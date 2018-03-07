Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Demi Lovato, Katie Holmes & More
Demi Lovato reveals she makes the first move. Plus, Katie Holmes and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"I’m normally the first one to make the move. I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram."
— Demi Lovato, revealing she's not afraid to make the first move, to InStyle
"It used to be about fitting into my jeans, and I’m so sick of that. Now I think of it more as a health decision."
— Katie Holmes, on her eating habits, to Women's Health
"It was worth risking getting hurt again to see where it could go. We’ve had a lot of conversations about it, and I know he won’t change his mind again."
— Lauren Burnham, defending Bachelor (and now-fiancé) Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s change of heart, to PEOPLE
"It's very challenging and it really requires basically a SEAL team, six-member, to come bust me out of his room come 8:00."
— Jenny Mollen, on how she and husband Jason Biggs try to get son Sid to sleep, to Parents
"It’s interesting. It’s a little out of my comfort zone to just pick people apart, but you have to. It’s what you signed up for."
— Luke Bryan, on dishing out tough criticism as an American Idol judge, on Good Morning America
"If you’re going to go through this level of pain, it had better be worth it. At this point we really want what is best for them."
— Chris Harrison, reflecting on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s dramatic Bachelor finale, in his blog for Entertainment Weekly
"I was crying, but it made me feel so good, so real, and I’d never, ever felt that."
— Gus Kenworthy, sharing his coming out story, to PEOPLE
"I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes of our shared LGBTQ movement. You are my teachers."
— RuPaul, apologizing for saying trans women who have begun physically transitioning should be able to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race in an interview, on Twitter
"You know what? The thing is, I mean, no one wants to be a called the c-word. Especially by an A-list celebrity on national television. I was such a huge fan of hers and it just, it bummed me out."
— Lala Kent, speaking out after Jennifer Lawrence jokingly called her the c-word, on Reality Checked with Amy Phillips
"I didn’t know if I was ready to come out publicly."
— Sara Ramirez, on keeping her sexuality under wraps while playing a bisexual character on Grey's Anatomy, to PEOPLE
"When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know. And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock."
— Khloé Kardashian, on being "in shock" when she found out she was having a girl, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
"I feel so incredibly humbled and beyond grateful that you have allowed me to do this work. And to now be rewarded for that, it just blows my mind."
— Solange Knowles, accepting the 2018 artist of the year award from the Harvard Foundation, at the event
"Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must."
— Emma Watson, poking fun at her misspelled Time's Up tattoo, on Twitter
"Well, in truth it wasn't so much a proposal as a ‘we’re in love, we’re both married, what the f— do we do about it?'"
— Andrew Lloyd Webber, on his love affair with Sarah Brightman, in his memoir, Unmasked
"Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?"
— Jennifer Garner, jokingly revealing what she was thinking about at her viral Oscars moment, on Instagram Story
"I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is @ShawnMendes."
— Adam Rippon, on finally meeting his crush, Shawn Mendes, on Twitter
"He's a lovely kid, I mean really he’s a kid and he’s a charmer. Hugely talented. I said to him tonight in the words of Arnold [Schwarzenegger], ‘You’ll be back.’ This is probably it for me. He’s got years."
— Gary Oldman, on fellow Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, to the press room after his Academy Award win
"Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means!"
— Tiffany Haddish, on meeting Brad Pitt at the 2018 Academy Awards, to Kelly Ripa
"It's clear that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I've been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump."
— Chelsea Clinton, admitting she and Ivanka Trump have "not spoken … in a long time," on The Late Show
"… I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am."
— Lee Pace, revealing he's "a member of the queer community" after declining to label his sexuality, on Twitter
"I started to cry backstage when I was telling [the Black Panther cast not only] how much the film meant to me as a woman, but how much it meant to me as a mother."
— Sandra Bullock, on the emotional impact of Black Panther as the mother to a black son, to Access Hollywood
"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel."
— Miranda Lambert, opening up about pouring her emotions into her music, during her concert in Tennessee
"There will be a bit of an exploration of marriage with regards to Randall and Beth going through times that aren’t all sunshine and rainbows."
— Sterling K. Brown, offering up details about season 3 of This Is Us, to PEOPLE
"I kind of didn’t dare to dream of things like this because I didn’t want to be disappointed."
— Allison Janney, admitting she had given up on her dream of winning an Oscar, to reporters in the Oscars press room
"Men screwed up so badly, women started dating fish."
— Jimmy Kimmel, poking fun at Guillermo del Toro's film, The Shape of Water, at the Oscars
“I can’t think of a day that’s gone by that someone hasn’t said and they still say to me ‘I’m praying for you.’ To know that people from all walks of life and all faiths are lifting you up, it’s the most remarkable feeling you can have."
— Robin Roberts, reflecting on her health battle five years after returning to GMA following her cancer diagnosis, to PEOPLE
"Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé."
— Tiffany Haddish, responding to Beyoncé's verse on a new track that might be addressing the Girls Trip star, on Twitter
"I don’t always turn into this masculine alter ego that like jumps into shark-ridden waters just to make my friends laugh. It’s not every time, I think it might be rum. The only time I drink rum is on vacation."
— Jennifer Lawrence, revealing she has a drunken alter ego named Gail, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“I was the poster child of ‘I’m brave and I love who I am and I’m here,' And [now] I was the opposite. I was crumbling in my bed, like, ‘I want to stay here and get through."
— Meghan Trainor, opening up about experiencing a "deep hole of depression and anxiety" after health woes threatened her career, to The Sun
"Missing being a girlfriend on tour w this country boy."
— Gwen Stefani, sharing a cute couple selfie with Blake Shelton, who is currently on tour, on Instagram Story
