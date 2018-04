Celeb Quotes of the Day: Chrissy Teigen, Cher & More

“You could see in the leather-harness suit he wore to the Academy Awards that he isn’t afraid to take chances. It wasn’t about the suit, really. It was about the fact that he dares to be different in a world where being different always comes with a cost. I thought it was fabulous, of course.”

— Cher, on Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon being a powerful role model, in her 2018 TIME 100 profile of him