Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Demi Lovato, Katie Holmes & More

Demi Lovato reveals she makes the first move. Plus, Katie Holmes and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 30

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"I’m normally the first one to make the move. I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram."

— Demi Lovato, revealing she's not afraid to make the first move, to InStyle

2 of 30

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

"It used to be about fitting into my jeans, and I’m so sick of that. Now I think of it more as a health decision."

— Katie Holmes, on her eating habits, to Women's Health

3 of 30

ABC

"It was worth risking getting hurt again to see where it could go. We’ve had a lot of conversations about it, and I know he won’t change his mind again."

— Lauren Burnham, defending Bachelor (and now-fiancé) Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s change of heart, to PEOPLE

4 of 30

Neilson Barnard/Getty

"It's very challenging and it really requires basically a SEAL team, six-member, to come bust me out of his room come 8:00."

— Jenny Mollen, on how she and husband Jason Biggs try to get son Sid to sleep, to Parents

5 of 30

David Livingston/Getty

"It’s interesting. It’s a little out of my comfort zone to just pick people apart, but you have to. It’s what you signed up for."

— Luke Bryan, on dishing out tough criticism as an American Idol judge, on Good Morning America

6 of 30

Chris Harrison's Bachelor blog Credit: ABC

"If you’re going to go through this level of pain, it had better be worth it. At this point we really want what is best for them."

— Chris Harrison, reflecting on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s dramatic Bachelor finale, in his blog for Entertainment Weekly

7 of 30

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post/Getty

"I was crying, but it made me feel so good, so real, and I’d never, ever felt that."

— Gus Kenworthy, sharing his coming out story, to PEOPLE

8 of 30

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes of our shared LGBTQ movement. You are my teachers."

— RuPaul, apologizing for saying trans women who have begun physically transitioning should be able to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race in an interview, on Twitter

9 of 30

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty

"You know what? The thing is, I mean, no one wants to be a called the c-word. Especially by an A-list celebrity on national television. I was such a huge fan of hers and it just, it bummed me out."

— Lala Kent, speaking out after Jennifer Lawrence jokingly called her the c-word, on Reality Checked with Amy Phillips

10 of 30

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"I didn’t know if I was ready to come out publicly."

— Sara Ramirez, on keeping her sexuality under wraps while playing a bisexual character on Grey's Anatomy, to PEOPLE

11 of 30

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know. And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock."

— Khloé Kardashian, on being "in shock" when she found out she was having a girl, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

12 of 30

Youtube

"I feel so incredibly humbled and beyond grateful that you have allowed me to do this work. And to now be rewarded for that, it just blows my mind."

— Solange Knowles, accepting the 2018 artist of the year award from the Harvard Foundation, at the event

13 of 30

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty. Inset: George Pimentel/WireImage

"Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must."

— Emma Watson, poking fun at her misspelled Time's Up tattoo, on Twitter

14 of 30

Ron Galella/WireImage

"Well, in truth it wasn't so much a proposal as a ‘we’re in love, we’re both married, what the f— do we do about it?'"

— Andrew Lloyd Webber, on his love affair with Sarah Brightman, in his memoir, Unmasked

15 of 30

Twitter

"Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?"

— Jennifer Garner, jokingly revealing what she was thinking about at her viral Oscars moment, on Instagram Story

16 of 30

Adam Rippon/Twitter

"I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is @ShawnMendes."

— Adam Rippon, on finally meeting his crush, Shawn Mendes, on Twitter

17 of 30

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"He's a lovely kid, I mean really he’s a kid and he’s a charmer. Hugely talented. I said to him tonight in the words of Arnold [Schwarzenegger], ‘You’ll be back.’ This is probably it for me. He’s got years."

— Gary Oldman, on fellow Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, to the press room after his Academy Award win

18 of 30

Kevork Djansezian/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty

"Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means!"

— Tiffany Haddish, on meeting Brad Pitt at the 2018 Academy Awards, to Kelly Ripa

19 of 30

Noam Galai/WireImage; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

"It's clear that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I've been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump."

— Chelsea Clinton, admitting she and Ivanka Trump have "not spoken … in a long time," on The Late Show

20 of 30

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

"… I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am."

— Lee Pace, revealing he's "a member of the queer community" after declining to label his sexuality, on Twitter 

21 of 30

 

"I started to cry backstage when I was telling [the Black Panther cast not only] how much the film meant to me as a woman, but how much it meant to me as a mother."

— Sandra Bullock, on the emotional impact of Black Panther as the mother to a black son, to Access Hollywood

22 of 30

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel."

— Miranda Lambert, opening up about pouring her emotions into her music, during her concert in Tennessee 

23 of 30

Diane Bondareff/Invision for Clorox/AP

"There will be a bit of an exploration of marriage with regards to Randall and Beth going through times that aren’t all sunshine and rainbows."

— Sterling K. Brown, offering up details about season 3 of This Is Us, to PEOPLE

24 of 30

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

"I kind of didn’t dare to dream of things like this because I didn’t want to be disappointed."

— Allison Janney, admitting she had given up on her dream of winning an Oscar, to reporters in the Oscars press room

25 of 30

Rich Fury/Getty

"Men screwed up so badly, women started dating fish."

— Jimmy Kimmel, poking fun at Guillermo del Toro's film, The Shape of Water, at the Oscars

26 of 30

Lou Rocco/ABC

“I can’t think of a day that’s gone by that someone hasn’t said and they still say to me ‘I’m praying for you.’ To know that people from all walks of life and all faiths are lifting you up, it’s the most remarkable feeling you can have."

— Robin Roberts, reflecting on her health battle five years after returning to GMA following her cancer diagnosis, to PEOPLE

27 of 30

David Fisher/Shutterstock

"Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé."

— Tiffany Haddish, responding to Beyoncé's verse on a new track that might be addressing the Girls Trip star, on Twitter

28 of 30

Charles Sykes/Bravo

"I don’t always turn into this masculine alter ego that like jumps into shark-ridden waters just to make my friends laugh. It’s not every time, I think it might be rum. The only time I drink rum is on vacation."

— Jennifer Lawrence, revealing she has a drunken alter ego named Gail, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

29 of 30

Neilson Barnard/Getty

“I was the poster child of ‘I’m brave and I love who I am and I’m here,' And [now] I was the opposite. I was crumbling in my bed, like, ‘I want to stay here and get through."

— Meghan Trainor, opening up about experiencing a "deep hole of depression and anxiety" after health woes threatened her career, to The Sun

30 of 30

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

"Missing being a girlfriend on tour w this country boy."

— Gwen Stefani, sharing a cute couple selfie with Blake Shelton, who is currently on tour, on Instagram Story

See Also

More

More