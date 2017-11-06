Celeb Quotes of the Day: Chrissy Teigen, Blake Shelton & More

Celeb Quotes

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"That's my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life."

— Chrissy Teigen, on hoping to add more kids to her and husband John Legend's growing brood, to E! News

J. Merritt/WireImage

"I acted for a long time and, you know, I'm 56. I'm not the guy that gets the girl anymore."

— George Clooney, admitting that acting isn't a priority for him, to The Sunday Times

Courtesy Macy's

"When you're Gwen you don't go call dibs, you just go get what you want. So she's welcome to anything in my closet."

— Blake Shelton, on girlfriend Gwen Stefani's penchant for borrowing Shelton's style staples, to PEOPLE

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"I don't know if it was a confidence thing, but I was very shy at one point. I knew what I was about and what I stood for, but I was not very vocal … It took me a couple of years to come out of my shell."

— Rihanna, on finding her voice, to InStyle

Kevin Winter/Getty

"Allison, I know I don't really know you, I just want to be you."

— Kate Winslet, complimenting Allison Janney ahead of their onstage kiss, at the Hollywood Film Awards

Tom Brady/Instagram

"Sun's out …"

— Tom Brady, snapping a sexy pic of wife Gisele Bündchen, on Instagram

Jerod Harris/WireImage

"Today I lost my biggest fan."

— Jimmy Fallon, on his mother Gloria's death, to PEOPLE

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"What'd you guys do yesterday?"

— Patton Oswalt, announcing he and Meredith Salenger got married, on Twitter

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"I try to have as much fun as possible."

— Goldie Hawn, on her age-defying secret, to reporters at her annual Goldie's Love In For Kids event

Splash News Online

"He was friends with our friends. He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, 'Why do you hate us?' "

— Kourtney Kardashian, recalling how she approached now-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

