It’s pretty cool."

— Michelle Williams, on what has changed since Hollywood's sexual assault scandals, to PEOPLE

"I assumed I wouldn’t live very long and that I would die lonely and an addict of some sort. I didn’t think if I did live this long, that I would be vibrant and healthy and still working. I’m grateful."

— Jane Fonda, revealing that she never thought she'd live to 30, to PEOPLE 

"It wasn't like this long-lost s— in the movies where you run towards one another. 'Oh my God, dad, where have you been?' And I didn't expect him to sweep me up in his arms and go, 'Oh my God, what have I done.' It wasn't like that."

— Erika Girardi, on meeting her estranged father at age 25, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning. I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that’s where it’s gonna be for a bit."

— Lin-Manuel Miranda, revealing his grandma died, on Twitter

"Fear is a monster. This is the fear that keeps the secret alive, this is the fear that keeps this whole thing going."

— Corey Feldman, on why he thinks his peers haven't support his abuse claims, to PEOPLE

"The first thing that went through my mind was sitting across from Michelle [Obama], how thankful I was that she had been my partner through that whole process."

— Barack Obama, on his feelings as Donald Trump took office, on Radio 4's Today program

"I fell in love with two women, and I didn't know I was capable of that. I've never been in that situation, and it was really hard. And they were two very different women, and that’s what made it even harder."

— Arie Luyendyk Jr., on his experience as the new Bachelor, to PEOPLE

"I was just trying to keep up with myself. All businesses, every company, makes little mistakes here and there. Growing it in front of so many people all of a sudden was kind of hard."

— Kylie Jenner, on growing her empire in the spotlight, to Love Magazine

"I'm not going to be polishing my shotgun or anything, but yeah."

— Aaron Paul, on being a future protective dad, at a The Path panel 

kendall jenner pepsi ad
"As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I've had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018."

— Kendall Jenner, announcing she's quitting her app, in a message on KendallJ.com

"@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies…He's verrry handsome though."

— Blake Lively, trolling husband Ryan Reynolds and his baking attempt, on Instagram

"I would like to have more Oscars than anybody. Meryl Streep must feel pretty good, you know?"

— Val Kilmer, on his film career aspirations, to The Hollywood Reporter

"When you have someone that is your best friend, your family, your lover, your homie and all in one, it's like, 'Wow.' You don’t have to think about it, it doesn’t take much effort, you know what I mean? It's just that support and it feels really beautiful."

— Becky G, on boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, to E! News

