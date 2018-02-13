Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Dakota Johnson, Tiffany Haddish & More
Dakota Johnson on how unsexy filming sex scenes really is. Plus, Tiffany Haddish and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"It's super not glamorous. It's really unsexy."
— Dakota Johnson, on filming sex scenes for Fifty Shades Freed, to Marie Claire
"Beyoncé came walking up like…'Biitttchhh!' But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, 'Get your hands off my man’s chest.'"
— Tiffany Haddish, revealing Beyoncé stepped in when an actress got too close to JAY-Z at a party, to TV One's UNCENSORED
"Sometimes I just have to jump two feet into a cold pool and go, 'OK, I believe in myself enough, I know I work hard. I know I can always bet on myself.'"
— Reese Witherspoon, on how she combats fear and doubt, to Marie Claire
"Burgers, fries, maybe some Hawaiian pizza."
— Chloe Kim, on what she wants to chow down following her Olympic gold medal win, to PEOPLE
"I don’t get it. It’s a catfight of one from where I see it."
— Andy Cohen, defending Sarah Jessica Parker amid drama with Kim Cattrall, to Extra
"That was definitely a liberating stage. I had nothing to hide behind. I had my hair short for a very long time after that."
— Lupita Nyong'o, on shaving her head as a teenager, to Allure
"Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories."
— Rachel Weisz, on not wanting a female James Bond, to The Telegraph
"I hope that we can one day get to a point where everyone realizes that women do not have to be modest to be respected."
— Aly Raisman, posing nude for Sports Illustrated, to SI Swim
"Oh my God, are you kidding? I'd love to get that gang back together."
— John Krasinski, confirming he's down for The Office reboot, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I don't smoke and I don’t drink anymore and I don’t go out in the sun and I don’t eat and I don’t love anybody."
— John Mayer, revealing his skincare secret, on his Instagram Story
"When you're least looking for it, that's when it finds you, and it actually did."
— Jordin Sparks, on meeting her husband Dana Isaiah, to PEOPLE
"It's a very new thing in my life, and I feel like a grandmother who's learned how to use the microwave."
— Natalie Portman, on how Reese Witherspoon taught her how to use social media, to Entertainment Tonight
"Swallowing my values was not an option. What happened to me was unfair."
— Catt Sadler, opening up about her departure from E! and the pay gap between her and former co-worker Jason Kennedy, in an essay for Coveteur
"The interesting thing is that my two girls have completely different aesthetics. One of them is going to want to wear them, the other is not, and they'll figure it out and they can do with them what they want."
— Brooke Shields, revealing that she saved her original Calvin Klein jeans for her daughters, to PEOPLE
"It's me in my rawest form, doing something great for my body, pushing myself as hard as I can, and it feels so good."
— Shay Mitchell, on feeling her best when working out, to Shape
"She thinks that she's pretty much going to be the mama, so I’m all for it."
— Coco Rocha, on how daughter Ioni is preparing to be a big sister, to PEOPLE
"I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit [your] 'beauty' expectation, shouldn't have to."
— Gigi Hadid, slamming those who comment on her weight, on Twitter
"She wanted ten after this, and now couple insane, crying up-all-night [experiences], we've gone down to five."
— Spencer Pratt, on how many kids he and wife Heidi want, to PEOPLE
"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend."
— Kim Cattrall, responding to Sarah Jessica Parker's comments following the death of her brother, on Instagram
"Wish I could ice skate but I don't want to die."
— Leslie Jones, sharing her colorful Olympic commentary, on Twitter
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social