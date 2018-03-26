Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Claire Foy, Tori Spelling & More
"I'm not surprised that people saw [the story] and went, ‘Oh, that’s a bit odd.’"
— Claire Foy, responding to The Crown pay gap controversy, to Entertainment Weekly
"I [love] that all of my 5 kiddos that range in age from 1 to 11 genuinely love each other’s company and play so well together."
— Tori Spelling, gushing about her kids, on Instagram
"Dude stole my look!!"
— Gal Gadot, poking fun at Ryan Reynolds for copying her Wonder Woman pose, on Twitter
"I understand how much trouble you go to to be at my shows, what it entails, the planning, the schedules, etc. I am very very sorry, and I’m very grateful for your understanding."
— Pink, postponing a concert as she recovers from the flu, on Twitter
"I hope North remembers this forever."
— Kim Kardashian West, on attending March for Our Lives with husband Kanye and their daughter, on Twitter
"He just was in a bad place. Maybe he’s in a better place, but then he was in a very … it was rough."
— Bill Hader, revealing Justin Bieber was the "worst-behaved" host of Saturday Night Live, on Watch What Happens Live
"It’s a very personal thing. You don’t want to push your advice on someone, but I kept saying, ‘I wonder if she should have a second opinion?’ I know you love your doctor and they sound great, but for just comparison."
— Padma Lakshmi, revealing she recommended the doctor who performed Lena Dunham's hysterectomy, to PEOPLE Now
"I guess it's kind of flattering that people care."
— Scott Disick, on people's fascination with his and Sofia Richie's relationship, to PEOPLE
"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship."
— Taylor Swift, pledging her support for gun reform, on Instagram
"I do love UCLA, but at the moment I’m taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I’ve been so busy."
— Ariel Winter, revealing she's taking a break from college, to Entertainment Tonight