Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Christina Aguilera, Serena Williams & More

Mila Kunis on the difference between raising a son and daughter. Plus, Amber Rose and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 50

Emma McIntyre/AMA2017/Getty

"It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine."

— Christina Aguilera, opening up about an ex who turned out to be gay, on RuPaul's Drag Race's after show, Untucked

2 of 50

Clive Brunskill/Getty

"4 months ago I could not walk to my mailbox… but I will keep going forward and I’ll get there."

— Serena Williams, staying positive after tennis defeat, on Instagram

3 of 50

Roy Rochlin/Getty

"At the end of the day, what I would hope comes out of this is that we as a society … educate ourselves about what consent is — what it looks like, what it feels like, what it sounds like. I think there are both men and women who are still trying to figure it out."

— Lena Waithe, reflecting on the sexual assault allegations against Aziz Ansari, to Vanity Fair

4 of 50

ABC

"It was very strange having my mother watching me get murdered."

— Portia de Rossi, revealing the weirdest moment on the set of Scandal, to PEOPLE

5 of 50

Angela Weiss/Getty

"It’s not one man's job to tell another man what he can do to his back."

— Matt Damon, breaking his silence on Ben Affleck's giant phoenix tattoo, on The Daily Show

6 of 50

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

"The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it’s so much more effective if it’s young people."

— George Clooney, addressing the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas who are standing up for gun safety, in a letter published by The Guardian

7 of 50

JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

"Don't run for president."

— Donald Trump, on the advice he'd give his younger self, at a "Generation Next" White House forum

8 of 50

Neilson Barnard/Getty

"I knew people who had suffered from anxiety and found it kind of hard to understand, but then when it hits you, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, what is this? This is crazy.’"

— Shawn Mendes, opening up about his secret battle with anxiety, to Beats 1's Zane Lowe

9 of 50

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

"If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up. We are growing up now and it’s cool."

— Jordyn Woods, on how her and BFF Kylie Jenner's friendship has changed since Stormi's debut, to PEOPLE

10 of 50

Courtesy Good American

"Being pregnant has always been a dream of mine. Even though nine months feels like a lifetime while I’m awaiting the arrival of my baby girl, it’s really a blink in the grand scheme of life."

— Khloé Kardashian, on her daughter on the way, on her website

11 of 50

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Girls are just on it and boys are like, ‘Dum da-dum da-dum da-dum.’ They’re more like little linebackers going through life, and like … Neanderthal-ish."

— Mila Kunis, on the "huge difference" between raising a son and daughter, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

12 of 50

Leon Bennett/WireImage

"Liking a certain type of music will not make you 'pick' your sexuality you dumb f—."

— Amber Rose, hitting back at critics who called her son "gay" for liking Taylor Swift, on her Instagram Story

13 of 50

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

"I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is."

— Liam Payne, admitting to having "struggles" with girlfriend Cheryl, to ES Magazine

14 of 50

 

"Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life."

— Queen Latifah, announcing her mother has died, in a statement to PEOPLE

15 of 50

Emma McIntyre/Getty

"For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands?"

— Sarah Hyland, addressing her health struggles and frustrations with medical professionals, on Twitter

16 of 50

 

"I think the most hurtful [thing is] when people look at you and they’re like, ‘Oh, [you’re] dressing a certain way. You have to be covered up or else you’re a slut of some sort,’ or whatever they want to call you. Whatever demeaning term they think fits you best."

— Bella Thorne, opening up about facing criticism for the way she dresses, to Entertainment Tonight

17 of 50

Rich Fury/Getty

"I miss the grumpy, coffee-sipping person that he was. One time my dad goes, ‘I hate that guy.’ I go, ‘You don’t even know him.’ He goes, ‘I don’t need to know someone to hate them, Louie.’ Thank God for my dad — I’m still doing the humor."

— Louie Anderson, on his late father, to PEOPLE

18 of 50

Anna Faris/Twitter

“It wasn’t gross or weird. We planned it. It was warm and sticky and I felt like, ‘Geez, this is weird. Am I doing it right?’"

— Macaulay Culkin, on losing his virginity at age 15, on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast

19 of 50

Hilary Swank/Instagram

“They had given him a short time to live if he didn’t get one and thankfully he got one and he’s alive and thriving and well. I took three years off to be with him and help him through that life journey.”

— Hilary Swank, opening up about her father's lung transplant, on The Late Show

20 of 50

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"… Going out the gates in the limo and seeing the streets lined up on both sides all the way to the cemetery. You’d see glimpses, you’d see people crying, hysterical, fainting, and that’s how impactful it was and still to this day."

— Priscilla Presley, recalling the day of Elvis' funeral, on Today

21 of 50

Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

"Having them around … I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun."

— Blake Shelton, on Gwen Stefani's kids, to Today

22 of 50

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Motherhood has helped me figure out how to consolidate and just get things done as quick as possible."

— Kim Kardashian West, on how it takes her 10 minutes to do her own makeup, to Glamour

23 of 50

Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News

"There was no planning what I wore, and it was like, okay, I am just going to put on the most outrageous thing. I think as a mother you hold back from that out of fear of embarrassing your kids and out of respect for them."

— Britney Spears, on how her style has evolved, to Vogue

24 of 50

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

"The public will not be made to choose sides. There are no sides, there is just us. Two people who loved each other in marriage and will continue to love each other for the rest of our lives."

— Logic, opening about his split from wife Jessica Andrea, on Twitter

25 of 50

Jim Spellman/WireImage

"From my observation, the relationships that last the longest are the relationships where you have fun. You are going to have your ups and your downs, but find time to have fun."

— Tiffany Haddish, offering her advice to newlyweds Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard, at their wedding

26 of 50

David Livingston/Getty

"I'm a tough cookie. But it's one of those things that attempts to break your spirit."

— Chrissy Metz, on enduring painful physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her stepfather, to PEOPLE

27 of 50

Adrienne Bailon
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"When you get in a group that young, you're still figuring out who you are. And then you find out who you are, and you have your own goals and your own dreams and your own aspirations. I think it's dope that they're supporting one another to go follow those dreams."

— Adrienne Houghton, on why she thinks Fifth Harmony went on hiatus, on E!'s Daily Pop

28 of 50

Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

"Sometimes I’m bloated, I’m on an I.V., I’m sick, I’m on medicine, and I’m backstage, terrified that I’m going to bleed through my clothes in the middle of my show. That’s the reality of it."

— Halsey, on how she struggles with her endometriosis on tour, at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 9th annual Blossom Ball

29 of 50

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

"It took my focus off myself, which is always good for an actor because actors are so self-involved. And I’ve learned more patience. Hopefully!"

— Dennis Quaid, on how fatherhood changed everything for him, to PEOPLE

30 of 50

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

"It was something I really enjoyed. I felt very much in my body and I loved having another kind of strength."

— Alicia Vikander, on taking on strength training to prep her body for Tomb Raider, to Glamour UK

31 of 50

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone."

— Selena Gomez, clapping back at body shamers, on Instagram

32 of 50

Jim Spellman/WireImage

"It gave me this intense responsibility that I said I want to fulfill to be Sheila and then there was like no excuses."

— Drew Barrymore, on why she lost 20 lbs. for her role in Santa Clarita Diet, on Today

33 of 50

J. Merritt/Getty

"I don't do a lot of acting right now, so when I do I look for what’s going to have the best ROI (return on investment) in terms of time and impact."

— Gwyneth Paltrow, on her decision to act less, at the Sun Valley Film Festival

34 of 50

ABC

"I'm trying to support them the best I can even though those aren't my natural sports."

— Tom Brady, on his sons' interest in hockey and soccer, to PEOPLE

35 of 50

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

"Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him."

—Vivica A. Fox, on her sex life with former beau 50 Cent, in her book Every Day, I'm Hustling

36 of 50

Eric Liebowitz/Getty

"I watched an actual interview where Ben, the kid that was involved, said that he was cool with everything. I gotta back Katy on that. She’s in there working hard and making fun TV."

— Luke Bryan, defending Katy Perry's American Idol kiss, on The Morning Show

37 of 50

Roy Rochlin/Getty

"I was given chances I just don't see for most of New York’s kids today. Our leaders are letting us down."

— Cynthia Nixon, announcing she's running for governor of New York, in a video

38 of 50

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"Nothing to hide and everything to protect."

— Keith Urban, on his and wife Nicole Kidman's mantra, at a SXSW panel

39 of 50

 

"They're not woke, they’re scared."

— Cardi B, calling the bluff of male supporters of the #MeToo movement, to Cosmopolitan

40 of 50

Photographer Group/Splash News

"Up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt. Please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying."

— Chrissy Teigen, on her pregnancy curves, on Twitter

41 of 50

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

"I just don't need to use social media as therapy and tell everyone, 'Today I f—-ed up as a mom.' It’s none of your damn business."

— Jessica Alba, on why she doesn't air her "dirty laundry" online, to Redbook

42 of 50

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

"I wasn't very secure with myself until recently."

— Bella Hadid, getting candid about her self-confidence, to Cosmopolitan

43 of 50

Jim Spellman/WireImage

"I guess I looked at that as the most ultimate backward compliment — just the idea that anybody would think that I groove in a universe where I get to hang out with JAY-Z or Beyoncé or all that. To me it was like, ‘People think I’m cool enough to go to places where any of this would happen?’ It was so funny to me."

— Rachael Ray, responding to being mistaken for "Becky with the good hair" on Beyoncé's Lemonade, to Yahoo! Music

44 of 50

NeNe Leakes/Instagram

"Do I believe Kim is a racist? Some of the things she has said would definitely make you go, ‘Hmmm.'"

— NeNe Leakes, on Kim Zolciak-Biermann while reflecting on roach gate, on the Real Housewives of Atlanta

45 of 50

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"It's very hard to keep doing what you’re doing when you feel like it's the antithesis of your purpose on this planet."

— Shia LaBeouf, speaking out about starring in the Transformers franchise, to Esquire

46 of 50

Alfonso Bresciani/ABC/Getty

"Oh, you don’t have to be sorry. I love her as a songwriter as well."

— Katy Perry, responding to a contestant who apologized for loving Taylor Swift, on American Idol

47 of 50

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"Once Charlize Theron came and pitched me a show and I let out a big yawn in the middle. She goes, 'You are the first man to yawn in my face, I think, since I was a little girl.' "

— Andy Cohen, recalling his awkward encounter with the actress, on the Thrive Global Podcast

48 of 50

Courtesy Wendy Williams Show

"I love doing the show, but I love me more. So I'm going to take care of me, so I can be there for them."

— Wendy Williams, opening up about her battle with Graves' disease, to PEOPLE

49 of 50

Splash

"Debbie was really indescribable … She always was entertaining and singing and dancing and she was running off and doing a one woman show 300 days of the year. It was just crazy."

— Debra Messing, remembering her late Will & Grace costar Debbie Reynolds, at a PaleyFest panel

50 of 50

Nicola Gell/Getty

"Don't believe everything you read."

— Karlie Kloss, addressing her current relationship status with Taylor Swift, to the New York Times

See Also

More

More